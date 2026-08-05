National Advertising Division Finds Certain DUPIXENT Claims Supported; Recommends Sanofi Modify or Discontinue Other Claims

New York, NY, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a challenge brought by Galderma Laboratories, L.P., BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division found certain challenged claims made by Sanofi S.A. supported but recommended that Sanofi modify or discontinue other claims regarding long-lasting clearer skin, fast itch relief, and a prescriber-facing day-2 itch relief claim.

Galderma and Sanofi are multinational pharmaceutical companies that each market FDA-approved biologic treatments for moderate-to-severe eczema. Galderma challenged claims about DUPIXENT’s mechanism of action, ability to address inflammation and heal skin from within, efficacy, and claims that it works proactively to keep patients ahead of eczema.

The National Advertising Division (NAD) found claims that DUPIXENT helps patients “stay ahead of eczema,” blocks “a key source of inflammation,” can “help heal your skin from within,” and that many adults saw 90% clearer skin supported. NAD also determined that the challenged advertising did not convey the implied messages alleged by Galderma that DUPIXENT prevents eczema progression, blocks the most important source of inflammation, treats nerve inflammation, or promises complete healing of eczema-related skin lesions.

Although NAD found that the 90% clearer skin claim does not need a disclosure, NAD recommended that, to the extent Sanofi continues to present the results from one particular study as the basis for the claim in a disclosure, it use a disclosure that does not overstate the supporting evidence or obscure the treatment context. NAD also separately determined that an animated consumer-facing mechanism-of-action video likely conveyed the unsupported message that inhibition of IL-4 and IL-13 signaling alone is sufficient to address eczema.

NAD determined that Sanofi's evidence supports a properly qualified claim that some adults achieved long-lasting clearer skin at four months and at one year and that some saw fast itch relief after the first dose at two weeks. However, NAD recommended modifying or discontinuing the challenged television claims to clearly and conspicuously disclose how many patients achieved the advertised results or that the results reflected treatment with DUPIXENT used in combination with topical corticosteroids.

NAD also reviewed a prescriber-facing claim that DUPIXENT reduced itch "starting as early as day 2,” and found that the post hoc analysis relied on by Sanofi did not support the message that Dupixent demonstrated a meaningful treatment benefit beginning as early as day 2 and recommended that Sanofi discontinue or modify the claim.

NAD also concluded that the advertising did not convey the challenged message that DUPIXENT is superior to all other FDA-approved eczema treatments.

In its advertiser statement, Sanofi stated that it "will comply with NAD's recommendations."

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. Per NAD/NARB Procedures, this release may not be used for promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and creating fair competition for business.