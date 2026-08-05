72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Notifies Roblox (RBLX) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on August 7, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Roblox To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Roblox between October 31, 2024 and April 30, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Roblox Corporation (“Roblox” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBLX) and reminds investors of the August 7, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Roblox’s organic growth potential; notably, that Roblox would see a significant slowdown in its growth rates as enrollment in the age verification rollout would quickly taper, compounding the resulting slowdown in on-platform communication, resulting in app store rating reductions and a swift reduction in organic growth. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Roblox’s securities at artificially inflated prices.

On April 30, 2026, Roblox announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Management slashed bookings growth guidance down to 8-12% and a corresponding decline to margin expectations. Defendants disclosed the age verification rollout had caused much more significant impacts engagement and organic growth than management had previously suggested and age check adoption had only increased to 51% global daily active users, from 45% at the end of the previous quarter.

Investors and analysts reacted immediately to Roblox’s revelation. The price of Roblox’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $55.26 per share on April 30, 2026, Roblox’s stock price fell to $45.13 per share on May 1, 2026, a decline of about 18.33% in the span of just a single day.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Roblox’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Verra class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/RBLX or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Roblox Corporation Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Roblox Corporation securities fraud lawsuit about?

The Roblox Corporation securities fraud lawsuit is a federal securities class action alleging that Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) and its executives made false and misleading statements to investors by concealing that the Company's age verification rollout would cause a significant slowdown in growth rates, reduce on-platform communication, lead to app store rating reductions, and materially impair Roblox's organic growth potential. As the truth emerged on April 30, 2026 — when Roblox announced Q1 fiscal 2026 results, slashed bookings growth guidance to just 8–12%, disclosed margin deterioration, and revealed that age verification adoption had only reached 51% of global daily active users (up from just 45% the prior quarter), signaling far greater engagement impacts than management had previously suggested — RBLX's stock price fell from $55.26 to $45.13 per share, a decline of approximately 18.33% in a single day, causing significant losses for investors.

Who may be eligible to participate in the Roblox Corporation class action lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or acquired Roblox Corporation (RBLX) securities between October 31, 2024 and April 30, 2026 — the Class Period — and suffered financial losses may be eligible to participate in the Roblox securities class action. Participation as a class member does not require taking any affirmative legal action; eligible investors may recover losses simply by remaining members of the class. Whistleblowers, former Roblox employees, and others with relevant information about the Company's conduct are also encouraged to come forward.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment in the Roblox Corporation lawsuit?

A lead plaintiff in the Roblox Corporation class action is a court-appointed investor — typically the one with the largest financial interest in the case — who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of all class members. Any Roblox investor who purchased RBLX securities during the Class Period may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice. The deadline to seek lead plaintiff appointment is August 7, 2026. Importantly, choosing not to seek the lead plaintiff role does not affect an investor's ability to share in any recovery obtained for the class.

What should investors do if they purchased Roblox Corporation stock during the Class Period?

Investors who purchased Roblox Corporation (RBLX) securities between October 31, 2024 and April 30, 2026 and suffered losses should contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP immediately to discuss their legal rights. The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Roblox Corporation securities class action is August 7, 2026. To speak directly with securities litigation partner Josh Wilson, call 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310), or visit www.faruqilaw.com/RBLX for more information.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f60c456-51b6-4096-a862-d5d3beda6cc5