United States Mint Releases U.S. Constitution Quarters into Circulation

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin shipping the 2026 Semiquincentennial Quarter honoring the U.S. Constitution on August 10 to Federal Reserve Banks for distribution to commercial banks and financial institutions.

The U.S. Constitution Quarter obverse (heads) features James Madison, the fourth President of the United States, popularly known as the “Father of the Constitution” for his role in drafting and promoting the foundational document. The inscriptions are “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “1776 ~ 2026.”

The reverse (tails) depicts Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where the Liberty Bell was housed and where both the Declaration and U.S. Constitution were written, debated, and signed. The inscription “WE THE PEOPLE” and the image of Independence Hall together highlight a founding principle laid out in the Constitution: specifically, that our government is grounded in the consent of the governed. The inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “WE THE PEOPLE,” “LIBERTY,” “U.S. CONSTITUTION,” and “QUARTER DOLLAR.”

Authorized by the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020 (Public Law 116-330), these coins commemorate 250 years of American Liberty by reflecting our country’s founding principles and honoring our Nation’s history.

For more information on the Semiquincentennial Coin Program and future collectible products, visit the Mint's website.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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