HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings 2Q/1H 26 Fin. Results

 | Source: HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A.

Second Quarter / First Half 2026 Results

Focus on managing the energy crisis through alternative crude sourcing and seamless products supply in all of our markets - Strong results with Adjusted EBITDA at €442m in 2Q26 and €734m in 1H26

Key results highlights

  • 2Q26 Adjusted EBITDA at €442m and Adjusted Net Income at €253m, with improved performance in Refining, Petrochemicals and Marketing, as well as Enerwave consolidation

  • 1H26 Adjusted EBITDA at €734m and Adjusted Net Income at €393m

  • Continuous fuel supply across our countries of operation through diversified crude sourcing and flexible refinery operations

  • 35% increase in diesel and jet fuel exports, primarily directed to short European markets

  • Total investments at €226m in 2Q26 and €407m in 1H26

  • Strong operating cash flow - Significant Net Debt reduction to €1.97bn

ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CEO Statement

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings ("HELLENiQ ENERGY") CEO, Andreas Shiamishis, commented:

"The second quarter of 2026 was marked by continuing market disruption stemming from the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Gulf, and resulting in excessive volatility in global energy markets. Throughout this period, our primary objective was - and remains - to ensure security of supply, both in Greece and across the countries we operate, while continuing to deliver for strong operational and financial performance.

Using alternative crude oil grades that had already been evaluated and pre-approved, combined with the successful completion of scheduled maintenance shutdowns and efficiency-enhancing investments totaling more than €200m, we managed high refinery availability and utilization.

Adding to the problems from crude oil supply disruptions, the market also experienced shortages of refined products as regional refineries were either directly affected by the conflicts or not in a position to meet increased demand as they had not invested sufficiently in maintaining their production capacity. As a result, a significant share of our production, including jet fuel, was directed to international markets, where conditions supported stronger margins. This trend is even more pronounced during the third quarter, driven by sustained demand in export markets.

Against this backdrop, we allocated part of our profitability to support the Greek market consumption during a period of rising private fuel consumption by offering a temporary price discount, leading to pump prices being reduced by €0.10 per litre for gasoline and €0.05 per litre for diesel. Given a stronger than expected demand, the total cost of this initiative is expected to exceed the initially announced estimate of €20m.

I am proud to announce that the Board of Directors approved today a special donation of €25m, to be used as support for areas affected by wildfires this summer in Greece. Furthermore, we expanded our fuel donation program by increasing the provision of free fuel to vehicles supporting wildfire prevention and firefighting operations across Greece, contributing in a meaningful way to the national effort.

In addition to these, we continue to execute our strategic plan, improving Enerwave's operational performance while progressing our renewable energy investments, with more than €130m directed to RES projects in 1H26. Our investment focus includes energy storage projects, enabling better management of RES electricity generation.

Within a very volatile environment, we are preparing our updated long-term strategy, setting the course for the next phase of growth. The current environment provides the opportunity to fund a faster and more ambitious growth plan, with stronger regional footprint, further enhancement of our production base in Greece and accelerated energy transition projects."

Operational and financial performance

HELLENiQ ENERGY announced its consolidated financial results for 2Q26, against a backdrop of increased geopolitical uncertainty in international energy markets, driven by the escalation of the Middle East crisis and the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. In this challenging operating environment, the Group remained focused on strengthening its operational resilience, proactively managing market risks, and ensuring the seamless energy supply to the markets in which it operates. At the same time, it capitalized on opportunities in international markets, and, supported by its new structure in its supply and trading business, delivered higher profitability from international trading activities.

2Q26 Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €442m, while Adjusted Net Income reached €253m, materially higher y-o-y, mainly due to improved performance in the Refining, Petrochemicals and Marketing businesses, as well as the increased contribution from Power.

The sharp increase in crude oil prices resulted in Reported EBITDA of €849m, primarily reflecting positive inventory valuation effects, which represent accounting rather than cash earnings. It should be noted that these inventory gains more than offset the corresponding losses recorded in 2025 and were mainly driven by the higher strategic and operational inventory levels maintained in response to the exceptional market conditions.

At operational level, the Group leveraged its refining flexibility and production base, promptly adjusting its feedstock mix while ensuring the normal operation of its facilities. Production remained focused on middle distillates, with diesel and aviation fuels accounting for 56% of total output. Our refineries supplied more than 60% of domestic fuel demand, while exports at 1.7m MT represented 48% of total product sales volume.

In Exploration and Production, HELLENiQ ENERGY signed an agreement with Chevron for its 70% participation in the offshore Block 10 concession in the Southern Ionian Sea, further expanding the strategic partnership between the two companies to five offshore exploration blocks in Greece.

 Downstream

In Refining, Supply and Trading, 2Q26 Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €318m, up 95% compared with the corresponding period last year, mainly due to higher refining margins. Refinery production reached 3.5m MT, higher y-o-y, while sales volume stood at 3.8m MT. Exports amounted to 1.7m MT, at 48% of total sales volume, reflecting the temporary maintenance shutdown of the Aspropyrgos refinery and our focus on meeting domestic market demand. Diesel and jet fuel exports totaled 0.7m MT, helping to partially address supply shortages across European markets.

In Petrochemicals, polypropylene margins recovered during 2Q26, partly due to limited exports from the Persian Gulf. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA increased to €24m, up from €11m in the corresponding period last year.

In Marketing, the Group's operations responded effectively to the evolving market environment, maintaining strong competitiveness and ensuring reliable customer supply, despite fluctuations in demand. Domestic Marketing delivered Adjusted EBITDA of €21m, higher y-o-y, primarily driven by higher sales volumes, an improved product mix and effective cost management, despite the regulated margin cap on key transportation fuels. . International Marketing reported Adjusted EBITDA of €38m, a record high, driven by higher sales volumes, effective capture of market opportunities and the reopening of the Thessaloniki-Skopje products pipeline.

Power

In Renewables, Power and Gas, Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €22m, compared with €11m in the corresponding period last year, due to the consolidation of Enerwave in the Group's financial statements from 15 July 2025. Total RES and thermal installed capacity amounted to 1.4 GW, while the corresponding electricity production stood at 0.8 TWh. Good progress was made on the construction of renewable energy projects outside Greece, while we also continued to advance the development of energy storage projects.

Balance sheet and investments

Total investments in 2Q26 amounted to €226m and €407m in 1H26, the highest ever for the period, directed to maintenance and upgrade projects at the Aspropyrgos Refinery as well as to the expansion of our RES portfolio. Net debt stood at just below €2bn, down by approximately €0.7bn q-o-q, due to strong operating cash flow and the partial normalisation of working capital. Net debt includes approximately €0.4bn of project finance related to renewable energy investments.

Market environment

International energy markets during 2Q26 were significantly affected by the escalation of tensions in the Middle East, resulting in increased volatility in crude oil prices, refining margins and overall energy costs.

Brent's average price increased to $105/bbl, compared with $68/bbl in 2Q25 while benchmark refining margins strengthened as a result of tighter product supply and lower inventories. These reflect disruptions in crude oil supply due to the ongoing conflicts, together with reduced refining capacity in the Middle East and Russia, at a time when global demand for refined products continued to increase. Against this backdrop, the Group's refinery system benchmark margin averaged $9.5/bbl, compared with $5.7/bbl in the corresponding period last year.

Domestic fuel demand reached 1.5m tons in 2Q26, down 6% y-o-y, mainly due to lower heating oil demand. Auto fuels consumption declined by 1%, with diesel demand remaining strong (+1%), while aviation fuels demand was up 6%.

In European natural gas markets, the average TTF benchmark price increased to €46/MWh from €36/MWh a year earlier, while EU ETS carbon allowance prices averaged €75/ton, compared with €69/ton in 2Q25. Despite higher natural gas prices, the average wholesale electricity price in Greece increased only modestly to €90/MWh from €85/MWh in the corresponding period last year, supported by the higher contribution of renewable generation and improved cross-border electricity flows.

In the electricity market, total generation increased by 16% to 13.8 TWh, with RES covering 55% of the energy mix and the share of natural gas declining to 32%. Electricity exports amounted to 1.9 TWh, while RES curtailments and uncompensated electricity generation due to zero or negative market prices are estimated at approximately 1.3 TWh and 1.5 TWh, respectively.

Strategy and outlook

In hydrocarbons, investments aimed at enhancing the competitiveness, flexibility and sustainability of the refining system are progressing, while additional projects are under evaluation to further optimize the product output. At the same time, the Group's international trading operations continue to strengthen supply flexibility and risk management capabilities in an increasingly volatile market environment. Furthermore, exploration and production activities are progressing, with the objective of assessing the development potential of prospective hydrocarbon resources in Greece while further expanding our upstream portfolio.

At the same time, the Power business continues to evolve into another growth pillar for the Group, with a strategic focus on expanding its RES portfolio, developing energy storage projects and strengthening its position in the electricity and natural gas markets. Within 3Q26, new PV and battery storage projects with a combined capacity of 250 MW are expected to become operational, increasing the Group's installed RES capacity to more than 800 MW. In addition, financing agreements under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) were signed during the second quarter for a 200 MW PV in Alexandroupoli and the 173 MW Green Hub North project, which will supply renewable electricity to the Thessaloniki Refinery, through a direct HV line.

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings

Key consolidated financial results for 2Q / 1H 2026 (in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards)

Group key financials (€m)2Q252Q26% YoY   
Sales volume - Refining (000s ΜT)3,5333,8489%7,0646,864-3%
Sales volume - Marketing (000s ΜT)1,6221,6723%2,8893,0486%
Power production (GWh)188818-3611,753-
Sales2,4334,28876%5,1667,00736%
Adjusted EBITDA 1221442100%40173483%
Adjusted Net Income 172253-128393-
Capital Employed   4,9445,42710%
Net Debt   2,3601,967-17%
Gearing (Net Debt / Capital Employed)   48%36%-11 p.p.2
Total Investments15722644%22340782%

1  Adjusted for the impact of inventory valuation, non-operating/one-off items, as well as the accounting treatment of the CO₂ allowances deficit.
2  p.p.: percentage points.

Information pertaining to quarterly financial results is available at the following address:
HELLENiQ ENERGY Quarterly Results

Financial Calendar
Wednesday, 5 August 20262Q26 results announcement
Thursday, 12 November 20263Q26 results announcement
Thursday, 25 February 2027FY2026 results announcement
Thursday, 25 February 2027FY2026 results conference call

Information pertaining to financial calendar is available at the following address:
HELLENiQ ENERGY Financial Calendar

More information

Investor Relations
HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A.
8A Chimarras Street, 151 25 Maroussi, Athens
Tel.: +30 210 6302526, +30 210 6302305
Email: ir@helleniq.gr
Website: www.helleniqenergy.com

About HELLENiQ ENERGY

HELLENiQ ENERGY is one of the leading integrated energy groups in Southeastern Europe. It was established as HELLENIC PETROLEUM in 1998, with a history that started with the first refinery in Greece in 1958, and has evolved into the largest company in Greece and one of the largest in Southeastern Europe, based on annual turnover. With a steady commitment to implementing an ambitious transformation strategy, it has evolved into a regional energy leader, with presence in 8 countries, growing international activities and a diversified portfolio across the full energy value chain.

HELLENiQ ENERGY is active in the production, supply and trading of all forms of energy, with increasing emphasis on clean energy and renewable sources. Its portfolio includes activities in refining, supply and trading of oil products and petrochemicals, exploration and production of hydrocarbons, as well as fuels marketing, while it is also developing dynamically in Renewables.

Following the acquisition of 100% of Elpedison, which now operates as Enerwave, the Group is developing an integrated power and gas generation and supply platform, strengthening its role in a just, affordable and secure energy transition.

HELLENiQ ENERGY is headquartered in Athens and is listed on Euronext Athens (ELPE), while it also has a secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange through Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs).

Forward-looking statements

HELLENiQ ENERGY does not generally publish forecasts regarding its future financial results. The financial forecasts included in this document are based on a number of assumptions, which depend on the occurrence of events that can neither reasonably be predicted by HELLENiQ ENERGY nor are under its control. Such forecasts constitute management estimates and should be treated exclusively as estimates. There can be no assurance that HELLENiQ ENERGY's actual financial results will be consistent with the forecasts.

In particular, actual results may differ (even materially) from forecasts due, among other things, to changes in economic conditions in Greece, fluctuations in crude oil and oil product prices in general, fluctuations in exchange rates, international petrochemical product prices, changes in supply and demand, as well as changes in weather conditions. It should therefore be emphasized that HELLENiQ ENERGY does not provide, nor could it reasonably be deemed to provide, any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or reliability of such forecasts.

This document may include certain financial information and key performance indicators (KPIs), the main purpose of which is to provide a business perspective on the Group's activities and, as such, may not be presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Group Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

  As at
 Note30 June 202631 December 2025
Αssets   
Non-current assets   
Property, plant and equipment94,441,0844,155,354
Right-of-use assets10304,489281,253
Intangible assets11661,150524,203
Investments in associates and joint ventures641,00438,156
Deferred income tax assets7110,358107,755
Investment in equity instruments 929925
Derivative financial instruments329,55432,564
Loans, advances and long-term assets1246,56062,274
  5,635,1285,202,484
Current assets   
Inventories132,189,9131,306,759
Trade and other receivables141,393,8101,144,370
Income tax receivable 54,66045,650
Derivative financial instruments35,0519,216
Cash and cash equivalents15814,295858,251
  4,457,7293,364,246
Total assets 10,092,8578,566,730
Equity   
Share capital and share premium161,020,0811,020,081
Treasury shares16(3,082)-
Reserves17360,315361,352
Retained Earnings 2,024,9031,290,459
Equity attributable to the owners of the parent 3,402,2172,671,892
Non-controlling interests 57,81356,016
Total equity 3,460,0302,727,908
Liabilities   
Non- current liabilities   
Interest bearing loans and borrowings182,356,8762,777,046
Lease liabilities 258,358234,110
Deferred income tax liabilities 182,143180,386
Retirement benefit obligations 159,917157,834
Derivative financial instruments31,775842
Provisions 32,19932,336
Other non-current liabilities 68,12465,356
  3,059,3923,447,910
Current liabilities   
Trade and other payables192,654,1801,978,079
Derivative financial instruments38,9118,190
Income tax payable 324,60981,234
Interest bearing loans and borrowings18424,860221,101
Lease liabilities 39,01440,580
Dividends payable24121,86161,728
  3,573,4352,390,912
Total liabilities 6,632,8275,838,822
Total equity and liabilities 10,092,8578,566,730
    

Group Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

 

 		 For the period ended For the three-month period ended
 Note30 June
2026		 30 June
2025		  30 June
 2026
 30 June
 2025
 
           
Revenue from contracts with customers47,006,636 5,165,712  4,288,374
 2,432,890
 
Cost of sales (5,475,489)(4,772,986) (3,337,279)(2,235,424)
Gross profit / (loss) 1,531,147 392,726  951,095 197,466 
Selling and distribution expenses (250,640)(206,075) (132,141)(108,910)
Administrative expenses (133,883)(114,938) (73,068)(62,814)
Exploration and development expenses (4,321)(1,056) (1,609)(537)
Other operating income and other gains543,310 28,370  31,122 20,516 
Other operating expense and other losses5(10,514)(25,345) (5,000)(14,849)
Operating profit / (loss) 1,175,099 73,682  770,399 30,872 
Finance income 7,178 7,000  2,676 4,712 
Finance expense (63,249)(62,399) (32,437)(31,261)
Lease finance cost (5,415)(5,005) (2,796)(2,429)
Currency exchange gains / (losses) (10,014)(9,111) (5,124)(6,593)
Share of profit / (loss) of investments in associates and joint ventures62,772 (12,186) 2,078 (20,666)
Profit / (loss) before income tax 1,106,371 (8,019) 734,796 (25,365)
Income tax (expense) / credit7(246,688)(10,468) (159,851)(4,096)
Profit / (loss) for the period 859,683 (18,487) 574,945 (29,461)
Profit / (loss) attributable to:      
     Owners of the parent 854,459 (19,299) 579,071 (29,054)
     Non-controlling interests 5,224 812  (4,126)(407)
  859,683 (18,487) 574,945 (29,461)
Other comprehensive income / (loss):      
Other comprehensive income / (loss) that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (net of tax):      
Actuarial gains / (losses) on defined benefit pension plans - -  - - 
Changes in the fair value of equity instruments174 79  10 37 
  4 79  10 37 
Other comprehensive income / (loss) that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss (net of tax):      
Share of other comprehensive income / (loss) of associates17- -  - - 
Fair value gains / (losses) on cash flow hedges1743,031 2,543  14,876 3,923 
Amounts reclassified to profit or loss17(41,660)10,041  (43,045)10,041 
Currency translation differences and other movements17(4,729)(493) (4,950)(269)
  (3,358)12,091  (33,119)13,695 
Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period, net of tax (3,354)12,170  (33,109)13,732 
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period 856,329 (6,318) 541,836 (15,729)
Total comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to:      
     Owners of the parent 851,201 (7,123) 537,082 (16,160)
     Non-controlling interests 5,128 805  4,754 431 
  856,329 (6,318) 541,836 (15,729)
Εarnings / (losses) per share (expressed in Euro per share)82.80 (0.06) 1.90 (0.10)
            

Group Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

  For the period ended
 Note30 June 2026 30 June 2025
 
Cash flows from operating activities   
Cash generated from operations20737,421 39,300 
Income tax (paid) / received7(5,581)(229,115)
Net cash generated from/ (used in) operating activities 731,840 (189,815)
    
Cash flows from investing activities   
Purchase of property, plant and equipment & intangible assets9.11(376,891)(223,219)
Acquisition of subsidiaries6(29,968)- 
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment & intangible assets531,091 - 
Share capital increase of associates and joint ventures - (74)
Cash and cash equivalents of acquired subsidiaries61,115 243 
Disposal of Associate - - 
Grants received 1,048 118 
Interest received 5,528 7,000 
Prepayments for right-of-use assets - (9)
Dividends received - - 
Proceeds from disposal of investments in debt instruments 10,912 79 
Net cash generated from/ (used in) investing activities (357,165)(215,862)
    
Cash flows from financing activities   
Interest paid on borrowings (56,866)(62,616)
Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company24(61,386)(61,597)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (3,334)(2,329)
Acquisition of treasury shares (3,082)- 
Proceeds from borrowings18750,079 793,362 
Repayments of borrowings18(1,018,699)(79,777)
Payment of lease liabilities - principal (23,399)(19,100)
Payment of lease liabilities - interest (5,415)(5,005)
Net cash generated from/ (used in) financing activities (422,102)562,938 
    
Net increase/ (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (47,427)157,261 
    
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period15858,251 618,055 
Exchange (losses) / gains on cash and cash equivalents 3,471 (9,111)
Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (47,427)157,261 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period15814,295 766,205 
     

Parent Company Statement of Financial Position

   As at
     
 Note 30 June
2026		31 December
2025
Assets    
Non-current assets    
Property, plant and equipment  560 977
Right-of-use assets10 5,116 6,620
Intangible assets  11 13
Investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures6 2,127,639 2,110,996
Deferred income tax assets  9,446 8,968
Loans, advances and long-term assets12 179,295 167,174
   2,322,067 2,294,748
Current assets    
Trade and other receivables14 151,719 129,728
Income tax receivables  2,407 2,407
Cash and cash equivalents  5,897 6,483
   160,023 138,618
Total assets  2,482,090 2,433,365
     
Equity    
Share capital and share premium16 1,020,081 1,020,081
Treasury Shares16 (3,082)-
Reserves17 329,669 327,446
Retained Earnings  977,429 968,247
Total equity  2,324,097 2,315,774
     
Liabilities    
Non-current liabilities    
Lease liabilities  1,685 3,238
Other Long Term Liabilities  - -
   1,685 3,238
Current liabilities    
Trade and other payables  30,366 47,789
Income tax payable  496 1,279
Lease liabilities  3,584 3,557
Dividends payable24  121,861 61,728
   156,307 114,353
Total liabilities  157,992 117,591
Total equity and liabilities  2,482,089 2,433,365
      

Parent Company Statement of Comprehensive Income

  For the period ended
 For the three-month period ended
 Note30 June 202630 June 2025 30 June 202630 June 2025
       
Revenue from contracts with customers 18,904 16,940  7,100 7,059 
Cost of sales (17,185)(15,400) (6,454)(6,417)
Gross profit / (loss) 1,719 1,540  646 642 
       
Administrative expenses (3,165)(3,782) (1,560)(2,179)
Other operating income and other gains520,369 13,554  14,021 7,230 
Other operating expense and other losses5(14,396)(14,177) (8,156)(7,742)
Operating profit /(loss) 4,527 (2,865) 4,951 (2,049)
       
Finance income 2,985 8,173  1,512 4,836 
Finance expense (37)(24) (27)(16)
Lease finance cost (111)(230) (53)(164)
Currency exchange gain / (loss) (1)15  - 10 
Dividend income24124,006 181,364  - 5,000 
Profit / (loss) before income tax 131,369 186,433  6,383 7,617 
       
Income tax (expense) / credit768 (1,361) 352 (687)
       
Profit / (loss) for the period 131,437 185,072  6,735 6,930 
Other comprehensive income / (loss):      
Other comprehensive income / (loss) that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (net of tax):      
Actuarial gains / (losses) on defined benefit pension plans - -  - - 
Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the year, net of tax - -  - - 
       
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period 131,437 185,072  6,735 6,930 
        

Parent Company Statement of Cash Flow

 For the period ended
 Note30 June
2026		 30 June
2025		 
    
Cash flows from operating activities   
Cash generated from / (used in) operations20 20,199 8,005 
Income tax (paid) / received (1,194)3,178 
Net cash generated from / (used in) operating activities 19,006 11,183 
    
Cash flows from investing activities   
Purchase of property, plant and equipment & intangible assets - (56)
Participation in share capital increase of subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures (28,631)(8,258)
Acquisition of subsidiary - - 
Loans and advances to Group Companies12(5,000)(56,640)
Interest received 5,440 9,726 
Dividends received2468,892 106,206 
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment & intangible assets 6,120 - 
Net cash generated from / (used in) investing activities 46,821 50,978 
    
Cash flows from financing activities   
Interest paid (37)- 
Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company (61,386)(61,597)
Acquisition of treasury shares (3,082)- 
Payment of lease liabilities - principal (1,796)(1,304)
Payment of lease liabilities - interest (111)(230)
Net cash generated from / (used in) financing activities (66,412)(63,131)
    
Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (586)(970)
    
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 6,483 3,714 
Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (586)(970)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 5,897 2,744 
      

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