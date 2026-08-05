SUJA INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of Suja Life, Inc. Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Suja Life, Inc. (“Suja” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SUJA) complied with federal securities laws. On August 4, 2026, Suja announced its second quarter 2026 results revealing that: “Net loss increased 391% to $(27.8) million, including one-time IPO-related transaction costs of $25.1 million and loss on debt extinguishment of $2.3 million, compared to $(5.7) million, with net loss margins of (33.2)% compared to (7.5)%.” Suja also updated its outlook for net sales and EBITDA for full fiscal 2026 to reflect “near-term softness concentrated in the grocery channel.” On this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased Suja stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/suja-life/ to discuss your legal rights.