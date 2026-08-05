Trailblazing HBCU Institutions, Leaders and Advocates Recognized by UNCF at Annual Awards Ceremony During UNITE 2026

Atlanta, GA, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF's Institute for Capacity Building (ICB) recognized 11 outstanding organizations and individuals for their contributions to the HBCU community during UNITE 2026 held July 17-23. The honorees were saluted during an awards ceremony, held as part of UNITE 2026, the largest national convening of HBCU leaders, faculty, students, advocates and funders. The awards honored achievement across institutional excellence, faculty leadership, innovation, advocacy, organizational transformation and community impact.

"These honorees represent the very best of what our institutions can achieve when vision, leadership and unwavering commitment come together," said Dr. Walter Kimbrough, executive vice president for research and member engagement, UNCF. "Their work strengthens not just their own campuses, but the entire HBCU community and the students who depend on us."

Institutional Excellence: Xavier University of Louisiana: The Institutional Excellence Award recognizes an HBCU that has distinguished itself through a legacy of academic excellence, transformative innovation and an unwavering commitment to student success. This year's recipient, Xavier University of Louisiana, is the nation's only historically Black and Catholic university and has long been recognized for preparing visionary leaders in medicine, STEM, education, public service and beyond.

Student Success: Livingstone College. The Student Success Award recognizes institutions that have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to creating opportunities for students to achieve, belong, and thrive. This year’s honor, awarded to Livingstone College, celebrates an institution that has championed innovative approaches to student support while fostering a culture where every learner is empowered to succeed.

Faculty Torchbearer: Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University . The Faculty Torchbearer Award recognizes an HBCU whose faculty exemplifies the highest standards of teaching, scholarship, mentorship and service. This year's recipient, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU), was honored for a faculty that has embodied the best of the academic profession for generations — advancing groundbreaking research, cultivating intellectual curiosity and preparing students to lead with purpose.

. The Faculty Torchbearer Award recognizes an HBCU whose faculty exemplifies the highest standards of teaching, scholarship, mentorship and service. This year's recipient, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU), was honored for a faculty that has embodied the best of the academic profession for generations — advancing groundbreaking research, cultivating intellectual curiosity and preparing students to lead with purpose. HBCU Futurist: Miles College . The HBCU Futurist Award recognizes an institution boldly shaping the future of higher education through innovation, strategic vision and an unwavering commitment to the HBCU mission. This year's recipient, Miles College, was recognized for academic excellence embodied by students, graduates and faculty who contribute to the intellectual and professional vitality of the broader community and demonstrate growing technological sophistication.

. The HBCU Futurist Award recognizes an institution boldly shaping the future of higher education through innovation, strategic vision and an unwavering commitment to the HBCU mission. This year's recipient, Miles College, was recognized for academic excellence embodied by students, graduates and faculty who contribute to the intellectual and professional vitality of the broader community and demonstrate growing technological sophistication. Turnaround Strategist: Wilberforce University : The HBCU Turnaround Strategist Award recognizes an institution that has demonstrated exceptional leadership in overcoming significant challenges through strategic planning, bold decision-making and a steadfast commitment to institutional excellence. This year's recipient, Wilberforce University — the nation's first private HBCU owned and operated by African Americans — was recognized for a remarkable transformation in recent years, stabilizing operations, strengthening enrollment, expanding academic offerings, enhancing financial stewardship and renewing its commitment to student success.

: The HBCU Turnaround Strategist Award recognizes an institution that has demonstrated exceptional leadership in overcoming significant challenges through strategic planning, bold decision-making and a steadfast commitment to institutional excellence. This year's recipient, Wilberforce University — the nation's first private HBCU owned and operated by African Americans — was recognized for a remarkable transformation in recent years, stabilizing operations, strengthening enrollment, expanding academic offerings, enhancing financial stewardship and renewing its commitment to student success. Community Catalyst: Wiley University: The HBCU Community Catalyst Award recognizes an institution that has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to strengthening the communities it serves. This year's recipient, Wiley University, was honored for more than 150 years of civic engagement, workforce development, educational access and community partnerships that have created opportunities extending well beyond its campus.

HBCU Champion: Edward "Ed" Smith-Lewis . The HBCU Champion Award recognizes an exceptional leader whose unwavering commitment has strengthened and advanced HBCUs nationwide. This year's honoree, Edward “Ed” Smith-Lewis, is a nationally respected higher education leader and tireless advocate for HBCU advancement. During his tenure as senior vice president for strategic partnerships and the Institute for Capacity Building, at UNCF, Smith-Lewis led transformative initiatives that helped HBCUs build institutional capacity, strengthen student success, advance financial sustainability and forge strategic partnerships with philanthropy, industry and government.

. The HBCU Champion Award recognizes an exceptional leader whose unwavering commitment has strengthened and advanced HBCUs nationwide. This year's honoree, Edward “Ed” Smith-Lewis, is a nationally respected higher education leader and tireless advocate for HBCU advancement. During his tenure as senior vice president for strategic partnerships and the Institute for Capacity Building, at UNCF, Smith-Lewis led transformative initiatives that helped HBCUs build institutional capacity, strengthen student success, advance financial sustainability and forge strategic partnerships with philanthropy, industry and government. Impact Partner Award: Kresge Foundation : The 2026 UNITE Impact Partner Award honored Kresge Foundation and Bill Moses for their extraordinary leadership and enduring commitment to advancing HBCUs through philanthropy, partnership and innovation. As managing director of the education program at The Kresge Foundation, Moses has led strategic investments that have expanded access to higher education, supported institutional transformation and fostered innovative solutions to improve student success. A steadfast advocate for HBCUs, Moses has worked alongside institutional leaders, philanthropic organizations, policymakers and community partners to elevate the national profile of HBCUs and expand opportunities for their long-term growth and sustainability. Kresge Foundation was also acknowledged for their catalytic role as one of the founding funders of UNCF’s Institute for Capacity Building.

: The 2026 UNITE Impact Partner Award honored Kresge Foundation and Bill Moses for their extraordinary leadership and enduring commitment to advancing HBCUs through philanthropy, partnership and innovation. As managing director of the education program at The Kresge Foundation, Moses has led strategic investments that have expanded access to higher education, supported institutional transformation and fostered innovative solutions to improve student success. A steadfast advocate for HBCUs, Moses has worked alongside institutional leaders, philanthropic organizations, policymakers and community partners to elevate the national profile of HBCUs and expand opportunities for their long-term growth and sustainability. Kresge Foundation was also acknowledged for their catalytic role as one of the founding funders of UNCF’s Institute for Capacity Building. Change Agent Awards. The Change Agent Award recognizes individuals whose leadership has been instrumental in advancing meaningful, lasting transformation within their institutions. The 2026 Change Agent honorees are: Dr. Norman Golar, vice president for institutional effectiveness and research, Stillman College; Dr. Myra Burnett, vice president for institutional effectiveness, Spelman College; and Tori Miller, special assistant to the president, Shaw University.

About UNCF

UNCF is one of the nation's largest and most effective supporters of higher education and serves as a leading advocate for college-bound students. Since its founding in 1944, UNCF has raised more than $6 billion to support students' access to higher education, provide scholarships and strengthen historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Each year, UNCF awards more than 13,000 scholarships to more than 10,000 students totaling more than $64 million. The scholarships support students attending more than 600 US-based colleges and universities including 36 UNCF-member HBCUs. Our logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and our widely recognized trademark is, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or follow UNCF on Instagram.

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