BETR INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of Better Home & Finance Holding Company Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Better Home & Finance Holding Company (“Better” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BETR) complied with federal securities laws. On May 7, 2026, Better announced its first quarter 2026 results and provided second quarter guidance. During Better’s earnings call the CEO said that “We expect funded loan volume of approximately $1.65 billion, representing approximately 37% year-over-year growth, slower than what we had originally anticipated going into Q2.” He also indicated that achieving the Company’s $1 billion monthly funded volume target is likely going to be deferred. On this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased Better stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/better-home-finance/ to discuss your legal rights.