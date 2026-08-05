HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings 2Q/1H 26 Fin. Results

Second Quarter / First Half 2026 Results



Focus on managing the energy crisis through alternative crude sourcing and seamless products supply in all of our markets - Strong results with Adjusted EBITDA at €442m in 2Q26 and €734m in 1H26

Key results highlights

2Q26 Adjusted EBITDA at €442m and Adjusted Net Income at €253m, with improved performance in Refining, Petrochemicals and Marketing, as well as Enerwave consolidation





with improved performance in Refining, Petrochemicals and Marketing, as well as Enerwave consolidation 1H26 Adjusted EBITDA at €734m and Adjusted Net Income at €393m





Continuous fuel supply across our countries of operation through diversified crude sourcing and flexible refinery operations





through diversified crude sourcing and flexible refinery operations 35% increase in diesel and jet fuel exports , primarily directed to short European markets





, primarily directed to short European markets Total investments at €226m in 2Q26 and €407m in 1H26





Strong operating cash flow - Significant Net Debt reduction to €1.97bn





ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CEO Statement

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings ("HELLENiQ ENERGY") CEO, Andreas Shiamishis, commented:

"The second quarter of 2026 was marked by continuing market disruption stemming from the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Gulf, and resulting in excessive volatility in global energy markets. Throughout this period, our primary objective was - and remains - to ensure security of supply, both in Greece and across the countries we operate, while continuing to deliver for strong operational and financial performance.

Using alternative crude oil grades that had already been evaluated and pre-approved, combined with the successful completion of scheduled maintenance shutdowns and efficiency-enhancing investments totaling more than €200m, we managed high refinery availability and utilization.

Adding to the problems from crude oil supply disruptions, the market also experienced shortages of refined products as regional refineries were either directly affected by the conflicts or not in a position to meet increased demand as they had not invested sufficiently in maintaining their production capacity. As a result, a significant share of our production, including jet fuel, was directed to international markets, where conditions supported stronger margins. This trend is even more pronounced during the third quarter, driven by sustained demand in export markets.

Against this backdrop, we allocated part of our profitability to support the Greek market consumption during a period of rising private fuel consumption by offering a temporary price discount, leading to pump prices being reduced by €0.10 per litre for gasoline and €0.05 per litre for diesel. Given a stronger than expected demand, the total cost of this initiative is expected to exceed the initially announced estimate of €20m.

I am proud to announce that the Board of Directors approved today a special donation of €25m, to be used as support for areas affected by wildfires this summer in Greece. Furthermore, we expanded our fuel donation program by increasing the provision of free fuel to vehicles supporting wildfire prevention and firefighting operations across Greece, contributing in a meaningful way to the national effort.

In addition to these, we continue to execute our strategic plan, improving Enerwave's operational performance while progressing our renewable energy investments, with more than €130m directed to RES projects in 1H26. Our investment focus includes energy storage projects, enabling better management of RES electricity generation.

Within a very volatile environment, we are preparing our updated long-term strategy, setting the course for the next phase of growth. The current environment provides the opportunity to fund a faster and more ambitious growth plan, with stronger regional footprint, further enhancement of our production base in Greece and accelerated energy transition projects."

Operational and financial performance

HELLENiQ ENERGY announced its consolidated financial results for 2Q26, against a backdrop of increased geopolitical uncertainty in international energy markets, driven by the escalation of the Middle East crisis and the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. In this challenging operating environment, the Group remained focused on strengthening its operational resilience, proactively managing market risks, and ensuring the seamless energy supply to the markets in which it operates. At the same time, it capitalized on opportunities in international markets, and, supported by its new structure in its supply and trading business, delivered higher profitability from international trading activities.

2Q26 Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €442m, while Adjusted Net Income reached €253m, materially higher y-o-y, mainly due to improved performance in the Refining, Petrochemicals and Marketing businesses, as well as the increased contribution from Power.

The sharp increase in crude oil prices resulted in Reported EBITDA of €849m, primarily reflecting positive inventory valuation effects, which represent accounting rather than cash earnings. It should be noted that these inventory gains more than offset the corresponding losses recorded in 2025 and were mainly driven by the higher strategic and operational inventory levels maintained in response to the exceptional market conditions.

At operational level, the Group leveraged its refining flexibility and production base, promptly adjusting its feedstock mix while ensuring the normal operation of its facilities. Production remained focused on middle distillates, with diesel and aviation fuels accounting for 56% of total output. Our refineries supplied more than 60% of domestic fuel demand, while exports at 1.7m MT represented 48% of total product sales volume.

In Exploration and Production, HELLENiQ ENERGY signed an agreement with Chevron for its 70% participation in the offshore Block 10 concession in the Southern Ionian Sea, further expanding the strategic partnership between the two companies to five offshore exploration blocks in Greece.

Downstream

In Refining, Supply and Trading, 2Q26 Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €318m, up 95% compared with the corresponding period last year, mainly due to higher refining margins. Refinery production reached 3.5m MT, higher y-o-y, while sales volume stood at 3.8m MT. Exports amounted to 1.7m MT, at 48% of total sales volume, reflecting the temporary maintenance shutdown of the Aspropyrgos refinery and our focus on meeting domestic market demand. Diesel and jet fuel exports totaled 0.7m MT, helping to partially address supply shortages across European markets.

In Petrochemicals, polypropylene margins recovered during 2Q26, partly due to limited exports from the Persian Gulf. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA increased to €24m, up from €11m in the corresponding period last year.

In Marketing, the Group's operations responded effectively to the evolving market environment, maintaining strong competitiveness and ensuring reliable customer supply, despite fluctuations in demand. Domestic Marketing delivered Adjusted EBITDA of €21m, higher y-o-y, primarily driven by higher sales volumes, an improved product mix and effective cost management, despite the regulated margin cap on key transportation fuels. . International Marketing reported Adjusted EBITDA of €38m, a record high, driven by higher sales volumes, effective capture of market opportunities and the reopening of the Thessaloniki-Skopje products pipeline.

Power

In Renewables, Power and Gas, Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €22m, compared with €11m in the corresponding period last year, due to the consolidation of Enerwave in the Group's financial statements from 15 July 2025. Total RES and thermal installed capacity amounted to 1.4 GW, while the corresponding electricity production stood at 0.8 TWh. Good progress was made on the construction of renewable energy projects outside Greece, while we also continued to advance the development of energy storage projects.

Balance sheet and investments

Total investments in 2Q26 amounted to €226m and €407m in 1H26, the highest ever for the period, directed to maintenance and upgrade projects at the Aspropyrgos Refinery as well as to the expansion of our RES portfolio. Net debt stood at just below €2bn, down by approximately €0.7bn q-o-q, due to strong operating cash flow and the partial normalisation of working capital. Net debt includes approximately €0.4bn of project finance related to renewable energy investments.

Market environment

International energy markets during 2Q26 were significantly affected by the escalation of tensions in the Middle East, resulting in increased volatility in crude oil prices, refining margins and overall energy costs.

Brent's average price increased to $105/bbl, compared with $68/bbl in 2Q25 while benchmark refining margins strengthened as a result of tighter product supply and lower inventories. These reflect disruptions in crude oil supply due to the ongoing conflicts, together with reduced refining capacity in the Middle East and Russia, at a time when global demand for refined products continued to increase. Against this backdrop, the Group's refinery system benchmark margin averaged $9.5/bbl, compared with $5.7/bbl in the corresponding period last year.

Domestic fuel demand reached 1.5m tons in 2Q26, down 6% y-o-y, mainly due to lower heating oil demand. Auto fuels consumption declined by 1%, with diesel demand remaining strong (+1%), while aviation fuels demand was up 6%.

In European natural gas markets, the average TTF benchmark price increased to €46/MWh from €36/MWh a year earlier, while EU ETS carbon allowance prices averaged €75/ton, compared with €69/ton in 2Q25. Despite higher natural gas prices, the average wholesale electricity price in Greece increased only modestly to €90/MWh from €85/MWh in the corresponding period last year, supported by the higher contribution of renewable generation and improved cross-border electricity flows.

In the electricity market, total generation increased by 16% to 13.8 TWh, with RES covering 55% of the energy mix and the share of natural gas declining to 32%. Electricity exports amounted to 1.9 TWh, while RES curtailments and uncompensated electricity generation due to zero or negative market prices are estimated at approximately 1.3 TWh and 1.5 TWh, respectively.

Strategy and outlook

In hydrocarbons, investments aimed at enhancing the competitiveness, flexibility and sustainability of the refining system are progressing, while additional projects are under evaluation to further optimize the product output. At the same time, the Group's international trading operations continue to strengthen supply flexibility and risk management capabilities in an increasingly volatile market environment. Furthermore, exploration and production activities are progressing, with the objective of assessing the development potential of prospective hydrocarbon resources in Greece while further expanding our upstream portfolio.

At the same time, the Power business continues to evolve into another growth pillar for the Group, with a strategic focus on expanding its RES portfolio, developing energy storage projects and strengthening its position in the electricity and natural gas markets. Within 3Q26, new PV and battery storage projects with a combined capacity of 250 MW are expected to become operational, increasing the Group's installed RES capacity to more than 800 MW. In addition, financing agreements under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) were signed during the second quarter for a 200 MW PV in Alexandroupoli and the 173 MW Green Hub North project, which will supply renewable electricity to the Thessaloniki Refinery, through a direct HV line.

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings

Key consolidated financial results for 2Q / 1H 2026 (in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards)

Group key financials (€m) 2Q25 2Q26 % YoY Sales volume - Refining (000s ΜT) 3,533 3,848 9% 7,064 6,864 -3% Sales volume - Marketing (000s ΜT) 1,622 1,672 3% 2,889 3,048 6% Power production (GWh) 188 818 - 361 1,753 - Sales 2,433 4,288 76% 5,166 7,007 36% Adjusted EBITDA 1 221 442 100% 401 734 83% Adjusted Net Income 1 72 253 - 128 393 - Capital Employed 4,944 5,427 10% Net Debt 2,360 1,967 -17% Gearing (Net Debt / Capital Employed) 48% 36% -11 p.p.2 Total Investments 157 226 44% 223 407 82%

1 Adjusted for the impact of inventory valuation, non-operating/one-off items, as well as the accounting treatment of the CO₂ allowances deficit.

2 p.p.: percentage points.

Information pertaining to quarterly financial results is available at the following address:

HELLENiQ ENERGY Quarterly Results

Financial Calendar Wednesday, 5 August 2026 2Q26 results announcement Thursday, 12 November 2026 3Q26 results announcement Thursday, 25 February 2027 FY2026 results announcement Thursday, 25 February 2027 FY2026 results conference call

Information pertaining to financial calendar is available at the following address:

HELLENiQ ENERGY Financial Calendar

More information

Investor Relations

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A.

8A Chimarras Street, 151 25 Maroussi, Athens

Tel.: +30 210 6302526, +30 210 6302305

Email: ir@helleniq.g r

Website: www.helleniqenergy.com

About HELLENiQ ENERGY

HELLENiQ ENERGY is one of the leading integrated energy groups in Southeastern Europe. It was established as HELLENIC PETROLEUM in 1998, with a history that started with the first refinery in Greece in 1958, and has evolved into the largest company in Greece and one of the largest in Southeastern Europe, based on annual turnover. With a steady commitment to implementing an ambitious transformation strategy, it has evolved into a regional energy leader, with presence in 8 countries, growing international activities and a diversified portfolio across the full energy value chain.

HELLENiQ ENERGY is active in the production, supply and trading of all forms of energy, with increasing emphasis on clean energy and renewable sources. Its portfolio includes activities in refining, supply and trading of oil products and petrochemicals, exploration and production of hydrocarbons, as well as fuels marketing, while it is also developing dynamically in Renewables.

Following the acquisition of 100% of Elpedison, which now operates as Enerwave, the Group is developing an integrated power and gas generation and supply platform, strengthening its role in a just, affordable and secure energy transition.

HELLENiQ ENERGY is headquartered in Athens and is listed on Euronext Athens (ELPE), while it also has a secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange through Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs).

Forward-looking statements

HELLENiQ ENERGY does not generally publish forecasts regarding its future financial results. The financial forecasts included in this document are based on a number of assumptions, which depend on the occurrence of events that can neither reasonably be predicted by HELLENiQ ENERGY nor are under its control. Such forecasts constitute management estimates and should be treated exclusively as estimates. There can be no assurance that HELLENiQ ENERGY's actual financial results will be consistent with the forecasts.

In particular, actual results may differ (even materially) from forecasts due, among other things, to changes in economic conditions in Greece, fluctuations in crude oil and oil product prices in general, fluctuations in exchange rates, international petrochemical product prices, changes in supply and demand, as well as changes in weather conditions. It should therefore be emphasized that HELLENiQ ENERGY does not provide, nor could it reasonably be deemed to provide, any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or reliability of such forecasts.

This document may include certain financial information and key performance indicators (KPIs), the main purpose of which is to provide a business perspective on the Group's activities and, as such, may not be presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Group Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at Note 30 June 2026 31 December 2025 Αssets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 9 4,441,084 4,155,354 Right-of-use assets 10 304,489 281,253 Intangible assets 11 661,150 524,203 Investments in associates and joint ventures 6 41,004 38,156 Deferred income tax assets 7 110,358 107,755 Investment in equity instruments 929 925 Derivative financial instruments 3 29,554 32,564 Loans, advances and long-term assets 12 46,560 62,274 5,635,128 5,202,484 Current assets Inventories 13 2,189,913 1,306,759 Trade and other receivables 14 1,393,810 1,144,370 Income tax receivable 54,660 45,650 Derivative financial instruments 3 5,051 9,216 Cash and cash equivalents 15 814,295 858,251 4,457,729 3,364,246 Total assets 10,092,857 8,566,730 Equity Share capital and share premium 16 1,020,081 1,020,081 Treasury shares 16 (3,082) - Reserves 17 360,315 361,352 Retained Earnings 2,024,903 1,290,459 Equity attributable to the owners of the parent 3,402,217 2,671,892 Non-controlling interests 57,813 56,016 Total equity 3,460,030 2,727,908 Liabilities Non- current liabilities Interest bearing loans and borrowings 18 2,356,876 2,777,046 Lease liabilities 258,358 234,110 Deferred income tax liabilities 182,143 180,386 Retirement benefit obligations 159,917 157,834 Derivative financial instruments 3 1,775 842 Provisions 32,199 32,336 Other non-current liabilities 68,124 65,356 3,059,392 3,447,910 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 19 2,654,180 1,978,079 Derivative financial instruments 3 8,911 8,190 Income tax payable 324,609 81,234 Interest bearing loans and borrowings 18 424,860 221,101 Lease liabilities 39,014 40,580 Dividends payable 24 121,861 61,728 3,573,435 2,390,912 Total liabilities 6,632,827 5,838,822 Total equity and liabilities 10,092,857 8,566,730

Group Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income





For the period ended For the three-month period ended

Note 30 June

2026 30 June

2025 30 June

2026

30 June

2025

Revenue from contracts with customers 4 7,006,636 5,165,712 4,288,374

2,432,890

Cost of sales (5,475,489 ) (4,772,986 ) (3,337,279 ) (2,235,424 ) Gross profit / (loss) 1,531,147 392,726 951,095 197,466 Selling and distribution expenses (250,640 ) (206,075 ) (132,141 ) (108,910 ) Administrative expenses (133,883 ) (114,938 ) (73,068 ) (62,814 ) Exploration and development expenses (4,321 ) (1,056 ) (1,609 ) (537 ) Other operating income and other gains 5 43,310 28,370 31,122 20,516 Other operating expense and other losses 5 (10,514 ) (25,345 ) (5,000 ) (14,849 ) Operating profit / (loss) 1,175,099 73,682 770,399 30,872 Finance income 7,178 7,000 2,676 4,712 Finance expense (63,249 ) (62,399 ) (32,437 ) (31,261 ) Lease finance cost (5,415 ) (5,005 ) (2,796 ) (2,429 ) Currency exchange gains / (losses) (10,014 ) (9,111 ) (5,124 ) (6,593 ) Share of profit / (loss) of investments in associates and joint ventures 6 2,772 (12,186 ) 2,078 (20,666 ) Profit / (loss) before income tax 1,106,371 (8,019 ) 734,796 (25,365 ) Income tax (expense) / credit 7 (246,688 ) (10,468 ) (159,851 ) (4,096 ) Profit / (loss) for the period 859,683 (18,487 ) 574,945 (29,461 ) Profit / (loss) attributable to: Owners of the parent 854,459 (19,299 ) 579,071 (29,054 ) Non-controlling interests 5,224 812 (4,126 ) (407 ) 859,683 (18,487 ) 574,945 (29,461 ) Other comprehensive income / (loss): Other comprehensive income / (loss) that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (net of tax): Actuarial gains / (losses) on defined benefit pension plans - - - - Changes in the fair value of equity instruments 17 4 79 10 37 4 79 10 37 Other comprehensive income / (loss) that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss (net of tax): Share of other comprehensive income / (loss) of associates 17 - - - - Fair value gains / (losses) on cash flow hedges 17 43,031 2,543 14,876 3,923 Amounts reclassified to profit or loss 17 (41,660 ) 10,041 (43,045 ) 10,041 Currency translation differences and other movements 17 (4,729 ) (493 ) (4,950 ) (269 ) (3,358 ) 12,091 (33,119 ) 13,695 Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period, net of tax (3,354 ) 12,170 (33,109 ) 13,732 Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period 856,329 (6,318 ) 541,836 (15,729 ) Total comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to: Owners of the parent 851,201 (7,123 ) 537,082 (16,160 ) Non-controlling interests 5,128 805 4,754 431 856,329 (6,318 ) 541,836 (15,729 ) Εarnings / (losses) per share (expressed in Euro per share) 8 2.80 (0.06 ) 1.90 (0.10 )

Group Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the period ended

Note 30 June 2026 30 June 2025

Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from operations 20 737,421 39,300 Income tax (paid) / received 7 (5,581 ) (229,115 ) Net cash generated from/ (used in) operating activities 731,840 (189,815 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment & intangible assets 9.11 (376,891 ) (223,219 ) Acquisition of subsidiaries 6 (29,968 ) - Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment & intangible assets 5 31,091 - Share capital increase of associates and joint ventures - (74 ) Cash and cash equivalents of acquired subsidiaries 6 1,115 243 Disposal of Associate - - Grants received 1,048 118 Interest received 5,528 7,000 Prepayments for right-of-use assets - (9 ) Dividends received - - Proceeds from disposal of investments in debt instruments 10,912 79 Net cash generated from/ (used in) investing activities (357,165 ) (215,862 ) Cash flows from financing activities Interest paid on borrowings (56,866 ) (62,616 ) Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company 24 (61,386 ) (61,597 ) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (3,334 ) (2,329 ) Acquisition of treasury shares (3,082 ) - Proceeds from borrowings 18 750,079 793,362 Repayments of borrowings 18 (1,018,699 ) (79,777 ) Payment of lease liabilities - principal (23,399 ) (19,100 ) Payment of lease liabilities - interest (5,415 ) (5,005 ) Net cash generated from/ (used in) financing activities (422,102 ) 562,938 Net increase/ (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (47,427 ) 157,261 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 15 858,251 618,055 Exchange (losses) / gains on cash and cash equivalents 3,471 (9,111 ) Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (47,427 ) 157,261 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 15 814,295 766,205

Parent Company Statement of Financial Position

As at Note 30 June

2026 31 December

2025 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 560 977 Right-of-use assets 10 5,116 6,620 Intangible assets 11 13 Investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures 6 2,127,639 2,110,996 Deferred income tax assets 9,446 8,968 Loans, advances and long-term assets 12 179,295 167,174 2,322,067 2,294,748 Current assets Trade and other receivables 14 151,719 129,728 Income tax receivables 2,407 2,407 Cash and cash equivalents 5,897 6,483 160,023 138,618 Total assets 2,482,090 2,433,365 Equity Share capital and share premium 16 1,020,081 1,020,081 Treasury Shares 16 (3,082 ) - Reserves 17 329,669 327,446 Retained Earnings 977,429 968,247 Total equity 2,324,097 2,315,774 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 1,685 3,238 Other Long Term Liabilities - - 1,685 3,238 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 30,366 47,789 Income tax payable 496 1,279 Lease liabilities 3,584 3,557 Dividends payable 24 121,861 61,728 156,307 114,353 Total liabilities 157,992 117,591 Total equity and liabilities 2,482,089 2,433,365

Parent Company Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the period ended

For the three-month period ended Note 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 Revenue from contracts with customers 18,904 16,940 7,100 7,059 Cost of sales (17,185 ) (15,400 ) (6,454 ) (6,417 ) Gross profit / (loss) 1,719 1,540 646 642 Administrative expenses (3,165 ) (3,782 ) (1,560 ) (2,179 ) Other operating income and other gains 5 20,369 13,554 14,021 7,230 Other operating expense and other losses 5 (14,396 ) (14,177 ) (8,156 ) (7,742 ) Operating profit /(loss) 4,527 (2,865 ) 4,951 (2,049 ) Finance income 2,985 8,173 1,512 4,836 Finance expense (37 ) (24 ) (27 ) (16 ) Lease finance cost (111 ) (230 ) (53 ) (164 ) Currency exchange gain / (loss) (1 ) 15 - 10 Dividend income 24 124,006 181,364 - 5,000 Profit / (loss) before income tax 131,369 186,433 6,383 7,617 Income tax (expense) / credit 7 68 (1,361 ) 352 (687 ) Profit / (loss) for the period 131,437 185,072 6,735 6,930 Other comprehensive income / (loss): Other comprehensive income / (loss) that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (net of tax): Actuarial gains / (losses) on defined benefit pension plans - - - - Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the year, net of tax - - - - Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period 131,437 185,072 6,735 6,930

Parent Company Statement of Cash Flow



For the period ended Note 30 June

2026 30 June

2025 Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from / (used in) operations 20 20,199 8,005 Income tax (paid) / received (1,194 ) 3,178 Net cash generated from / (used in) operating activities 19,006 11,183 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment & intangible assets - (56 ) Participation in share capital increase of subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures (28,631 ) (8,258 ) Acquisition of subsidiary - - Loans and advances to Group Companies 12 (5,000 ) (56,640 ) Interest received 5,440 9,726 Dividends received 24 68,892 106,206 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment & intangible assets 6,120 - Net cash generated from / (used in) investing activities 46,821 50,978 Cash flows from financing activities Interest paid (37 ) - Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company (61,386 ) (61,597 ) Acquisition of treasury shares (3,082 ) - Payment of lease liabilities - principal (1,796 ) (1,304 ) Payment of lease liabilities - interest (111 ) (230 ) Net cash generated from / (used in) financing activities (66,412 ) (63,131 ) Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (586 ) (970 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 6,483 3,714 Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (586 ) (970 ) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 5,897 2,744

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