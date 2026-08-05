DEADLINE ALERT for HUBG, PLNT, INTU, NNOX: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG)

Class Period: April 28, 2023 – May 11, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 28, 2026

The complaint filed alleges that, between April 28, 2023 and May 11, 2026, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company's financial statements prepared for the periods from Q1 2023 to Q4 2024 contained material misstatements caused by the premature and incorrect recognition of certain transactions; (2) the Company's financial statements prepared for the periods from Q1 2025 to Q3 2025 contained material misstatements caused by the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT)

Class Period: November 6, 2025 – May 6, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 14, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between November 6, 2025 and May 6, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Planet Fitness could not continue to grow its membership rate at the level necessary without a significant overhaul to its marketing message or the introduction of new marketing campaigns, nor could it proceed with the planned rollout of the Black Card price increase that such guidance was significantly reliant upon; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Intuit, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU)

Class Period: August 22, 2025 – May 20, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 8, 2026

The complaint filed alleges that, between August 22, 2025 and May 20, 2026, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) they had overstated Intuit's competitive advantages and growth, as well as the overall strength and sustainability of its business model and operations; (2) in reality, Intuit was losing significant business in its tax-related business, particularly in its Turbo Tax business, as a result of, inter alia, increasing competitive and pricing pressures; (3) accordingly, Intuit's previously issued FY 2026 TurboTax revenue growth guidance was unreliable and/or unrealistic; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX)

Class Period: March 31, 2025 – April 17, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 11, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between March 31, 2025 and April 17, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants overstated purported efficiency gains achieved in Nano-X’s operations, as well as the purported increased demand for its products; (2) in reality, Nano-X’s production and manufacturing operations were poorly aligned with demand for the Company’s products; (3) as a result, Nano-X was experiencing significantly increased operating expenses and cash burn; (4) the foregoing significantly increased the likelihood that Nano-X would be forced to take disruptive remedial measures with respect to its manufacturing operations, entailing significant restructuring and impairment charges; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

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Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com