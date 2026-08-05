Wix.com Ltd. Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed; September 22, 2026, Lead Plaintiff Deadline – Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Affected WIX Investor Summary

Who: Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) What: Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed

Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed Class Period: February 19, 2025 through May 12, 2026

February 19, 2025 through May 12, 2026 Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Status: September 22, 2026

September 22, 2026 Key Lawsuit Allegations: Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company’s AI product offerings.

Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company’s AI product offerings. Investor Action: Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) for recovery options





RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Wix.com Ltd. (Wix) (NASDAQ: WIX) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Wix securities between February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026, inclusive. The lawsuit is filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois and is captioned Yappi v. Wix.com Ltd., No. 26-cv-08852 (N.D. Ill.). Investors have until September 22, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS:

If you purchased or acquired Wix securities and have lost money on your investment, please provide your information here: https://www.ktmc.com/wix-wix-com-ltd-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=Globe&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=wix&mktm=PR

You can also contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at info@ktmc.com. There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

WIX.COM LTD. CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Wix had overstated the competitiveness and performance of its AI product offerings relative to those offered by other companies; (2) Wix had understated the costs associated with developing and promoting its AI product offerings; (3) accordingly, Defendants overstated the commercial and financial benefits of Wix's AI product offerings; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Why did Wix’s Stock Drop?

After numerous drops in Wix’s stock price relating to the company reporting disappointing financial results below analysts’ expectations due to, among other things, the performance and competitiveness of Wix’s AI product offerings, the final drop occurred on May 13, 2026. On that day, Wix reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 and further disclosed earnings and revenue below consensus expectations, as well as a sharp decline in operating margins that it largely attributed to softness in its professional developer business. On a related earnings call held the same day, Defendants acknowledged that Wix’s professional developer customers were using competing AI tools, that the company’s new Wix Harmony platform had “holes” and “missing capabilities,” that there had been delays in delivering product updates and innovation to professional developer customers, and that, as a result, Wix had fallen behind “the workflow and the needs of” professional developers. On this news, Wix's stock price fell $20.56 per share, or 27.1%, to close at $55.32 per share on May 13, 2026.

WHAT WIX.COM LTD. INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

File to be lead plaintiff by September 22, 2026. Contact KTMC for a free case evaluation. All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Retain counsel of choice or take no action.





THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR WIX.COM LTD. INVESTORS:

Wix investors may, no later than September 22, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Wix investors to contact the firm for more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including being recognized in Chambers & Partners USA 2026 as a Band 1 Top Firm in Securities and Class Actions, Legal 500’s Tier 1 Rankings for Securities and M&A Litigation, The National Law Journal’s Plaintiff’s Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group’s Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer’s Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon’s Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360’s Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. The complaint in this matter was not filed by KTMC.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

info@ktmc.com



May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.