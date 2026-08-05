Gateway Bank, F.S.B. Strengthens Construction Lending Team with Two New Additions, Names Tom Rodriguez EVP, Construction Manager

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gateway Bank, F.S.B. (OTCPK: GWBK) (“the Bank”) today announced the addition of two senior banking professionals to strengthen its growing lending operations. Tom Rodriguez joins as Executive Vice President, Construction Manager, and Twana Sonesing as Associate Vice President, Construction Underwriter, bringing deep expertise in construction lending to the team. Both members will work in the Walnut Creek office and will focus on building out the construction loan portfolio.

“Tom brings over 20 years of banking experience, including a proven track record of rebuilding construction lending departments and growing loan portfolios past $100 million,” said Mukhtar Ali, President and CEO. “Along with Twana’s expertise, his strategic approach and deep knowledge of construction banking make him a tremendous addition as we build out this side of our business. We’re focused on bringing in leaders who combine real industry experience with the client relationships needed to grow construction lending the right way.”

Tom Rodriguez has spent his career in construction and commercial banking, building lending teams and driving growth throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. Most recently, as Senior Vice President and Construction Department Manager at Community Bank of the Bay, Rodriguez led all residential and commercial construction financing and grew the bank's construction portfolio from $3 million to over $100 million, averaging $40 million in new annual commitments. Earlier, as VP Relationship Manager at Scott Valley Bank, he generated $150 million in total loan production and consistently ranked first in the bank for fee income, building on a foundation in commercial real estate, credit, and risk management earlier in his career at Bank of Alameda and Greater Bay Bancorp.

Rodriguez holds a BS in Marketing from San Francisco State University and is known for pairing strategic vision with hands-on client relationships to grow lending portfolios and build lasting teams.

Twana Sonesing brings a decade of underwriting and loan processing experience across fintech, commercial lending, and mortgage banking, most recently supporting construction loan approvals, due diligence, and portfolio growth at Commercial Bank of California. Known for her creative problem-solving and strong attention to detail, she has consistently exceeded production goals throughout her career, from Better Mortgage to Bank of America.

About Gateway Bank, F.S.B. Gateway Bank is a Federally-chartered savings bank headquartered in Oakland, California and began operations on June 8, 1990. The Bank currently operates out of its offices located in Oakland’s Chinatown and Walnut Creek, and offers banking services to individuals and businesses in the San Francisco Bay Area.



Contact:

Mukhtar Ali

(510) 813-8582

Mukhtar.Ali@gatewayfsb.com



