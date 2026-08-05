Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: BYAH) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Park Ha securities between December 27, 2024 and July 8, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/BYAH.

Park Ha Case Details

According to the Complaint, Park Ha made false and misleading statements to the market. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that:



Park Ha was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion and market manipulation scheme involving social media-based misinformation and individuals impersonating financial professionals; the Company's public statements and risk disclosures omitted material information regarding the false rumors and artificial trading activity that was driving Park Ha's stock price; Park Ha's initial public offering was intentionally structured with an extremely low public float, facilitating the alleged manipulation scheme; and as a result, Defendants' statements concerning Park Ha's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis.





What's Next for Park Ha Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/BYAH. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in Park Ha you have until September 21, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Park Ha Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Park Ha Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein , Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | info@bgandg.com

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