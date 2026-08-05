Gordie Howe International Bridge Opens to Pedestrians and Cyclists, Completing First International Trail Crossing on the Trans Canada Trail

Windsor, ON, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trans Canada Trail is proud to welcome the Gordie Howe International Bridge as the first-ever international border crossing to join its network. With the new bridge’s multi-use path officially open to cyclists and pedestrians, trail users can cross the Canada-U.S. border entirely on foot or by bike.

The toll-free, 2.5-kilometre path is 12 feet wide and accommodates two-way pedestrian and cyclist traffic. It links the Great Lakes Waterfront Trail in Windsor, Ontario — part of the Trans Canada Trail — directly to the Iron Belle Trail and the Great Lakes Way in Detroit, Michigan. Separate processing facilities at the Canadian and U.S. ports of entry will allow trail users to complete their official border crossing on the bridge itself.

The bridge, which opened to vehicle traffic on July 27, 2026, will support economic development, recreation, and tourism on both sides of the border. The multi-use path is expected to become a gateway for cross-border trail tourism, connecting visitors and residents to attractions on both sides of the river, including Ontario's Essex County wine region, the Ojibway National Urban Park, the Detroit RiverWalk and the Joe Louis Greenway.

Nationwide, the Trans Canada Trail generates $23.1 billion in annual economic activity and supports 221,000 jobs. Last year, sections of the Trail saw more than 200 million visits. Canadians and Americans alike can now enjoy the trail with nothing more than a passport in their back pocket.

Quotes:

“We are thrilled to welcome the Gordie Howe International Bridge's multi-use path to our 30,000 km trail network. As the first international border crossing to join the Trans Canada Trail, this new landmark will create incredible opportunities for active transportation and trail tourism throughout southern Ontario and beyond. It’s a powerful reminder that thoughtful, multi-use infrastructure can inspire pride, unity and connection.”

-Mathieu Roy, Chief Executive Officer of Trans Canada Trail

“The Gordie Howe International Bridge brings a beautiful new addition to the Great Lakes Waterfront Trail, part of the national Trans Canada Trail, creating an exciting new connection that reflects the shared spirit of the Greak Lakes region. This crossing strengthens ties between communities, encourages active transportation, and helps more people experience the natural and cultural heritage that makes the Great Lakes so extraordinary. It stands as a model for future international connections across our shared Great Lakes.”

-Marlaine Kohler, Executive Director, Waterfront Regeneration Trust

“We are proud to help celebrate the new Gordie Howe International Bridge’s multi-use path and the first-of-its-kind outdoor recreation opportunities it provides to pedestrians and cyclists. As ‘The Trails State,’ we’re also excited to grow our more than 13,700 miles of state-designated trails, with this new 1.5-mile crossing connecting to Michigan’s Iron Belle Trail and the Great Lakes Way in Detroit. It’s truly an honor to be part of efforts that support active transportation and healthy lifestyles, and to contribute to cross-border tourism in our shared Great Lakes region.”

-Scott Bowen, Director of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources

“We are honored to be part of a Canada-U.S. trail system now seamlessly connected by the multi‑use path on the new Gordie Howe International Bridge. This new border crossing will open unparalleled opportunities for cross‑border trail tourism, inviting cyclists and outdoor adventurers to experience the binational Great Lakes region in a whole new way. It will also deepen transboundary cooperation on shared stories, celebrate history and culture, promote conservation and outdoor recreation, enhance quality of life, and strengthen the long‑standing relationship between our two countries that share the world’s longest international land border.”

-John Hartig, Co‑Chairperson of the Great Lakes Way Advisory Committee

About Trans Canada Trail

The Trans Canada Trail is the longest multi-use trail system in the world and it is always growing. It reaches every province and territory and connects all three of Canada’s coastlines. Each section of the Trans Canada Trail is managed locally and supports different activities and community needs.

Trans Canada Trail is the organization that advocates for, stewards and champions Canada’s nationwide trail system. It is a registered charity that receives funding from the Government of Canada (through Parks Canada), various provincial and municipal governments, and generous donors.

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