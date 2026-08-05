Deadline Alert: Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming September 21, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Primoris Services Corporation ("Primoris" or the "Company") (NYSE: PRIM) securities between August 5, 2025 and June 22, 2026 inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On February 23, 2026, after market hours, Primoris released its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results, disclosing increased costs on certain renewable energy projects, more challenging-than-anticipated soil conditions, and margin compression within its Energy segment, acknowledging that these issues adversely affected fourth-quarter profitability despite higher revenue.

On this news, Primoris’ stock price fell $13.72, or 8.3%, to close at $151.92 per share on February 24, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

On May 5, 2026, after market hours, Primoris released its first quarter 2026 finanial results, reporting results below analyst expectations and slashing full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance from $560-$580 million to $480-$500 million. Primoris attributed the reduction to lower renewable energy activity, delayed project starts, and increased costs on renewable energy projects.

On this news, Primoris's stock price fell $101.69 per share, or 50.11%, to close at $101.23 per share on May 6, 2026.

Then, on June 8, 2026, Primoris announced that its President of Renewables was departing the Company, effective immediately.

On this news, Primoris’ stock price fell $18.92, or 15.4%, to close at $103.90 per share on June 9, 2026.

Then, on June 22, 2026, Primoris revealed a series of business updates including the departure of its Chief Operating Officer and a further slash to its financial outlook for the full year of 2026, in part due to “cost overruns and delays” related to six of the Company’s projects. The Company also said it anticipates lower revenue and gross profit for full year 2026, primarily driven by lower expected revenue and gross profit in the renewables business, where it now sees full-year revenue at $2.1 billion to $3 billion.

On this news, Primoris’s stock price fell $23.39, or 21.6%, to close at $84.95 per share on June 22, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between August 5, 2025 and June 22, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Primoris’ cost estimation, cost-to-complete forecasting, and project oversight processes were deficient and failed to provide reliable estimates of the costs and expected profitability of significant fixed-price renewable energy projects; (2) as a result, Primoris systematically underestimated the costs and risks of significant fixed-price renewable energy projects that were experiencing material cost overruns, execution problems, and schedule delays; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Primoris Services Corporation securities August 5, 2025 and June 22, 2026, you may move the Court no later than September 21, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.