[Latest] Global Deep Eutectic Solvents Market Size/Share Worth USD 735.89 Million by 2034 at a 15.27% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Deep Eutectic Solvents Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Organic Salts + Metal Salts, Organic Salts + Metal Hydrates, Organic Salts + Hydrogen Bond Donor, Metal Chlorides + Hydrogen Bond Donor), By End-use (Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Food & Beverages Processing, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Chemical & Materials Industry), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025-2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Deep Eutectic Solvents Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 177.64 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 204.77 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 735.89 Million by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 15.27% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

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Overview

As per the industry experts at CMI, the deep eutectic solvents market is poised to grow on a gracious note during the forecast period. This could be attributed to rise in demand for sustainable and green alternatives to conventional solvents. In other words, the growth is driven by DESs’ expanding applications in verticals such as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and also extraction processes. The growing awareness pertaining to health and environmental hazards with conventional organic solvents is basically driving DESs’ adoption.

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Key Trends & Drivers

Unique Properties of DES to Determine Growth: Deep eutectic solvents (DESs) comprise a mixture of hydrogen bond donors (HBDs) and hydrogen bond acceptors (HBAs). Moreover, their properties could be customized by adjusting the above-mentioned components’ molar ratio. This, in turn, allows designing solvents with exclusive characteristics for specific applications. DESs do exhibit proper thermal stability, thereby rendering them suitable for usage in several chemical processes that need higher temperatures. They can be effectively used in purification and separation processes inclusive of recovering valuable metals from the batteries and removing heavy metals.

Advancements in DESs Design to Catalyze the Deep Eutectic Solvents Market: The new classes of deep eutectic solvents are designed by physically mixing non-ionic, solid components and are also characterized by the strong negative deviations from the thermodynamic ideality. Such advancements are widening the scope of applications of DESs in various industries, thereby driving the demand on their part and bolstering the DES market.

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The updated report for 2025 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

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Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2025

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

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Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Deep Eutectic Solvents report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 204.77 Million Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 735.89 Million Market Size in 2024 USD 177.64 Million CAGR Growth Rate 15.27% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Product, End-use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: DESs are non-flammable and biodegradable and do have lower volatility, thereby rendering them one of the sustainable alternatives to traditional solvents. DESs could be tailored through adjustment of the ratio of their components, thereby leading to optimization for exclusive applications. Also, several DESs are synthesized out of inexpensive and readily available precursors, which makes them economically viable.

Weaknesses: Transitioning from the lab-scale synthesis to large-scale industrial production could present challenges with respect to process optimization, cost, and quality control. Also, a large number of probable DES combinations do make thorough property determination and characterization difficult. Also, certain precursor molecules/interactions between the components could result in limited biodegradability, thereby needing careful optimization and selection.

Opportunities: DESs are finding usage in areas like biomass pretreatment, carbon capture, and materials science. They are also getting explored as potential electrolytes in the batteries, thereby proving to be beneficial in terms of performance and safety. The Asia Pacific region, which has a strong base of materials and chemicals manufacturing, is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Threats: Research needs to be conducted in depth for fully understanding the long-term health and environmental impacts of certain DESs, which could, in turn, affect their acceptance in the broader parlance. Also, public awareness at a larger scale is essential for accepting DES as one of the sustainable alternatives. These could be some of the threats to the deep eutectic solvents market.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Deep Eutectic Solvents market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Deep Eutectic Solvents market forward?

What are the Deep Eutectic Solvents Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Deep Eutectic Solvents Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Deep Eutectic Solvents market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Perspective

The deep eutectic solvents market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America

North America holds a significant deep eutectic solvents market share. This could be credited to the region’s strong emphasis on green chemistry, followed by stringent environmental regulations and advanced research infrastructure. The U.S. pharmaceutical and chemical industries are into active adoption of sustainable solvents. Also, academic institutions are at the forefront with regard to commercializing DESs through pilot projects. The government is also supportive of eco-friendly technologies coupled with rising awareness regarding VOC-related risks.

Europe

The growth of the deep eutectic solvents market in Europe is reasoned with strong regulatory pressure on the part of the EU to have non-biodegradable and toxic solvents replaced under REACH regulations. Moreover, Europe was amongst the first ones to promote green chemistry through its Circular Economy Action Plan, which does encourage adopting sustainable processes in consumer and industrial applications. Industry-academic collaborations followed by programs such as Horizon Europe are accelerating research related to DES, particularly for food processing, recycling, and pharmaceutical applications. Germany rules the roost, with DES increasingly being adopted for specialty coatings, metal surface treatment, and battery chemistry.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific holds more than 39% of the market share. Rise in emphasis on sustainable production, rapid industrialization, and increasing investments in pharmaceutical, food, and chemical sectors are accelerating the deep eutectic solvents market over here. DES is thus getting integrated into electrochemistry, metal extraction, and biomass processing. Plus, expanding the base of the manufacturing vertical coupled with supportive frameworks is making provisions for strong opportunities for the suppliers of DESs across the emerging economies in the Asia Pacific. China is increasingly using DES in metallurgy, mining, and battery production for reducing environmental impact ad improving processing efficiency.

LAMEA

LAMEA is focusing on green chemistry and sustainability on a continual basis. It is thus making DESs a feasible option owing to their lower toxicity and biodegradability as compared to traditional solvents. As economies in LAMEA diversify, there is an increasing need for cost-effective and efficient solvents across verticals such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and agriculture.

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Browse the full “Deep Eutectic Solvents Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Organic Salts + Metal Salts, Organic Salts + Metal Hydrates, Organic Salts + Hydrogen Bond Donor, Metal Chlorides + Hydrogen Bond Donor), By End-use (Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Food & Beverages Processing, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Chemical & Materials Industry), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025-2034” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/deep-eutectic-solvents-market/

List of the prominent players in the Deep Eutectic Solvents Market:

Proionic GmbH

Iolitec Ionic Liquids Technologies GmbH

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

BASF SE

Abbott Laboratories

Solvay S.A.

The Chemours Company

Sirrus Inc.

Green Biologics Ltd.

GFS Chemicals Inc.

Yuncheng Chemphy Chemical Co. Ltd.

Eutec Solutions

Shenzhen Capchem Technology Co. Ltd.

NanJing HPL Chemical Co. Ltd.

Others

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The Deep Eutectic Solvents Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Organic Salts + Metal Salts

Organic Salts + Metal Hydrates

Organic Salts + Hydrogen Bond Donor

Metal Chlorides + Hydrogen Bond Donor

By End-use

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Food & Beverages Processing

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Chemical & Materials Industry

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Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Deep Eutectic Solvents Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Deep Eutectic Solvents Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Deep Eutectic Solvents Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Deep Eutectic Solvents Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Deep Eutectic Solvents Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Deep Eutectic Solvents Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Deep Eutectic Solvents Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Deep Eutectic Solvents market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Deep Eutectic Solvents industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Deep Eutectic Solvents Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Deep Eutectic Solvents Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Deep Eutectic Solvents Market Report

Deep Eutectic Solvents Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Deep Eutectic Solvents The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Deep Eutectic Solvents Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Deep Eutectic Solvents Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Deep Eutectic Solvents market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Deep Eutectic Solvents market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Deep Eutectic Solvents market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Deep Eutectic Solvents market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Deep Eutectic Solvents market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Deep Eutectic Solvents industry.

Managers in the Deep Eutectic Solvents sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Deep Eutectic Solvents market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Deep Eutectic Solvents products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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