Kremp Florist provides same-day flower delivery in Philadelphia across a local delivery area of roughly 1,000 square miles.

Kremp Florist received the National Retail Florist of the Year award from the Wholesale Florist & Florist Supplier Association (WFFSA).

The shop is open and delivering seven days a week, including Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kremp Florist fulfills orders with a 12:30 p.m. same-day cutoff in the recipient's time zone.

Philadelphia, PA, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Same-day flower delivery in Philadelphia is now a formalized standard at Kremp Florist, a third-generation family shop that designs arrangements in its own Philadelphia store and hand-delivers them across a roughly 1,000-square-mile area with its own drivers. Orders placed by 12:30 p.m. in the recipient's time zone are designed that morning and delivered the same afternoon, seven days a week. Kremp Florist has filled same-day orders in the region for more than 65 years.

"Someone ordering flowers for delivery today is usually in the middle of an emotional moment, and they want a person on the other end who’ll get it right," said Chad Kremp, VP of Sales at Kremp Florist and the third generation of the family to run the shop. "A local florist with its own drivers can put a designed arrangement at the door the same day."

Same-day flower delivery in Philadelphia depends on a local florist with its own drivers

Same-day flower delivery comes down to two things a national order gateway doesn’t typically control: a physical shop with designers on hand, and drivers covering the recipient's neighborhood that day. Kremp Florist delivers flowers across Philadelphia and all surrounding ZIP codes, reaching Center City, Fishtown, Northern Liberties, University City, and Old City, along with the Philadelphia suburbs including the Main Line communities of Bala Cynwyd, Merion, Wynnewood, Narberth, Haverford, Havertown, and Upper Darby, plus the Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester County areas. That same-day coverage also extends to communities such as Abington, Glenside, Doylestown, Bensalem, Southampton, Horsham and Norristown.

Orders placed by the 12:30 p.m. cutoff are arranged that morning and delivered that afternoon. National platforms may route a Philadelphia order to whichever affiliate has capacity, which is where a same-day order can become a substitution or a next-day delivery.

Kremp Florist is open and delivering across Philadelphia seven days a week

Urgent flower orders rarely arrive on a convenient schedule. When Philadelphia-area florists close on Sundays, last-minute weekend orders are left with few local options. A shop that answers the phone and staffs its own delivery routes every day can turn around a same-day order on a Sunday or a holiday, when flowers are needed at short notice. Kremp Florist is open and delivering seven days a week, Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"We’re open and delivering seven days a week because the moments people send flowers for don’t wait for a business day," added Chad Kremp. "A Sunday or a holiday is often exactly when someone needs us most."

Same-day sympathy and funeral flowers reach Philadelphia families the day they’re ordered

Sympathy orders carry the tightest timing of any floral request, because a viewing or funeral is scheduled and the flowers have to arrive before it begins. Kremp arranges same-day sympathy and funeral flowers for delivery to homes, hospitals, funeral homes, assisted living facilities, and places of worship across the Philadelphia region the same day they’re ordered, coordinating timing directly with the funeral home. An order placed before the 12:30 p.m. cutoff for a funeral home in the Philadelphia suburbs can be arranged in the morning and delivered the same afternoon, ahead of an evening viewing. Because the arrangements are designed in the shop, they can be prepared and delivered within hours. A local florist that already knows the region's funeral homes and hospitals removes one burden for families managing a loss on short notice.

A third-generation Philadelphia florist stands behind every same-day arrangement

Speed only matters if the flowers are right when they arrive. Kremp is a third-generation, family-owned shop, and the same family that takes the order stands behind the arrangement that leaves the door. That accountability is built on more than 65 years of designing flowers for the Greater Philadelphia region. For orders beyond the local delivery area, Kremp fulfills nationwide through a network of professional florists and guaranteed shipping, so a buyer anywhere can still send flowers into Philadelphia.

As more flower buying shifts to national platforms that hand each order to whichever affiliate has capacity, the dependability of same-day delivery is what increasingly separates a local florist from an order gateway. A shop that designs in its own store, runs its own delivery routes, and holds a 12:30 p.m. cutoff seven days a week is built to keep same-day flower delivery in Philadelphia reliable from order to doorstep as that divide widens.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: Who does same-day flower delivery in the Philadelphia area?

Answer: Same-day flower delivery in the Philadelphia area comes from a local florist that keeps its own designers and delivery drivers. Kremp Florist, a third-generation family shop in Philadelphia, arranges orders in its own store and delivers them the same day across Center City, Fishtown, University City, the Main Line, and the surrounding county suburbs. Orders placed by 12:30 p.m. in the recipient's time zone are designed that morning and delivered that afternoon.

Question: Can I get same-day flower delivery to the Philadelphia suburbs?

Answer: Yes. Kremp Florist delivers same day across a roughly 1,000-square-mile area that reaches well into the Philadelphia suburbs, including the Main Line communities of Bala Cynwyd, Merion, Wynnewood, Narberth, and Haverford and the surrounding Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester County areas. That coverage also extends to Abington, Glenside, Doylestown, Bensalem, Southampton, Horsham and Norristown. The shop not only delivers seven days a week to every zip code in that area but covers those routes two to three times per day. Orders placed by the 12:30 p.m. same-day cutoff in the recipient's time zone are arranged and delivered that day, and suburban orders go out on weekends and holidays as well as weekdays.

Question: Where can I order same-day sympathy or funeral flowers near Philadelphia?

Answer: Same-day sympathy and funeral flowers near Philadelphia can be ordered from a local florist that designs and delivers them in-house, which is how Kremp Florist handles them. The shop arranges same-day sympathy bouquets and funeral tributes for delivery to homes, hospitals, funeral homes, assisted living facilities, and places of worship across the region, and coordinates timing directly with the funeral home so the flowers arrive before the service. An order placed before the 12:30 p.m. cutoff can be designed that morning and delivered the same afternoon, ahead of an evening viewing.

Question: Is same-day flower delivery available on Sundays and holidays in Philadelphia?

Answer: Yes. Kremp Florist is open and delivering seven days a week, Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., when many Philadelphia-area florists are closed. Holidays are among the busiest delivery days of the year, so orders placed earlier in the day are most likely to secure a same-day slot. Because the shop staffs its own delivery routes every day, it can fulfill same-day orders on weekends and holidays instead of pushing them to the next business day.

About Kremp Florist:

Kremp Florist is a third-generation, family-owned florist dedicated to helping people celebrate life's most meaningful moments through flowers and gifts. For more than 65 years, Kremp has provided fresh floral arrangements, plants, gourmet gift baskets, sympathy gifts, and seasonal décor for birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, weddings, funerals, and every occasion in between. Based in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, Kremp offers same-day local flower delivery throughout the Greater Philadelphia region and nationwide delivery across the United States through its trusted network of professional florists and guaranteed shipping services. Named the WFFSA National Retail Florist of the Year in 2006, Kremp combines decades of floral expertise with exceptional customer service to help customers express care, comfort, celebration, and love through thoughtfully designed gifts.