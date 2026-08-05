SEON Wins Best AI Fraud & Risk Management Solution at Tearsheet’s Inaugural AI Innovation Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEON , the AI Command Center for Fraud Prevention and AML Compliance , has been named the winner of the Best AI Fraud & Risk Management Solution at Tearsheet’s AI Innovation Awards 2026. Tearsheet covers the impact of technology and digital transformation on banking and finance. This award program honors fintech leaders using artificial intelligence to transform operations, enhance experiences and gain a competitive edge.

SEON was selected for building fraud prevention around unified intelligence rather than layering AI onto disconnected systems. According to its 2026 Fraud and AML Leaders Report , 98% of fraud and AML leaders already use AI in their workflows, yet only 47% run fully integrated fraud and compliance operations. SEON’s platform closes that gap with explainable AI and automated workflows built on more than 900 real-time risk signals, giving fraud and compliance teams a single foundation for every decision.



In June 2026, SEON expanded its AI capabilities with the launch of an MCP server that opens its data layer to any AI tool, Network Detection for identifying coordinated fraud rings and AI Chart Builder for instant data visualization. Those capabilities build on an existing AI portfolio including rule creation, scoring insights, case summaries and regulatory report generation.



SEON’s AI has cut fraud investigation time by over 50% across its customer base. TurboTenant , an all-in-one property management platform with over one million landlords, reduced payment fraud alerts requiring manual review by 80% while uncovering account takeover patterns its previous systems had missed.

“This award validates what we’ve been building toward: a single intelligence layer where fraud, AML and identity verification work from the same data in real time,” said Tamas Kadar, CEO and Co-Founder, SEON. “Almost every fraud leader says they use AI, but most are still stitching together separate tools that don’t talk to each other. We built one platform so analysts can make faster, more confident decisions without the complexity. When fraud and compliance teams work from the same signals, fraud gets caught earlier and compliance reporting happens automatically instead of after the fact.”

About SEON

SEON is the AI command center for real-time fraud prevention and AML compliance , helping thousands of companies worldwide stop fraud, reduce risk and protect revenue. Powered by 900+ real-time, first-party data signals, SEON enriches customer profiles, flags suspicious behavior and streamlines compliance workflows. SEON’s AI detects hidden fraud networks, builds rules, visualizes data and drafts regulatory reports. Teams can also connect their own AI tools directly to SEON’s risk data through a secure integration. With integrated fraud and AML capabilities, SEON operates globally from Austin, London, Budapest and Singapore. Learn more at seon.io .