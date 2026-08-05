MoneyPass Group Launches as an Independent Network and Cash Infrastructure Company

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyPass Group today began operating as an independent company following the close of the previously announced joint venture between Bridgeport Partners, a specialist private equity firm focused on financial technology, and Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a global leader uniting commerce and finance. The new company brings together the MoneyPass Network, ATM Managed Services and Cash Intelligence businesses to provide ATM and cash management services to financial institutions, fintechs, ATM operators, and merchants across the United States.

MoneyPass Group is a network and cash infrastructure company helping clients manage cash access, ATM operations and surcharge-free ATM connectivity at national scale. The company operates one of the nation’s largest surcharge-free ATM networks, spanning more than 37,000 ATM locations and serving more than 160 million cardholders.

MoneyPass Group is led by Chief Executive Officer Erik Wichita, who brings 30 years of leadership at Fiserv, with Don Layden, Executive Partner at Bridgeport Partners and a payments and ATM veteran, serving as Executive Chairman.

"Today MoneyPass Group stands on its own, with the scale of a market leader, the focus of an independent company and the support of both Bridgeport Partners and Fiserv," said Wichita. "We are focused on investing in the products and people to make us faster, more agile and even more valuable to the financial institutions we serve, while delivering the reliability, security and service that their customers depend on every day."

Bridgeport Partners holds a 51% controlling ownership stake in MoneyPass Group, bringing focused leadership, deep sector relationships and decades of experience scaling fintech and financial infrastructure businesses. Bridgeport intends to support continued investment in the company’s products, technology and commercial organization. Fiserv holds a 49% ownership stake and will continue to support the company through its technology expertise, industry knowledge, client relationships and referral network.

“MoneyPass Group brings together the network, operating capabilities and software required to manage cash access at national scale,” said Derek Horton, Partner at Bridgeport Partners. “It has the scale Fiserv built, now paired with the focus of a standalone company and the support of both owners. With Erik and Don's leadership, Bridgeport will invest in the products, technology and commercial organization to build on that foundation.”

As part of the transaction, MoneyPass Group and Fiserv have entered into long-term commercial agreements that provide continuity of service for existing clients and give clients of both companies access to a broad range of complementary solutions.

“We are proud of what these businesses have achieved as part of Fiserv and look forward to supporting their continued growth through our ownership stake and long-term commercial relationship,” said Andrew Gelb, Co-Head of Financial Solutions at Fiserv. “MoneyPass Group is well positioned for its next chapter, and clients of both Fiserv and MoneyPass Group will continue to have access to the best of both companies.”

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal counsel to Bridgeport Partners. Foley & Lardner LLP served as legal counsel to Fiserv. Capital One, N.A. provided debt financing in connection with the transaction. FTI Consulting provided carve-out advisory services.

About MoneyPass Group

MoneyPass Group is an independent network and cash infrastructure company serving banks, credit unions, fintechs and ATM operators nationwide. Formed in 2026 from Fiserv’s MoneyPass Network, ATM Managed Services and Cash Intelligence businesses, the company combines one of the nation’s largest surcharge-free ATM networks with end-to-end ATM managed services and enterprise cash management software. MoneyPass Group is majority owned (51%) and managed by Bridgeport Partners, with Fiserv holding a 49% ownership stake. Learn more at moneypassgroup.com.

About Bridgeport Partners

Bridgeport Partners is a specialist private equity firm that partners with founders, management teams and corporate owners of established financial technology companies. The firm’s principals bring more than four decades of collective experience leading, scaling, and investing in banking and payments technology and services. Through deep sector relationships, operational expertise, and access to talent and strategic resources, Bridgeport helps management teams accelerate growth and build differentiated, long-term value. More information can be found at bgptpartners.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, is a global leader uniting commerce and finance. The company powers sustained growth and innovation at scale for financial institutions and businesses worldwide across payments, account processing, digital banking, merchant acquiring, network services, e-commerce, and Clover®, the all-in-one business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of FORTUNE® America’s Most Innovative Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

Media contacts

Emma Glyn, Principal, Bridgeport Partners – emma@bgptpartners.com

Melissa Moritz, VP, External Communications, Fiserv – melissa.moritz@fiserv.com