Novara Energy Alliance to Convene Industry Leaders at 2026 Novara Energy Summit

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novara Energy Alliance, a non-profit organization driving energy innovation for thriving communities, announced the 2026 Novara Energy Summit, a one-day gathering of leaders, innovators, researchers, policymakers and community stakeholders dedicated to identifying solutions to the most pressing energy challenges facing the Inland Northwest. The summit will take place on Oct. 7, 2026, at the Mirabeau Park Hotel & Convention Center in Spokane Valley, Wash., bringing together diverse perspectives to foster collaboration, shared learning and collective action.

“As energy demand rises, costs increase, extreme weather events become more frequent, and energy systems become increasingly complex and interconnected, organizations across the region are recognizing that no single entity can solve these challenges alone,” said Nathan South, CEO of Novara Energy Alliance. “We invite energy innovators and enthusiasts to join us at the Novara Energy Summit as we explore solutions, align priorities and uncover opportunities for collaboration that can strengthen energy affordability, supply and resilience for communities throughout the region.”

The summit aims to bring Novara's mission to life by convening industry, government, academia, entrepreneurs, researchers, investors and community leaders to transform bold ideas into practical solutions. As a problem solver, bridge builder and catalyst, the Novara Energy Alliance exists to connect people and organizations that share a commitment to advancing the region's energy future through innovation and collaboration.

The summit will feature keynote presentations from Heather Rosentrater, president and CEO of Avista; Tom Deitrich, president and CEO of Itron; and Dean Allen, chairman and CEO of McKinstry, as well as a series of rapid-fire talks from industry experts focused on three critical themes: energy supply, resilience and affordability. Through facilitated discussions and breakout sessions, attendees will work together to elevate the most important issues and identify opportunities where collective action can drive measurable impact.

Designed to educate, inspire, challenge and connect participants, the event will provide attendees with valuable insights into the evolving energy Inland Northwest landscape while creating opportunities to help shape the future direction of regional energy innovation efforts. The discussions and priorities identified during the summit will help inform future collaboration opportunities and support Novara's ongoing mission to advance community-centered solutions.

Additional event details, including how to register, are available at https://novaraenergyalliance.org.

About Novara Energy Alliance

Novara Energy Alliance is a collaborative organization that brings together industry, government, researchers, investors and communities to solve the Inland Northwest’s most pressing energy challenges. Novara focuses on turning complex challenges into real-world, scalable solutions by aligning people, priorities and investment across the regional energy ecosystem.

Formed in 2025 through the combination of INTENT, LLC and Urbanova, Novara Energy Alliance serves as connective tissue for energy innovation—helping move ideas from ambition to action and impact.

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