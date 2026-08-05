Nine Major Portland Knife Brands Unite for Third Annual Showcase Event, Proving Portland is “Knife Town, USA”

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portland Knife Center of Excellence (PKCoE), a coalition of the region's leading knife manufacturing companies, today announced its third annual National Knife Day Showcase will take place on Sunday, August 23, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the STEELPORT Knife Co. factory in America’s knife-making capital Portland, Oregon.

With all nine of the region’s major knifemaking companies now represented as PKCoE members, the annual Knife Day Showcase will feature displays from Benchmade, CRKT, Gerber Gear, Kershaw, Leatherman, STEELPORT Knife Co., The James Brand, William Henry, and ZT. The showcase will also host the event’s first-ever Founder Tool Signing, live knife forging demonstrations, local food and drink, and more. Leading up to National Knife Day, PKCoE will launch its annual Ultimate Portland Knifemaker Giveaway with the chance for three people to win from the largest prize pack in the group’s history.

“Few cities can claim an industry the way Portland can claim knifemaking,” said the Portland Knife Center of Excellence Steering Committee. “For decades, Portland has been home to the highest concentration of knife and hand tool companies of any city in America. Today, Portland Metro area companies produce about half of all American-made knives, including knife-based multi-tools; support an estimated 2,300 – 2,500 direct manufacturing jobs, and generate over $1.4 billion in annual regional economic impact.*”

Attend the 2026 National Knife Day Showcase in Portland, OR

The annual PKCoE Showcase is free to attend and open to the public, welcoming all interested in the past, present, and future of American knifemaking.

What: The Portland Knife Center of Excellence Presents: The 3rd Annual National Knife Day Showcase

The Portland Knife Center of Excellence Presents: The 3rd Annual National Knife Day Showcase When: Sunday, August 23, 2026

Sunday, August 23, 2026 Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Where: STEELPORT Knife Co. Factory, 3602 NE Sandy Blvd; Portland, OR 97232

The Showcase will feature:

All Nine PKCoE Member Brands: Benchmade, CRKT, Gerber Gear, Kershaw, Leatherman, STEELPORT Knife Co., The James Brand, William Henry, and ZT, with many knifemakers and original company founders on-site with their products to talk shop and connect with the knife community.

Benchmade, CRKT, Gerber Gear, Kershaw, Leatherman, STEELPORT Knife Co., The James Brand, William Henry, and ZT, with many knifemakers and original company founders on-site with their products to talk shop and connect with the knife community. Founder Tool Signing: Bring a tool to be signed by knife icons, including Columbia River Knife & Tool (CRKT) Founder Rod Bremer, Leatherman Founder Tim Leatherman as he celebrates his forthcoming book, and other special guests.

Bring a tool to be signed by knife icons, including Columbia River Knife & Tool (CRKT) Founder Rod Bremer, Leatherman Founder Tim Leatherman as he celebrates his forthcoming book, and other special guests. Forging Demonstrations: Steel forged into blade before your eyes with live forging demo by bladesmith Arnon Kartmazov of Bridgetown Forge.

Steel forged into blade before your eyes with live forging demo by bladesmith Arnon Kartmazov of Bridgetown Forge. Past & Future of Knifemaking: Historical pieces from member brands tracing the story of Portland's knifemaking history, plus a display from the Oregon State University Blacksmithing Club.

Historical pieces from member brands tracing the story of Portland's knifemaking history, plus a display from the Oregon State University Blacksmithing Club. Ultimate Portland Knifemaker Giveaway: A final chance to enter to win from more than $11,500 in prizes.

A final chance to enter to win from more than $11,500 in prizes. Local Food & Drink: Barbecue from Pitmaster Ben Vaughan of Lil’ Barbecue and drinks from pFriem Family Brewers.

The Ultimate Portland Knifemaker Giveaway Returns – Bigger Than Ever

This year, each PKCoE member brand has contributed three products to The Ultimate Knifemaker Giveaway, totaling more than $11,500 in prizes for the largest in the giveaway's history. For the first time, three winners will be chosen, each receiving a prize package featuring products from the nine member brands. The inaugural giveaway in 2024 drew more than 65,000 entries from across the country.

The open entry period begins at 9:00 a.m. PST on August 10 and ends at 11:59 p.m. PST on August 24, 2026, with the winners contacted the week of August 25. To view the full sweepstakes rules and enter, visit: https://pkcoe.org/ultimate-knife-maker-sweepstakes-2026/ .

About Portland Knife Center of Excellence (PKCoE)

Portland Knife Center of Excellence (PKCoE) was established in 2024 by five leading Portland knife manufacturers (Benchmade, CRKT, Gerber Gear, Leatherman and STEELPORT Knife Co.) with the shared mission to establish Portland as the U.S. destination that connects and celebrates a passionate knife community, while building pride in American craft, education and innovation. The Greater Portland area has the highest concentration of knife and hand tool companies in the country and is the leading American knife-producing region, with more knife companies headquartered in Portland than any other U.S. city. Now nine members strong with the additions of William Henry and The James Brand in 2025, and Kershaw and ZT Knives in 2026, PKCoE continues to expand its role as a collaborative hub for Portland's knife, tool and craft manufacturing community. For more information, please visit pkcoe.org .

*Impact figures are derived from aggregated industry estimates and standard manufacturing economic multipliers

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c85b43c-c9be-48b8-8665-26da08fd369c