Game of Thrones™ Goes Live with BetMGM in Alberta, Building on Record-Setting Ontario Debut

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetMGM, a leading sportsbook and iGaming operator, and Blueprint Gaming announced that Game of Thrones™ is now live at BetMGM Casino in Alberta. It marks the title’s second Canadian market launch following a record-breaking debut in Ontario.

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Since launching in Ontario, Game of Thrones™ has delivered record-setting engagement and performance metrics for BetMGM. The success mirrored broader industry momentum, with Eilers & Krejcik Gaming ranking Game of Thrones fifth among Canada's best-performing new online casino game launches.



Developed in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences, Game of Thrones™ draws on the scale and storytelling of the globally renowned HBO series, translating its rich world into a feature-driven slot experience designed for modern audiences.





At the core of the gameplay is Blueprint’s Money Collect mechanic, which evolves as players progress. Beginning with the Night’s Watch Collect feature, players unlock the sigils of Westeros’ most powerful houses – House Stark, House Baratheon, House Lannister and House Targaryen – each introducing distinct modifiers that enhance prize collection and gameplay depth.

Additional layers of engagement are delivered through wildfire-inspired modifiers and house-powered features, creating a dynamic experience that mirrors the tension and unpredictability of the source material.

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For more information, please contact: Square in the Air

About Blueprint Gaming

Blueprint Gaming is a leading UK-based game studio and part of Germany's Merkur Group. Founded in 2009, the company has a proven track record of delivering unique moments in gaming, producing some of the industry's most popular game series and IPs in a portfolio of over 500 titles.

Providing a quality, diverse content offering across a wide variety of game themes and mechanics, including innovative proprietary concepts and recognisable branded experiences, Blueprint games are enjoyed by a growing number of players worldwide.

Blueprint is licensed to develop and supply online games by the UKGC, AGCC, MGA, GRA, SGA, ONJN and AGCO. This allows it to provide games certified for play in the regulated markets of the UK, Alderney, Malta, Gibraltar, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal, Spain, Romania and Canada.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM’s U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses.

Utilizing Entain’s U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://casino.betmgm.com/en/blog/

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.’ world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more.

WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division.

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