Smith+Nephew celebrates mobility, recovery and football's greatest traditions during Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week

Canton, Ohio—As thousands of football fans descend on Canton for the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week, Smith+Nephew, the Global medical technology company, will join the celebration with a series of engagement activities highlighting the connection between movement, recovery and the enduring spirit of the game. Smith+Nephew is the official Joint Replacement and Sports Medicine Technology Partner of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



Throughout the Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week and Fan Fest, Smith+Nephew will welcome visitors to its interactive booth, which will feature special appearances by Pro Football Hall of Famers, live podcast programming, and a giveaway of an official helmet signed by new members of the Class of 2026. In addition, there will be a Hall of Famer Walk for all former members and new enshrinees, presented by Smith+Nephew.



For more than 170 years, Smith+Nephew has advanced technologies that help people recover from injury, restore mobility and get back to the activities they love. The company sees a natural connection between its purpose of ‘Life Unlimited’ and the stories celebrated during Enshrinement Week—two organizations which are founded on the belief that dedication, resilience, and innovation empower people to achieve their highest potential and leave a lasting impact.



"For generations, football has inspired people through stories of perseverance, determination and overcoming adversity," said Brett Estervig, Executive Vice President, U.S. Orthopaedics Sales, Smith+Nephew. "Those same qualities are reflected in the patients we serve every day as we help them restore their quality of life again following joint replacement surgery and sports or trauma injuries.”



As the birthplace of the National Football League, Canton provides a fitting backdrop for the celebration. More than a century after the game's beginning, Enshrinement Week continues to bring together players, families and fans while honoring the sport's rich history and lasting impact.

Visitors to the Smith+Nephew Fan Experience booth will have opportunities to:



Meet and take photos with Pro Football Hall of Famers during scheduled fan engagement appearances.

Learn about Smith+Nephew Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics innovations that help patients with joint pain get back in the game and back to the activities they love

Experience live podcast programming focused on resilience, recovery and personal journeys.

Connect with the Smith+Nephew team and learn more about the company's "Life Unlimited" mission.

Enter to win an official Pro Football Hall of Fame helmet signed by members of the Class of 2026.





The Enshrinement Week activities reflect Smith+Nephew's ongoing commitment to supporting active lifestyles and helping people move forward after injury, surgery or other physical setbacks. "We're excited to welcome fans, patients and members of the Canton community to join us throughout the week," added Estervig. "Whether you're celebrating football history, meeting Hall of Fame legends or learning more about advances in Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, we hope visitors leave inspired by what's possible when people are able to keep moving forward." For Smith+Nephew, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week is an opportunity to celebrate the power of movement and the moments that bring people together, whether that's competing at the highest level or getting back to the activities they love.



For more information, please visit: www.HallofFameJoints.com.



Media Contact

Gina Kamler

901-262-9070

gina.kamler@smith-nephew.com



About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people’s bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose ‘Life Unlimited’. Our 17,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients’ lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global business units of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management. Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in around 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $6.2 billion in 2025. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms ‘Group’ and ‘Smith+Nephew’ are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise. For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.



About Pro Football Hall of Fame

Located in Canton, Ohio, the birthplace of the National Football League, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit institution with the Mission to Honor the Greatest of the Game, Preserve its History, Promote its Values & Celebrate Excellence Together. The Pro Football Hall of Fame is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. AAM accreditation is national recognition for the museum’s commitment to excellence and the highest professional standards of museum operation and public service.

