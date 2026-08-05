[Latest] Global Generative AI In Clinical Trials Market Size/Share Worth USD 1.86 Billion by 2035 at a 9.63% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Generative Ai In Clinical Trials Market Size, Trends and Insights By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises, Hybrid), By Technology (Generative AI, Large Language Models (LLMs), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning & Deep Learning, Predictive Analytics, Computer Vision, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), Knowledge Graphs, Multimodal AI), By Clinical Trial Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Generative AI In Clinical Trials Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 0.74 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 0.81 Billion in 2026 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1.86 Billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.63% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.”

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Global Generative AI in Clinical Trials Market Revenue and Trends

The Generative AI in Clinical Trials market encompasses the adoption of generative artificial intelligence technologies, large language models (LLMs), multimodal AI, machine learning platforms, natural language processing (NLP), synthetic data generation tools, AI-powered clinical trial management systems, and predictive analytics solutions to optimize the planning, execution, and management of clinical trials.

These technologies are transforming pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, contract research organizations (CROs), academic research institutes, hospitals, and regulatory stakeholders by enabling protocol design optimization, patient recruitment, eligibility matching, synthetic control arm generation, clinical document automation, adverse event analysis, site selection, and real-time trial monitoring.

The global Generative AI in Clinical Trials market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing clinical trial complexity, rising pharmaceutical R&D investments, growing demand to reduce drug development timelines and costs, expanding adoption of AI-enabled drug development platforms, and increasing use of generative AI to improve operational efficiency, patient engagement, and regulatory documentation throughout the clinical research.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the global Generative AI in clinical trails market?

Generative AI technologies have been rapidly integrated into the clinical trial landscape due to the growing complexity, length, and expense of these trials. Generative AI is being adopted more by pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms and CROs to optimize protocol design, identify patient eligibility, automate patient recruitment, forecast patient enrollment, create synthetic patient data, and streamline clinical documentation.

The rising number of chronic diseases, rare diseases, oncology research and personalized medicine are driving an increasing number and complexity of clinical trials around the world, which is driving up the demand for AI solutions to optimize clinical trials. Furthermore, increasing the need to decrease the number of trials that fail, increase patient retention, increase data quality and reduce drug development timelines is driving organizations to invest in generative AI platforms that can help them operate faster and make evidence-based decisions.

The rising level of R&D spending and the growing pipeline of biologics, cell and gene therapies, and precision medicines is likely to continue to drive market growth.

The rapid innovation in generative AI, large language models (LLMs), multimodal AI, natural language processing, synthetic data generation, and predictive analytics is transforming clinical trials. Today, AI can optimize trial protocols, synthesize scientific literature automate regulatory documentation, analyze EHRs, track patient safety signals and provide real-time decision making throughout the trial.

Integration with cloud computing, digital health platforms, wearable devices, remote patient monitoring systems, and decentralized clinical trials further enhances AI-driven clinical research capabilities. In addition, the generative AI in clinical trials market will see significant growth opportunities over the forecast period due to the growing investments made by pharmaceutical companies, CROs, healthcare technology providers, and research institutions in AI-driven clinical development, digital trial infrastructure, and AI solutions that comply with regulatory guidelines.

(A free sample of the Generative AI In Clinical Trials report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

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Opportunities Impact Analysis

Impact Factor Estimated CAGR Impact Regional Relevance Market Impact Growing adoption of AI-powered drug discovery and clinical development platforms +3.8% North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Accelerates demand for generative AI solutions to optimize protocol design, patient recruitment, and trial execution Increasing adoption of decentralized and hybrid clinical trials +3.2% North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Expands the use of AI for remote patient monitoring, digital engagement, and real-time trial management Rising use of large language models (LLMs) for clinical documentation and regulatory submissions +2.8% North America, Europe Improves automation of clinical reports, regulatory documents, and medical writing while reducing operational costs Growing application of synthetic data and digital twins in clinical research +2.5% North America, Europe, Global Enables faster trial simulation, synthetic control arms, and improved privacy-preserving clinical research Increasing investments by pharmaceutical companies and CROs in AI-enabled clinical trial platforms +2.2% North America, Asia Pacific, Europe Supports broader deployment of AI across patient recruitment, site selection, trial monitoring, and data analysis

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Challenges Impact Analysis

Impact Factor Estimated CAGR Impact Regional Relevance Market Impact Regulatory uncertainty surrounding the use of generative AI in clinical trials -2.5% Global Slows AI deployment due to evolving regulatory expectations for AI-generated outputs and validation requirements Data privacy, security, and patient consent concerns -2.2% North America, Europe, Global Limits AI adoption because of strict healthcare data protection and compliance requirements Limited availability of high-quality, standardized clinical datasets -1.9% Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Reduces AI model accuracy and limits scalability across diverse therapeutic areas High implementation costs and integration complexity with existing clinical trial systems -1.6% Emerging Markets, Global Restricts adoption among small biotechnology firms and research organizations with limited digital infrastructure Concerns regarding AI explainability, model bias, and clinical validation -1.4% North America, Europe, Global Creates hesitation among regulators and clinical researchers, increasing the need for transparent and validated AI models

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the generative AI in clinical trials market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the generative AI in the clinical trials market forward?

What are the top companies in the generative AI in the clinical trials industry?

What are the different categories that the generative AI in the clinical trials market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Generative AI In Clinical Trials market sample report and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Segment Insight

By Deployment Mode

Cloud has emerged as the leader because it is scalable, high-performance computing, and can cope with the complexity of AI model development, deployment, and sharing between geographically distributed clinical trial teams. By leveraging cloud-based platforms, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and contract research organizations (CROs) can effectively integrate generative AI into their procedures, including electronic health records (EHRs), clinical trial management systems (CTMS), and electronic data capture (EDC) platforms, thereby cutting infrastructure costs and streamlining the progression of clinical trials. Cloud adoption is growing in clinical research throughout the world, bolstered by the flexibility of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) models and secure cloud environments.

By Technology

Large Language Models (LLMs) are the big winners because they provide the automation of protocol development, medical writing, patient eligibility screening, regulatory documentation, and clinical knowledge extraction. They can extract and derive meaning from large, complex sets of structured and unstructured clinical data, which helps streamline research processes and lowers manual efforts. The use of AI in the healthcare sector continues to grow, with continuous progress in AI models tailored for medical research, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and multimodal AI further enhancing their role in clinical trials across various stages.

By Clinical Trial Phase

The biggest share is assigned to phase III, because the high complexity and size of the patient population and significant operational cost of the late-stage clinical trials increase the size of the market. The following are examples of how generative AI can facilitate Phase III studies: Generative AI can be used to optimize patient recruitment and predict enrollment trends, automate clinical documentation, monitor trial performance, detect safety signals, and streamline regulatory submissions. Pharma companies are increasingly investing in making trials more successful, speeding up regulatory approval and shorten trial timelines, which is why Phase III remains the most prevalent use case for generative AI solutions.

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Regional Insights

The Generative AI in Clinical Trials market is expected to witness high adoption of AI technologies, strong clinical research infrastructures, and substantial investments in R&D, leading to the presence of the top AI technology providers and CROs in North America, which also boasts a well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology ecosystem. The market leadership of the region is further bolstered by supportive regulatory initiatives, digital transformation, and extensive adoption of cloud-based clinical trial platforms.

Asia Pacific is projected to see the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to the growing pharmaceutical manufacturing sector, growing clinical trial activities, rising investments in AI drug development, increasing adoption of digital health technologies, and supportive government initiatives that encourage and promote healthcare innovation. Generative AI solutions for clinical trials have seen a surge of potential growth opportunities, with countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia investing heavily in building AI-driven clinical research infrastructure.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 0.81 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 1.86 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 0.74 billion CAGR Growth Rate 9.63% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Deployment Mode, Technology, Clinical Trial Phase and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In June 2025 – IQVIA improved its AI powered medical research ability as the business improved the generative AI features of its medical trial style, patient enrolment, and also study operations software programs to help pharma business as well as CROs speed up medical trial duration, increase protocol efficiency, as well as optimize client enlistment rates.

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List of the prominent players in the generative AI in the clinical trials market:

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Medidata Solutions (Dassault Systèmes)

Oracle Health Sciences (Oracle Corporation)

Veeva Systems Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC (Google Cloud)

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

NVIDIA Corporation

Tempus AI Inc.

Unlearn AI Inc.

Saama Technologies LLC

Insilico Medicine

PathAI Inc.

Owkin Inc.

ConcertAI LLC

Others

The Generative AI In Clinical Trials Market is segmented as follows:

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

Hybrid

By Technology

Generative AI

Large Language Models (LLMs)

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Machine Learning & Deep Learning

Predictive Analytics

Computer Vision

Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG)

Knowledge Graphs

Multimodal AI

By Clinical Trial Phase

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

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Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Generative AI In Clinical Trials Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Generative AI In Clinical Trials Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Generative AI In Clinical Trials Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Generative AI In Clinical Trials Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Generative AI In Clinical Trials Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Generative AI In Clinical Trials Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Generative AI In Clinical Trials Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Generative AI In Clinical Trials market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Generative AI In Clinical Trials industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Generative AI In Clinical Trials Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Generative AI In Clinical Trials Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Generative AI In Clinical Trials Market Report

Generative AI In Clinical Trials Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Generative AI In Clinical Trials The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Generative AI In Clinical Trials Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Generative AI In Clinical Trials Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Generative AI In Clinical Trials market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Generative AI In Clinical Trials market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Generative AI In Clinical Trials market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Generative AI In Clinical Trials market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Generative AI In Clinical Trials market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Generative AI In Clinical Trials industry.

Managers in the Generative AI In Clinical Trials sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Generative AI In Clinical Trials market.

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