NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

5 AUGUST 2026

RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER

FOR

IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP, PLC

BY

BLUEFIN BIDCO LIMITED

TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER CHAPTER 1 OF PART 9 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2014

Announcement relating to despatch of Rule 15 Proposal

In accordance with Rule 15 of the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022 (the “Irish Takeover Rules”), Bluefin Bidco Limited (“Bidco”) and Irish Continental Group, plc (“ICG”) announce that letters dated 5 August 2026 containing details of the proposal to holders of subsisting awards or options granted under the ICG Performance Share Plan (the “Proposal”) have been despatched to such holders in connection with the proposed acquisition of ICG by Bidco (the “Acquisition”).

The Proposal will be published on ICG’s website at (https://icg.ie/offer/). For the avoidance of doubt, the content of such website is not incorporated into, and does not form part of, this Announcement.

Request for Proposal

If you are an ICG Awardholder and did not receive the Proposal, please contact investor.relations@icg.ie.

Except as otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the same meanings as given to them in the Scheme Document published by ICG on 5 August 2026.





Statements Required by the Takeover Rules

The ICG Directors accept responsibility for the information contained in this Announcement relating to ICG, the ICG Group and the ICG Directors and members of their immediate families, related trusts and persons connected with them, except for the recommendation and related opinions of the Independent ICG Board. The Independent ICG Board accept responsibility for the recommendation and related opinions of the Independent ICG Board contained in this Announcement. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the ICG Directors and the Independent ICG Directors (who, in each case, have taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), the information contained in this Announcement for which they accept responsibility is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

The BidCo Directors and the MBO Team accept responsibility for the information contained in this Announcement, other than information relating to ICG, the ICG Group, the ICG Board and members of their immediate families, related trusts and persons connected with them, save to the extent a BidCo Director or member of the MBO Team has accepted responsibility for such matters in their capacity as an ICG Director. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the BidCo Directors and the MBO Team (who, in each case, have taken all reasonable care to ensure that this is the case), the information contained in this Announcement for which they accept responsibility is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

Disclosure requirements of the Takeover Rules

Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Irish Takeover Rules, any person 'interested' (directly or indirectly) in 1% or more of any class of 'relevant securities' of ICG must disclose all 'dealings' in such 'relevant securities' during the 'offer period'. The disclosure of a 'dealing' in 'relevant securities' by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (Irish time) on the business day following the date of the relevant transaction. This requirement will continue until the 'offer period' ends. If two or more persons cooperate on the basis of any agreement either express or tacit, either oral or written, to acquire an 'interest' in 'relevant securities' of the offeree company, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3 of the Irish Takeover Rules. A dealing disclosure must contain the details specified in Rule 8.6(b) of the Irish Takeover Rules, including details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in any 'relevant securities' of ICG.

All 'dealings' in 'relevant securities' of ICG by a bidder, or by any party Acting in Concert with a bidder, must also be disclosed by no later than 12 noon (Irish time) on the 'business' day following the date of the relevant transaction. If two or more persons co-operate on the basis of an agreement, either express or tacit, either oral or written, to acquire for one or more of them an interest in relevant securities, they will be deemed to be a single person for these purposes.

Disclosure tables, giving details of the companies in whose 'relevant securities' 'opening positions' and 'dealings' should be disclosed, can be found on the Irish Takeover Panel's website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie.

'Interests' in securities arise, in summary, when a person has long economic exposure, whether conditional or absolute, to changes in the price of securities. In particular, a person will be treated as having an 'interest' by virtue of the ownership or control of securities, or by virtue of any option in respect of, or derivative referenced to, securities.

Terms in quotation marks in this section are defined in the Irish Takeover Rules, which can also be found on the Irish Takeover Panel's website. If you are in any doubt as to whether or not you are required to disclose a dealing or opening position under Rule 8, please consult the Irish Takeover Panel's website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie or contact the Irish Takeover Panel on telephone number +353 1 678 9020.

No Offer or Solicitation

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form any part of any offer or invitation, or the solicitation of an offer, to purchase or otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to the Acquisition or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. The Acquisition will be made solely by means of the Scheme Document (or, if applicable, the Takeover Offer Documents), which will contain the full terms and conditions of the Acquisition, including details of how to vote in respect of the Acquisition. Any decision in respect of, or other response to, the Acquisition, should be made only on the basis of the information contained in the Scheme Document (or, if applicable, the Takeover Offer Documents).

General

The laws of certain jurisdictions may affect the availability of the Acquisition to persons who are not resident in Ireland or the United Kingdom. Persons who are not resident in Ireland or the United Kingdom, or who are subject to laws of any jurisdiction other than Ireland or the United Kingdom should inform themselves about, and observe, any applicable legal or regulatory requirements. Any failure to comply with any applicable legal or regulatory requirements may constitute a violation of the laws and/or regulations of any such jurisdiction. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, the companies and persons involved in the Acquisition disclaim any responsibility and liability for the violation of such restrictions by any person. Further details in relation to Overseas Shareholders will be contained in the Scheme Document.

This announcement has been prepared for the purpose of complying with the laws of Ireland and the Irish Takeover Rules and the information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed if this announcement had been prepared in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions outside of Ireland.

The Acquisition will not be made available, directly or indirectly, in any Restricted Jurisdiction, and the Acquisition will not be capable of acceptance from within a Restricted Jurisdiction.

The release, publication or distribution of this Announcement in or into certain jurisdictions may be restricted by the laws of those jurisdictions. Accordingly, copies of this Announcement and all other documents relating to the Acquisition are not being, and must not be, released, published, mailed or otherwise forwarded, distributed or sent in, into or from any Restricted Jurisdiction. Persons receiving such documents (including, without limitation, nominees, trustees and custodians) should observe these restrictions. Failure to do so may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, BidCo, ManagementCo and ICG disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violations of any such restrictions by any person.