SBA Announces $10 Million in Grant Funding for the Tribal College and University Manufacturing E2G Initiative

WASHINGTON, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced it is seeking funding proposals from tribal colleges, community colleges, and other trade schools on or near tribal lands under its Manufacturing in America Empower to Grow (E2G) Grant Initiative. This grant opportunity will award up to five grants totaling up to $10 million to expand hands‑on, in‑person manufacturing training and rapid reskilling for employees of 8(a) and HUBZone‑eligible small businesses in critical industries. Through E2G, eligible U.S. small businesses receive a comprehensive package of free courses, practical workshops, and one‑on‑one advising to strengthen their operations, workforce, regulatory compliance, and competitiveness in government contracting.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, the SBA has made it a priority to invest in small manufacturers and the communities that support them,” said Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “By partnering with tribal colleges and training institutions through our latest grant opportunity, we are expanding hands‑on, in‑person manufacturing training and launching rapid reskilling efforts that will strengthen domestic supply chains, prepare skilled workers, and ensure Native American entrepreneurs and tribal enterprises play a leading role in America’s industrial comeback.”

The SBA’s Office of Native American Affairs (ONAA) established this funding opportunity as part of its mission to ensure that Native American-owned small businesses have full access to the business development and expansion tools available through the SBA’s entrepreneurial

development, lending, and procurement programs.



Eligible applicants must be one of the following types of institutions:

A Tribal College or University (TCU).

A community college located on or near tribal lands or Indian lands.

A trade or vocational school that primarily serves federally recognized Indian tribes, Alaska Native villages or organizations or Native Hawaiian communities.

A tribal-serving institution with established manufacturing or skilled labor training programs.

Additionally, eligible applicants:

Must be in existence continually for at least three years.

Must have experience providing hands-on, in-person technical assistance, tools, or training related to manufacturing or skilled labor to small businesses on a regional or national basis.

Must demonstrate they have the capacity to provide manufacturing-related training and technical assistance to small businesses.

The SBA has committed to rebuilding American supply chains and domestic manufacturing through a series of targeted initiatives. This year, the agency waived loan fees for manufacturing NAICS codes, established the first-ever loan program dedicated to American manufacturers, and modernized the Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) program so more private capital flows into critical, supply‑chain‑sensitive industries. The agency also announced a new 90% Made in America Loan Guarantee for small manufacturers and continues to promote existing programs such as the asset-based 7(a) Working Capital Pilot (WCP) Program. Through its ongoing Supplier Matchmaking Expo series and its Make Onshoring Great Again Portal, the agency has also played an active role in helping large companies source small suppliers to onshore supply chains across industries.

Applicants must submit proposals electronically through Grants.gov. The deadline for proposal submissions is Aug. 24 by 11:59 p.m. ET. To learn more about this grant opportunity, click here.

The SBA will host two webinars on the following dates to inform the public about the grants. Registration is required through the links below:

Additional questions or requests for assistance should be submitted via email to ONAA@sba.gov.

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About the Empower to Grow Program

The Empower to Grow program, formerly known as 7(j) Management and Technical Assistance program, provides eligible U.S. small businesses with free business courses, tailored training, and one-on-one consulting to support their growth, operations, hiring, regulatory compliance, and government contracting competitiveness. The Empower to Grow program uplifts businesses to be procurement ready for federal, state, and local government contracts. For more questions about the Empower to Grow program, visit: Empower to Grow Program .

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.