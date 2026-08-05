Most U.S. Contractors Still Struggle to Catch Cost Overruns in Time, New Study Finds

Toronto, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As contractors continue investing in software, AI and integrated project controls, many are still falling short when it comes to identifying cost overruns before they escalate, according to a new study by CMiC, a leading AI-powered construction ERP, and Dodge Construction Network (DCN). The research found that while most contractors keep cost overruns relatively modest, fewer than half (41 per cent) can identify potential overruns while they are still manageable on at least half of their projects, leaving many firms with limited time to take corrective action.

The study also found that contractors are least satisfied with their schedule management and risk management technology, while only 6 per cent report having a fully connected project controls environment.

The online survey was conducted between May 15 and June 1, 2026, among U.S. professionals working in general contracting, construction management, heavy civil and specialty contractor firms involved in non-residential construction. Respondents were selected from the DCN Contractor Panel and Dodge Database to examine how the industry manages project controls, the technologies firms rely on and where operational gaps remain.

“We have seen the impact of connected project controls firsthand in our own customer base”, said Steve Cangiano, Chief Product Officer – CMiC. “Enterprises using CMiC's project controls consistently report better visibility and fewer surprises on their projects, which is no coincidence given only 6 per cent of contractors overall have a fully connected environment. It confirms why we continue to invest in this connected foundation as a core part of our product roadmap.”

Key highlights from the survey:

Cost overruns remain manageable but often go undetected until it's too late. Most contractors keep overruns within 3–5 per cent, but early warning remains a challenge.

Seven in ten contractors deliver at least half of their projects on or ahead of schedule, with specialty contractors outperforming general contractors.

Project controls are a priority, but implementation is inconsistent. While 70 per cent view project controls as critical, few firms have fully integrated processes and data across their organizations.

Technology investment is focused on improving data access. Over the past three years, software upgrades have been the leading investment in project controls, with better data access cited as the biggest benefit.AI adoption is still in its early stages. Only 19 per cent consider AI a high priority, with lack of expertise, integration challenges, and uncertain ROI slowing adoption.

Ease of implementation matters most. Contractors prioritize ease of use and system integration over cost or AI capabilities when selecting project controls-focused technology.

Satisfaction varies by function. Contractors are most satisfied with document and scope management features, while risk and schedule management continue to lag.

Schedule data reveals significant room for improvement: Only 35 per cent of contractors say their scheduling data is current and reliable.

The findings suggest the industry's biggest challenge is no longer collecting project data, but turning it into faster, more informed decisions. Many contractors still rely on disconnected systems and manual processes, and only 22 per cent said they could generate decision-ready information within hours when cost or schedule issues arise. Most need a day or two days, reducing the opportunity to address problems before they escalate.

As contractors continue investing in integrated platforms and AI-enabled tools, the study suggests the greatest opportunity lies in connecting project and financial data so teams can respond to risks sooner and make decisions with greater confidence.

Access the Full Report

Download the 2026 Project Controls Study at cmicglobal.com.

About CMiC

As an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified Financials and Project Management software solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC’s powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets—from a Single Database Platform™. With customers throughout North America and overseas, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR’s Top 400 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners. Over $100 billion in construction revenue is handled by CMiC annually.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Tameika Thomas

CMiC

Tameika.Thomas@cmic.ca

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