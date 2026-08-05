Bitget Wallet X Launches Solver Program for Intent-Based Trading





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a self-custodial crypto wallet for everyday finance, has opened its execution infrastructure to professional solvers through the Bitget Wallet X Solver Partner Program , providing dedicated quoting and execution capabilities across intent protocols including CoW Swap, 1inch Fusion, and UniswapX. The launch comes as decentralized trading hits a record high — and as the execution layer underneath it struggles to keep up.

Decentralized exchanges now account for a record 24% of global crypto spot trading volume as of July 2026 — the highest share since tracking began in 2019 — meaning nearly one in four crypto spot trades now bypasses a centralized exchange entirely. Intent-based protocols now handle the majority of serious volume in that market. Yet the solver set executing that volume remains surprisingly concentrated: CoW Protocol — one of the largest intent venues, with approximately $87 billion in 2025 volume — operates with only a few dozen active solvers, a figure that underscores how thin the execution layer remains relative to the market it serves.

Under the program, accepted partners gain access to Bitget Wallet X's aggregation infrastructure, which connects 195 liquidity sources including on-demand price providers and professional market makers across 11 blockchains, maintaining a transaction success rate above 99% on major chains. Partners receive higher API request capacity, priority review within 24 hours, and a real-time monitoring layer called Sentinel that automatically removes underperforming liquidity pools from routing paths. The program gives partners access to the production-grade execution infrastructure from day one — existing Bitget Wallet X integrations include 0x, CoW Swap, Li.Fi Protocol, deBridge, Velora DEX, and XO Swap — removing the cold-start problem that typically limits new solver participants.

"Intent protocols have already proven their scale — the volume is real and growing fast," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "But the solver layer underneath is still being assembled from scratch by every new entrant. Most operators are spending as much engineering time on infrastructure as they are on actual strategy. That's the gap holding back execution quality across the whole ecosystem."

The Solver Partner Program sits within Bitget Wallet X , a broader enterprise API suite consolidating Trading, RWA, Cross-chain, and Market data under one integration point. Its RWA API is the first in the industry to support market-order trading for tokenized assets through Ondo Stocks and xStocks, covering US stocks, ADRs, and ETFs with second-level price data. The Cross-chain API supports single-click asset transfers between any two supported chains, optimized for large-order scenarios where pricing and settlement speed are both priorities.

For more details, visit https://web3.bitget.com/enterprise/solver-partner

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a self-custodial crypto wallet built for everyday finance, trusted by over 100 million people to save, send, and spend digital dollars — and access global markets. It brings together stablecoin payments, Visa and Mastercard crypto cards, local buying and cash-out options, support for more than 100 fiat currencies, earning products, and access to more than 1 million crypto and tokenized real-world assets across 130+ blockchains in one account. Users retain full ownership of their assets, protected by hardware-backed key security, independent security audits, real-time risk monitoring, and a $300 million user protection fund. For more information, visit web3.bitget.com .

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