Meghnoya Advising Launches Power Fluency, Executive Coach Meghna Majmudar's Methodology for Startups, Fortune 500, Sports, and Government Leaders

San Francisco, CA, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meghnoya Advising today introduced Power Fluency™, a coaching methodology built for senior leaders navigating high-stakes power transitions: a new executive role, a complex board dynamic, or an inflection point where the instincts that earned someone a seat at the table stop being enough to keep it. Founder Meghna Majmudar has spent twenty-five years advising leaders across the Fortune 500, startups, professional sports, healthcare and life sciences, nonprofit, and government sectors, and developed Power Fluency to address what she describes as a gap most executive coaching never touches: the unexamined rules about power, authority, and belonging that leaders carry into the boardroom long before they hold a title.

Meghna Majmudar, executive coach and developer of Power Fluency™, SF Bay Area, California

Power Fluency is the ability to read the real dynamics of authority and influence inside an organization, and to lead effectively through complexity and uncertainty without compromising what matters most to the leader. Rather than focusing only on communication style or strategic frameworks, the methodology focuses on what Majmudar calls the architecture underneath: the inherited assumptions about power that quietly shape how a leader holds, or hesitates to hold, authority at the highest levels.

Meghnoya Advising works across several sectors, each under distinct pressure at the leadership level:

Fortune 500 technology companies turn to Majmudar to develop high-potential leaders positioned for advancement, particularly executives who have the results but not yet the recognition and need a clear read on what is actually rewarded at the next level.

turn to Majmudar to develop high-potential leaders positioned for advancement, particularly executives who have the results but not yet the recognition and need a clear read on what is actually rewarded at the next level. Startup founders and leadership teams turn to Majmudar while scaling quickly and taking on responsibilities for the first time, managing a board, building an executive team, and translating a founder's vision into an actual organization, so they can clarify the real problem in front of them and act decisively without losing the instincts that got them this far.

turn to Majmudar while scaling quickly and taking on responsibilities for the first time, managing a board, building an executive team, and translating a founder's vision into an actual organization, so they can clarify the real problem in front of them and act decisively without losing the instincts that got them this far. Professional sports organizations bring Majmudar in as senior leaders and executive teams navigate rapid organizational growth, culture shifts, and the increasing convergence of sports, entertainment, and technology - pressures that fall outside traditional front-office training.

bring Majmudar in as senior leaders and executive teams navigate rapid organizational growth, culture shifts, and the increasing convergence of sports, entertainment, and technology - pressures that fall outside traditional front-office training. Healthcare and life sciences leaders work with Majmudar inside growth-stage biotechnology and pharmaceutical organizations, where board relationships, regulatory complexity, and high-stakes decision-making converge.

work with Majmudar inside growth-stage biotechnology and pharmaceutical organizations, where board relationships, regulatory complexity, and high-stakes decision-making converge. Government and public-sector leadership teams engage Majmudar on complex, multi-stakeholder initiatives that require alignment across communities with diverse cultural backgrounds and needs.

engage Majmudar on complex, multi-stakeholder initiatives that require alignment across communities with diverse cultural backgrounds and needs. Mission-driven nonprofit leaders, particularly inside democracy and civic organizations, work with Majmudar where values alignment and power structures are central to the work itself.

Across every sector, Majmudar's coaching centers on what she calls "firsts and onlys": first-time and first-generation executives stepping into rooms where the existing rules of power were never designed with them in mind and a different way of thinking is needed.

"Most leaders who come to me haven't hit a skills gap," said Majmudar. "They've hit a game-literacy gap. Nobody handed them the rules, so they assume the problem is them. It isn't. Once a leader can see the actual structure they're standing in and their location on the map, they stop guessing and start leading more effectively."

Majmudar is the author of The Liberated Leader and publishes The Meghna Majmudar Monthly, a newsletter on leadership, power, and organizational history. More information is available at meghnamajmudar.com.

About Meghnoya Advising

Meghnoya Advising is an executive coaching and leadership advisory practice founded by Meghna Majmudar, a Harvard-trained anthropologist and UC Berkeley MBA. Majmudar's clients include senior leaders and executive teams across the Fortune 500, startups, professional sports, healthcare and life sciences, government, and nonprofit sectors. The practice developed Power Fluency™, a methodology for leaders navigating high-stakes power transitions. Meghnoya Advising is based in San Francisco, California. More information is available at meghnamajmudar.com.

Follow Meghna on:

LinkedIn at @MeghnaMajmudar

YouTube at @MeghnaMajmudar

Instagram at @MeghnaSpeaks

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Meghna Majmudar, author of The Liberated Leader and executive coach to leaders across the startups, Fortune 500, sports, healthcare life sciences, and government sectors.

Press Inquiries

Meghna Majmudar

contact [at] meghnamajmudar.com

https://meghnamajmudar.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=9Fbl3Vn9Dbc