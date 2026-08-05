Best Clothing for Hot Weather: Duluth Trading Shares Cooling Apparel, UPF Clothing and Summer Workwear

Duluth Trading shares what to look for in apparel built for unpredictable weather conditions: heat waves to heavy downpours.

New collections feature cooling technologies, UPF-rated fabrics, moisture-wicking materials and quick-drying performance built for outdoor work, travel and everyday life.

Duluth Trading explains how the right combination of fabric, construction and performance features can help people stay comfortable during hot, humid, and unpredictable weather.



MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Trading Co., a leading brand in functional workwear and outdoor apparel, today highlighted its latest collection of cooling clothing, UPF apparel and moisture-managing gear designed to help people stay comfortable through extreme heat, humidity and unpredictable weather. Built for work, travel and everyday life, the collections combine cooling technologies, quick-drying fabrics and sun protection to perform across hot, humid, rainy and dry conditions.

As another summer of record-breaking temperatures grips much of the United States, consumers are increasingly searching for practical answers to questions like "What should I wear in 100-degree weather?", "What clothes keep you cool?" and "Does cooling clothing really work?"

According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the first six months of 2026 ranked as the third-hottest January-through-June period in the 177-year global climate record, while long-range forecasts from The Old Farmer’s Almanac called for hotter-than-normal conditions across much of the country through August. The result has been prolonged heat waves, high humidity, sudden downpours and stretches of triple-digit temperatures driving increased interest in clothing engineered to manage sweat, dry quickly and provide built-in sun protection.

“Summer weather isn't one-size-fits-all anymore," said Ricker Schlecht, Senior Vice President of Product Development at Duluth Trading. "The people who wear Duluth are getting things done in all kinds of conditions, from job sites and gardens to trails and travel days. We design apparel around real-world use, creating gear that helps people stay comfortable and focused on what they need to accomplish, whatever the forecast brings.”



What Should You Wear in Hot Weather?

Choosing clothing for extreme summer temperatures starts with performance fabrics rather than simply lighter garments. Whether you're working through humid mornings, afternoon thunderstorms or dry heat, apparel should include:



Moisture-wicking fabrics that help pull sweat away from skin

Fast-drying materials that stay comfortable after heavy sweating or summer rain

Lightweight construction that promotes airflow

UPF-rated fabric to help protect covered skin from ultraviolet rays

Cooling technologies that reduce heat buildup

Stretch fabrics that maintain comfort while moving throughout the day

Best Cooling Clothing from Duluth Trading



Armachillo®: Cooling apparel powered by jade technology

For consumers specifically searching for cooling clothing, Armachillo ® uses Duluth Trading's Made-in-the-Jade™ technology, incorporating microscopic jade minerals into the fabric to help dissipate heat while maintaining a cool, smooth feel against the skin. The collection is engineered for hot, humid conditions where moisture management and cooling comfort become especially important.

Key Features Include:

Cooling fabric infused with microscopic jade minerals

Cooling to-the-touch feel

Reduced cling during humid conditions

Moisture-wicking performance

Lightweight comfort

UPF protection on select styles

Featured Products:

Armachillo ® No-Yank Tank (MSRP $29.95)

An everyday tank featuring Made-in-the-Jade™ cooling fabric that feels cool against the skin while wicking moisture, drying quickly and providing UPF 50+ sun protection for warm-weather comfort.

(MSRP $29.95) An everyday tank featuring Made-in-the-Jade™ cooling fabric that feels cool against the skin while wicking moisture, drying quickly and providing UPF 50+ sun protection for warm-weather comfort. Armachillo ® Skort (MSRP $49.95)

Designed for active summer days with cooling jade-infused fabric, UPF 50+ protection, built-in shorts, zippered pockets and an adjustable drawcord waist for comfort on the move.

(MSRP $49.95) Designed for active summer days with cooling jade-infused fabric, UPF 50+ protection, built-in shorts, zippered pockets and an adjustable drawcord waist for comfort on the move. Armachillo ® Long Sleeve Shirt (MSRP $79.95)

Engineered with microscopic jade particles that create a cool-to-the-touch feel, this lightweight shirt helps wick moisture, dry quickly and fight odor during long days in the heat. Reach Gussets ® provide unrestricted movement, making it ideal for outdoor work, travel and everyday summer activities.

(MSRP $79.95) Engineered with microscopic jade particles that create a cool-to-the-touch feel, this lightweight shirt helps wick moisture, dry quickly and fight odor during long days in the heat. Reach Gussets provide unrestricted movement, making it ideal for outdoor work, travel and everyday summer activities. Armachillo® Cooling Pattern Boxer Briefs (MSRP $29.95)

These cooling boxer briefs use microscopic jade particles to create a cool-to-the-touch feel while moisture-wicking, quick-drying and odor-resistant fabric helps minimize heat, sweat and chafing throughout the day.

Dry on the Fly®: Quick-drying apparel for active days

Designed for changing weather conditions, Dry on the Fly® apparel helps people stay comfortable through heat, humidity and unexpected summer rain. Additionally, the fast-drying fabric helps cool you down when you sweat thanks to evaporative cooling. Lightweight and quick-drying fabrics make the collection ideal for travel, outdoor work and everyday adventures where weather can change throughout the day.

Key Features Include:

Quick-drying performance fabric

Lightweight construction

Moisture management

UPF sun protection

Built-in stretch for mobility

Wrinkle resistance

Comfortable for hiking, travel, yard work and everyday wear



Featured Products:

Dry on the Fly ® Pants (MSRP $49.95 - $119.95)

Features the fastest-drying technology and designed for changing summer conditions. These pants for both men and women feature breathable construction, wrinkle resistance and stretch that moves comfortably from airport travel to weekend projects.

(MSRP $49.95 - $119.95) Features the fastest-drying technology and designed for changing summer conditions. These pants for both men and women feature breathable construction, wrinkle resistance and stretch that moves comfortably from airport travel to weekend projects. Dry on the Fly ® Shirts (MSRP $29.95- $34.95)

A lightweight performance shirt designed for long days outdoors. Using the same technology that's made Dry on the Fly® Pants a 5-star fan favorite, this shirt moves sweat away from skin to the fabric surface, where it dries lightning fast. Yet it feels as soft and breathable as your favorite cotton tee.

(MSRP $29.95- $34.95) A lightweight performance shirt designed for long days outdoors. Using the same technology that's made Dry on the Fly® Pants a 5-star fan favorite, this shirt moves sweat away from skin to the fabric surface, where it dries lightning fast. Yet it feels as soft and breathable as your favorite cotton tee. Dry on the Fly® Skort (MSRP $79.50)

A pull-on skort that includes anti-chafe mesh undershorts and hits right above the knee. Quick-drying and features a 50+ UPF sun-protection for long days outside.



Frequently Asked Questions About Hot Weather Clothing



What clothes keep you cool in hot weather? Choose lightweight clothing engineered to wick moisture, dry quickly and promote airflow. Performance fabrics with cooling technologies and UPF protection can help improve comfort during extended periods outdoors.

What is the best clothing for working outside in hot weather? The best outdoor work clothing for hot weather combines durability with performance features like moisture management, quick-drying fabrics, stretch, airflow and sun protection. Apparel designed for outdoor work should help manage sweat while allowing freedom of movement during long days in the heat.

What is UPF clothing? UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) measures how effectively fabric blocks ultraviolet radiation. UPF-rated clothing helps protect covered skin from the sun while reducing the need to repeatedly apply sunscreen beneath covered areas. Duluth Trading offers a range of UPF clothing such as AKHG Sunflare Collection which offers 50+ UPF protection in addition to cooling fabric, moisture wicking and odor-fighting features; available in long-sleeve shirts, hoodies for both men and women, as well as a Cooling Dress for women.



What is the best fabric for hot and humid weather? The best hot-weather clothing combines multiple performance features, including moisture management, quick-drying construction, breathability and lightweight comfort. Fabrics engineered specifically for outdoor performance can help improve comfort during prolonged heat and humidity like Duluth Trading Dry on The Fly or Armachillo collections.

What is the difference between moisture-wicking and quick-drying clothing? Moisture-wicking fabrics help move sweat away from the skin to the outer surface of the fabric, while quick-drying materials help that moisture evaporate faster. Together, these features help clothing stay more comfortable during hot weather.