ValueSelling Associates CEO Julie Thomas to Lead Sales Enablement Collective Webinar on Turning Top-Performer Behaviors Into a Team-Wide Standard

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Julie Thomas, president and CEO of ValueSelling Associates , will lead a working session for the Sales Enablement Collective on August 11 titled “Clone Your Best Reps.” The session takes on a question every revenue leader is asking: after buying every tool on the market, why is the middle of the pack still stuck? Julie’s answer: The differentiator was never the technology, but the selling behaviors underneath it. Building on this thesis, she’ll show leaders how to turn what their best reps do instinctively into a standard the whole team can run.

Why It Matters

Performance is concentrating in fewer hands. Today, roughly 14% of reps generate about 80% of revenue (Ebsta & Pavilion, 2025 GTM Benchmarks), even though teams have bought every tool on the market. Tools don’t close deals; behaviors do.

Today, roughly 14% of reps generate about 80% of revenue (Ebsta & Pavilion, 2025 GTM Benchmarks), even though teams have bought every tool on the market. Tools don’t close deals; behaviors do. AI is accelerating the top performers, not the middle. In ValueSelling’s own survey of more than 150 sellers and leaders, only 14% of reps say they are proficient with AI in daily workflows, a sign that the reps already practicing the right behaviors are the ones turning AI into results.

In ValueSelling’s own survey of more than 150 sellers and leaders, only 14% of reps say they are proficient with AI in daily workflows, a sign that the reps already practicing the right behaviors are the ones turning AI into results. The behaviors that move revenue are human — and teachable. When ValueSelling surveyed 700+ sales leaders on what actually drives deals, the answer was a short, human-centric list of selling behaviors: establishing trust and credibility, value-based discovery, disciplined qualifying, and quantifying value. What top reps do instinctively can be named, taught, and scaled.





Event Details

Who: Julie Thomas, President and CEO, ValueSelling Associates

What: “Clone Your Best Reps: Turning Top-Performer Instinct Into a Team-Wide Standard”

Host: Sales Enablement Collective

When: Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. EDT (9:00 a.m. PDT / 5:00 p.m. BST)

Where: Register here .

Attendees Will Learn

Why buying more sales technology stopped improving performance

Why only the top performers pulled ahead once AI entered the workflow

How to define “what good looks like” — the human behaviors that actually drive revenue

How to turn those behaviors into a shared team standard and make them stick after the training ends

How to measure the behaviors that predict revenue inside the sales tech they already use





“Sales teams have never had more technology, and yet the gap between the top performers and everyone else keeps getting wider,” said Julie Thomas, president and CEO of ValueSelling Associates. “That’s because tools have never closed a deal — people do. What your best reps do instinctively can be named, taught, and scaled, and AI only accelerates it once the right behaviors are in place. When you turn those behaviors into a standard the whole team can run, you stop waiting for the middle of the pack to catch up and give every seller a repeatable way to build buyer confidence and drive results.”

Sales and enablement leaders can register here .

About Sales Enablement Collective

Founded in 2019, Sales Enablement Collective is the world's #1 sales enablement community, on a mission to elevate the role of sales enablement and unite revenue leaders to boost sales performance and drive profitable growth. Its global network of 10,000+ enablement professionals comes together for unmatched networking, skill development, and industry insights, delivered through its membership programs, certifications, and the global Sales Enablement Summit series. Learn more at salesenablementcollective.com .

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework® : the sales methodology, training and toolset that aligns your revenue engine with a common language and enables sales professionals to compete on value, not price. Since 1991, ValueSelling has helped hundreds of thousands of sales professionals realize immediate revenue growth and achieve results they never thought possible.

ValueSelling offers bespoke training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized, and start-up companies that includes eLearning courses, instructor-led workshops (virtual and in-person), microlearning and on-demand reinforcement in over 17 languages. The company also offers AI-powered sales coaching to drive behavior change and revenue through its ValueCoach AI™ avatar, Val . ValueSelling programs provide globally scalable and sustainable tools, skills, and processes for sales teams, executives, and all customer-facing professionals to effectively engage, qualify, advance, and close more sales with higher margins.

FAQs

Why doesn't buying more sales technology close the gap between top and average reps?

Because the gap comes from how people sell, and that is the one thing more software cannot add. ValueSelling's research finds that deals are moved by human selling behaviors that live with the rep. Every seller on a team works from the same tech stack, so buying more of it leaves the performance gap in place.

Can the rest of your team learn to sell like your top performers?

Yes. What top performers do well is a set of specific, observable behaviors, so it can be named, taught, and reinforced across a team. Once a leader makes “what good looks like” explicit and builds it into how the team works, strong selling becomes a repeatable standard that newer and mid-tier reps can reach.

Which sales behaviors actually drive revenue?

When ValueSelling surveyed more than 700 sales leaders on what moves deals, the answer was a short, human list: establishing trust and credibility, value-based discovery, disciplined qualifying, and quantifying value. These are the behaviors top performers apply consistently, and they are the ones most directly tied to closed-won deals.

Is AI widening the gap between top and average reps?

So far, yes. AI compounds the behaviors a rep already has, so the strongest sellers pull further ahead while the middle stalls. In ValueSelling's survey of more than 150 sellers and leaders, only 14% of reps said they are proficient with AI in daily workflows, and the reps turning AI into results are the ones already practicing the right behaviors. Put the behaviors in place first, and AI accelerates them.

Connect with ValueSelling Associates: LinkedIn / YouTube / X (formerly Twitter)

Media Contact:

Maria Doyle

Doyle Strategic Communications

+1-781-964-3536

maria@doylestratcomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6f55824-fdf3-4ba4-8f68-30712258d3ac