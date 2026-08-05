Cellhub Earns 3 Major ‘26 Channel Media Accolades, Recognizing its Value as a Unique Connectivity Services Provider

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellhub, a major 5G connectivity provider and the longest-tenured Primary Agent for T-Mobile, announces that its services and leadership have been honored by three significant channel sources in the first half of 2026. These accolades spotlight the company’s leadership, innovation, range of sophisticated connectivity offerings, and growing market presence. Cellhub CEO Andy Sinha was featured in CRN's esteemed CEO Outlook feature earlier this year; Director of Partner Marketing Cindy Tank-Murphy was named to CRN's Women of the Channel list in the spring; and Cellhub was recently named a winner of ChannelVision magazine's Visionary Spotlight Awards for its expanding portfolio of managed services.

“These honors reflect the level of investment and tactical vision the entire team has put toward making the sale of turnkey, high-performance connectivity environments attainable for channel partners,” said John Tonthat, CRO at Cellhub. “We’re happy to see that our strategies are resonating in the channel and beyond, since MSPs and VARs are always looking to make inroads in rapidly evolving and complex categories like 5G.”

These recent distinctions underscore Cellhub’s emergence as a full-service provider of sophisticated 5G and 6G-ready connectivity services for the IT channel. Cellhub orchestrates a consortium of vendors and solutions for managed service providers (MSPs), which most channel organizations would otherwise be forced to assemble themselves from multiple, disparate vendors and providers. Such management would require expertise and relationships that span both telecom and data disciplines, involving a roster of vendors whose solutions are necessary to create end-to-end connectivity environments for demanding customers like hospital systems or major grocery chains.

Cellhub’s offering encompasses carrier-grade connectivity across mobility, IoT, and fiber; plus a modular Zero Trust security platform anchored by SEMM and T-SIM Secure, the only carrier-native network security layer in the market. Cellhub supports this offering with a full managed services practice spanning OSS/BSS integration, cost optimization through its SCOT (Strategic Cost Optimization & Transformation) platform to help defray the costs of modernization, and AI-driven network design through its DesignX self-serve architectural configuration platform.

The company has evolved to support the healthcare, retail, and enterprise markets for MSPs and VARs, allowing partners to execute deployments that are connected by design, secured by purpose, and managed for long-term performance. These systems are configured at the infrastructure layer, which few organizations have the dual-market expertise to achieve. Cellhub’s specific market programs include the Hospitals Without Walls connectivity solution to help healthcare organizations achieve robust remote clinical care; and the Connected Store program to help bring grocery retailers into the digital age.

Cellhub’s 2026 Accolades Include:

CRN CEO Outlook: Cellhub CEO Andy Sinha was included in CRN’s 2026 CEO Outlook feature, joining an elite group of technology executives who shared their perspective on the future drivers of the IT channel. The feature explained how top-tier CEOs planned to direct their organizations and partners through developments such as AI adoption, infrastructure investment, and evolving end-user demand.



“Businesses continue to seek simpler, lower-cost, cellular-first network architectures that can accommodate 5G capabilities, which allow for faster deployments, greater resilience, and more streamlined operations,” said Sinha in CRN’s CEO Outlook feature. His predictions still hold true, as 5G and 6G-ready deployments have been gaining ground in lucrative vertical markets in 2026.



“Channel partners who are agile enough to shift from the simple resale of a connectivity platform to delivering more comprehensive, outcome-driven 5G solutions will benefit most from these trends,” Sinha noted.

CRN Women of the Channel: Cindy Tank-Murphy, Cellhub's director of channel partner marketing, was named to CRN's 2026 Women of the Channel list, marking the inaugural appearance of a Cellhub executive on this prestigious list. The Women of the Channel awards honor women whose vision, leadership, and channel advocacy drive change across the IT industry.



Tank-Murphy has been instrumental in defining Cellhub's brand and partner-facing marketing strategy, including by authoring its proprietary magazine, The Edge. The marketing team’s efforts have helped to solidify and perpetuate Cellhub's voice as the company evolves into a full-service aggregator of technology solutions and services supporting partner needs.

ChannelVision Visionary Spotlight Award: Cellhub was named a winner of ChannelVision magazine's 2026 Visionary Spotlight Awards in the competitive category of Top Innovators, which recognizes companies and technologies driving meaningful innovation across the IT channel. The award highlights Cellhub's ability to help partners establish unified 5G, LAN/WAN, and Wi-Fi environments in challenging settings.





Cellhub’s connectivity programs for the healthcare and retail grocery markets were also recently featured in a podcast by prominent healthcare IT Influencer Evan Kirstel in an interview with Cellhub’s Tonthat. Channel partners can visit Cellhub at www.cellhub.com, email info@cellhub.com for more information, call 646-905-5588, or visit the Hospitals Without Walls landing page.

About Cellhub

Cellhub is a leading Primary Agent and 5G consultancy for T-Mobile and a cellular-first technology services coordinator. As high-performance, managed connectivity environments become more crucial to modern business, Cellhub helps organizations navigate the market’s complexity with a security-focused approach to enterprise mobility. The company provides unique ways to orchestrate both the financial and technological requirements of network transformation for its customers, including through its highly automated, proprietary cost optimization and configuration platforms.

With more than 33 years of industry experience, Cellhub offers the most advanced 5G and 6G-ready networks combined with both terrestrial and satellite infrastructures. The company applies deep expertise in secure enterprise mobility, managed services, lifecycle operations, and connectivity, delivering sophisticated environments that extend well beyond traditional wireless. The objective is to add next-generation capabilities for enterprise customers and create new profit opportunities for managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), and system integrators (SIs).

Visit Cellhub at cellhub.com, email info@cellhub.com , see Cellhub Enterprise on LinkedIn, or call 646-905-5588 to explore new opportunities.

About Cellhub Managed Services

Cellhub Managed Services, a subsidiary of Cellhub, is the result of the company’s major investments into AI-powered platforms. It is Cellhub’s delivery arm for transformative, modernized 5G environments. Acknowledging the catalysts that are revolutionizing the services market, Cellhub developed an AI-first platform, creating a sophisticated algorithm-based infrastructure dedicated to solving healthcare network challenges. The flagship offering of Cellhub Managed Services is “Hospitals Without Walls,” a consortium of healthcare providers that delivers cutting-edge connectivity, cost-analysis, equipment, devices, networking solutions, services, financing, design, and more for hospital systems. Coordinated by Cellhub along with its partners, the consortium empowers rural healthcare organizations who might not otherwise be able to grow or maintain their operations, allowing them to extend services through cost-effective virtual clinical care.

Contact:

Suzanne Mattaboni

Suzanne Mattaboni Communications

for Cellhub

610 737-2140

suzanne@mattaboni.com