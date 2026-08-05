Security Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Bancorp, Inc. (“Company”) (OTCBB: “SCYT”), the holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank of McMinnville, Tennessee, today announced its consolidated earnings for the second quarter of its fiscal year ending December 31, 2026.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $1.6 million, or $4.31 per basic share, compared to $1.2 million, or $3.30 per basic share, for the same quarter last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company’s net income was $3.1 million or $8.13 per basic share, compared to $2.3 million, or $6.03 per basic share, for the same period in 2025.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, net interest income increased $672,000, or 21.1%, to $3.9 million from $3.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net interest income increased $1.4 million, or 24.6%, to $7.5 million from $6.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The increase in net interest income for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2026, was primarily the result of an increase in loans, an increase in interest rates on loans as well as a decrease in interest expense. Net interest income after provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $3.8 million, an increase of $627,000, or 19.7%, from $3.2 million for the same period in the previous year. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net interest income after provision for credit losses increased $1.4 million, or 22.3%, to $7.4 million from $6.1 million for the same period in 2025.

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 increased to $506,000 compared to $481,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 decreased to $910,000 compared to $967,000 for the same period of the prior year.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $2.1 million, an increase of $134,000, or 6.7%, from $2.0 million for the same period of the prior year. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, non-interest expense was $4.2 million, an increase of $200,000, or 5.0%, compared to the same period in 2025. The increase for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 was primarily due to an increase in salary and employee benefits and occupancy expenses offset by a decrease in professional fees.

The Company’s consolidated total assets increased by $4.5 million, or 1.2% to $386.1 million at June 30, 2026 from $381.6 million at December 31, 2025. The increase in assets was due to increases in loans. The asset increases were funded by an increase in deposits and advances from Federal Home Loan Bank. Loans receivable, net, increased $11.2 million, or 3.7%, to $311.1 million at June 30, 2026 from $300.0 million at December 31, 2025. The increase in loans receivable was primarily attributable to an increase in one to four family mortgage and commercial real estate loans.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026 provision for credit losses was $45,000, compared to no provision for the same period in 2025. The provision for credit losses was $90,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $7,000 in the comparable period in 2025, an increase of $83,000. The increase in provision for credit losses was due to significant loan growth during the period.

Non-performing assets increased $937,000 to $941,000 at June 30, 2026 from $4,000 at December 31, 2025. The increase was attributable to an increase in real estate owned. Based on its analysis of delinquent loans, non-performing loans and classified loans, management believes that the Company’s allowance for loan losses of $2.9 million at June 30, 2026 was adequate to absorb known and inherent risks in the loan portfolio. At June 30, 2026, the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets was 299.69%.

Investment and mortgage-backed securities available-for-sale at June 30, 2026 decreased $5.3 million, or 14.4%, to $31.4 million from $36.7 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease was due to the maturity and paydowns of investments. There were no investment and mortgage-backed securities held-to-maturity at June 30, 2026 or December 31, 2025.

Deposits increased $10.1 million, or 3.2%, to $327.0 million at June 30, 2026 from $316.9 million at December 31, 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in interest bearing demand deposit balances and certificates of deposit.

Stockholders’ equity increased $3.0 million or 7.1% to $45.0 million, or 11.6% of total assets at June 30, 2026 compared to $42.0 million, or 11.0%, of total assets, at December 31, 2025.

Safe-Harbor Statement

Certain matters in this News Release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may relate to, among others, expectations of the business environment in which the Company operates and projections of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations, and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors including, but not limited to, the general business environment, interest rates, competitive conditions, regulatory changes, and other risks.

Contact: Michael D. Griffith President & Chief Executive Officer (931) 473-4483





SECURITY BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(unaudited) (dollars in thousands) OPERATING DATA Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2025

2026

2025

2026

Interest income $5,624 $5,802

$10,902 $11,362

Interest expense 2,441

1,947

4,833

3,859

Net interest income 3,183

3,855

6,069

7,503

Provision for credit losses -0- 45

7

90

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 3,183

3,810

6,062

7,413

Non-interest income 481

506

967

910

Non-interest expense 2,007

2,141

4,020

4,220

Income before income tax expense 1,657

2,175

3,009

4,103

Income tax expense 409

544

734

1,031

Net income $1,248 $1,631

$2,275 $3,072

Net Income per share (basic) $3.30 $4.31

$6.03 $8.13

FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA At June 30, 2026 At December 31, 2025 Total assets $386,104

$381,580 Investments and mortgage- backed securities - available for sale 31,432

36,705

Loans receivable, net 311,137

299,963

Deposits 327,007

316,908

Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 10,000

10,000

Federal funds purchased -0- 9,000

Stockholders' equity 44,965

41,986

Non-performing assets 941

4

Non-performing assets to total assets 0.24

.001 Allowance for loan losses 2,910

2,879

Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable 0.93

0.95

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets 299.69%

7197.5%





