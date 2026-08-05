Avon Historical Society Renovating 1865 One-Room Historic Schoolhouse

AVON, Conn., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Avon Historical Society in Avon, CT (Society) today announced the start of a major three-part renovation project to honor the history of the one-room schoolhouse in New England and throughout the United States.

The Society is working on a continuing renovation of the 1865 Pine Grove Schoolhouse – whose last major upgrade was in 1976. Minor upkeep has been done over the past 15 years. The new project includes painting the interior of the historic building, fixing a broken 19th century chalkboard pulley system to raise and lower it, and repairing several small holes in the roof.

“When discussing history, I think it is important for us to keep things fresh for our community, both young and old,” said Society President Terri Wilson. “I can think of no better way to continue the celebration of America’s 250 than to preserve and commemorate this iconic 1865 schoolhouse.”

“We are 51 years into a 99-year lease with the Town of Avon and we at Avon Historical Society promise to keep this site an authentic building for future generations to explore,” Wilson added.

The completed renovation will be unveiled to the public the afternoon of Saturday, September 26 during a back-to-school open house.

The Society also announced that the project will be the subject of a documentary planned for 2027 entitled, “A Coat of History: Preserving the 1865 Pine Grove Schoolhouse.” It is being co-directed and co-produced by documentary filmmaker Adriana Davis of Avon-based D-Squared Media and Wilson.

The documentary poses the question: How can this small town, inspired by America’s 250th commemoration, reclaim this evidence of our country’s earliest endeavors to provide a public education for all?

The schoolhouse, which was renovated by the Society for the 1976 Bicentennial, has been open to visitors for almost 50 years. At one time in the U.S., there were 190,000 one-room schoolhouses; Avon had seven of them. The Pine Grove Schoolhouse operated for 84 years, and is listed on the National and State Register of Historic Places.

The interior painting is being done through a local partnership with Thomas Mach Interiors of Simsbury, Conn., who is donating consultation and project management services. The specialized paint is made by Farrow & Ball (F&B), a UK-based manufacturer of handcrafted richly pigmented paints and unique wallpapers. F&B is donating the paint for the schoolhouse.

Donors for the labor part of the schoolhouse painting include long-time Society supporter Pat Moran in memory of her mother Harriet Moran, proceeds from the Society’s TABLESCAPES 2026 fundraiser, and Delmonte and Martha Davis of New York City. Moran was a nursery school student at the Pine Grove site in the 1950s. Martha Davis’s mother, Arline Judd Olson, was the oldest surviving pupil of the schoolhouse before she passed away in 2016 at the age of 100.

The interior preparation and painting work started August 5 and should take up to two weeks.

The open house in September will include showcasing the schoolhouse’s continuing renovation, a range of activities, giveaways, photography, and the reopening of a time capsule that was sealed during the schoolhouse's 1976 renovation.

About the Avon Historical Society

Founded in 1974, the Avon Historical Society is a volunteer, nonprofit organization. Its mission is to identify, collect, preserve, utilize, publish, display, and promote the history and heritage of Avon, a town of 20,000 people 10 miles from Hartford. AHS operates three other historic sites: the Derrin House, the Avon History Museum, and the Horse Guards Barn.

For more information, go to: https://avonhistoricalsociety.org/.



About the 1865 Pine Grove Schoolhouse

The schoolhouse is operated by the Avon Historical Society, while the property is owned by Town of Avon. The schoolhouse was first a school, and then became a nursery school, a Boy Scouts troop meeting place and finally, a dance school. Originally built at a cost of $1,538.34, it was called the “finest school in the state” by Henry Barnard, Connecticut’s first Commissioner of Education. The schoolhouse is open seasonally during the summer to early fall on Sundays from 1:00 – 4:00 pm. It is located at 3 Harris Road, at the intersection of West Avon Road (Route 167).

For more information, go to: https://avonhistoricalsociety.org/pine-grove-schoolhouse/.

About Thomas Mach Interiors and Farrow & Ball

Thomas Mach Interiors

Thomas Mach Interiors, based in Simsbury, Conn., provides luxury interior and exterior painting, in-home color consulting, kitchen cabinet makeovers, and full interior design services. It also works with interior designers and has a professional painters program. For more information go to: https://thomasmachinteriors.com/.

Farrow & Ball

Farrow & Ball, based in Dorset, England, is dedicated to creating eco-friendly paint and wallpaper using top ingredients and rich pigments. Each paint contains a blend of up to five pigments and an ecofriendly water base. Farrow & Ball uses recyclable materials, responsibly sourced ingredients, and sustainable business practices. For more information go to:

https://www.farrow-ball.com/us/.

About D-Squared Media

D-Squared Media is a full-service production company based in Avon, CT. The company produces and directs documentaries, feature films, corporate videos, and corporate identity reels. It offers film and video production management, writing, editing, and voice over/voice casting services. For more information, go to: http://dsquaredmedia.com/.

PR Contact: Andrew Blum, AJB Communications

ajbcomms@gmail.com, 917-783-1680