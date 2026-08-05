BNP PARIBAS GROUP: RELEASE OF THE 2ND AMENDMENT TO THE ENGLISH VERSION OF THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2025

RELEASE OF THE 2nd AMENDMENT
TO THE ENGLISH VERSION OF THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2025
PRESS RELEASE
Paris, 5 August 2026
BNP Paribas announces the publication of the 2nd amendment to the English version of the Universal registration document and Annual financial report 2025.
This amendment was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 5 August 2026 and is listed under n° D.26-0113-A02.
The document is available on BNP Paribas website at the following address https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/financial-reports and on the AMF website.
Attachment