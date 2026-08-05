Crypto News: Pepeto Announces Investment Growth While Bitcoin Price Targets $250K

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto has announced record investment growth, and crypto news feeds cannot stop covering it. Record-sized wallets open fresh positions daily, buy orders from large holders grow heavier every week, and investors who normally refuse to touch anything under a $1 billion cap are suddenly inside a presale.

Meanwhile, the Bitcoin price prediction debate has split Wall Street in two. Nearly every major bank spent 2026 cutting targets, yet Fundstrat's Tom Lee refuses to move, holding his $200,000 to $250,000 call per The Motley Fool. So who is right, the banks that cut or the one man holding the line? The answer below explains why the Bitcoin price prediction may sit far above what the fear implies, and why whale wallets keep picking Pepeto in the middle of it.

Crypto News: Pepeto Whale Activity Climbs While the Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $250K

The investment growth behind this update keeps climbing, and to read it right, start with Bitcoin, because the whale story only makes sense against it. The Bitcoin price today sits near $70,000, climbing back after a fall of more than 50%, from the October 2025 peak of $126,000 down to a 21-month low near $58,000 per CoinGecko. The panic along the way was real, record ETF outflows past $2 billion, $1.8 billion in leveraged positions erased. Sounds like the end of the story? History reads it the other way. Selling that extreme is what capitulation looks like, the pattern that has marked local bottoms in every past cycle, and with leverage now flushed out, the recovery is running while most of the crowd still refuses to believe in it.

Here is where the split gets interesting. Citi cut its target twice, Standard Chartered cut twice, Bernstein cut once, and through all of it Tom Lee held his Bitcoin price prediction at $200,000 to $250,000, reiterating it on CNBC and arguing spot ETF demand now sets the price as the halving cycle breaks down. If Lee is right, Bitcoin from $70,000 delivers about 3.5x, a strong run for the largest asset in crypto. But be honest with yourself, is 3.5x the kind of return that changes a life?

That gap is exactly where presales come in, and whale wallets flooding into Pepeto during extreme fear proves the sharpest capital already answered the question.

Pepeto in Focus as Whale Wallets Stack Faster Than Any Presale This Cycle

What did those wallets see that made them commit so fast? Look at the build. One platform joins Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, gas fees disappear on it, all coins trade from a single screen, and an AI layer checks every order for exploits before execution. Each swap on PepetoSwap pushes demand into the token itself, an engine this market has seen before: it lifted BNB from a plain utility coin into a $90 billion giant. Leading the team is the Pepe ecosystem cofounder whose earlier token passed $7 billion, SolidProof has audited the full contract set, and staking at 185% APY keeps paying holders while the confirmed Binance listing draws nearer.

And the whale flow says the part no marketing could fake. Wallets that usually never leave BTC and ETH are opening presale positions in the middle of extreme fear, and money like that does not chase hype, it positions early ahead of a listing it believes in.

Meme coin history supports the play. Dogecoin reached $90 billion on one viral wave and zero products. Fortune told the story of Rob, a warehouse manager who placed $8,000 into Shiba Inu in 2021, walked away with $1.5 million, and quit his job. Pepeto carries viral force of that kind with three finished products underneath it.

Conclusion

The investment growth this update announced keeps compounding, and when the Bitcoin price finally clears its record, altcoins follow the wave, no cycle has ever broken that pattern, and in today's crypto news nothing combines what Pepeto combines: a live presale past $10.5 million, whale positions growing weekly, and a confirmed Binance listing while everyone else sits paralyzed by fear. Remember Rob, the SHIB buyer whose whole life changed? He never waited for a perfect chart. He entered while the door stood open and before the crowd showed up, and a moment of that kind is exactly where the Pepeto presale sits right now.

With whale inflows speeding up weekly, this presale can end on any given morning with no warning, and once it does, this entry never returns. The wallets inside today hold the kind of position that turned Rob's few thousand into life money. The ones outside will read about the listing and live with that miss all cycle long. The whales are already in. The only open question is who chooses with them, and the presale countdown ahead of its listing is visible on the official website below.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website



