Deadline Alert: Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming September 22, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Wix.com Ltd. ("Wix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WIX) securities between February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026 inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR WIX.COM LTD. INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On May 21, 2025, Wix reported first quarter 2025 financial results, including a 12% year-over-year increase in bookings, but maintained its full-year 2025 revenue guidance of $1.97 billion to $2.00 billion, below analyst expectations. The Company's conservative outlook raised investor concerns regarding its business prospects, growth trajectory, and competitive position.

On this news, Wix's stock price fell $29.40 per share, or 16.18%, to close at $152.34 per share on May 21, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 19, 2025, Wix reported third quarter 2025 financial results, disclosing that rising post-acquisition costs associated with Base44 were materially negatively impacting its financial results and offsetting the benefits of AI-related tailwinds. The Company explained that these costs primarily consisted of AI compute and marketing expenses.

On this news, Wix's stock price fell $25.22 per share, or 19.87%, to close at $101.70 per share on November 19, 2025, thereby further injuring investors.

Finally, on May 13, 2026, Wix reported first quarter 2026 results, including earnings and revenue below consensus expectations and a sharp decline in operating margins, which it largely attributed to weakness in its professional developer business. During the accompanying earnings call, management acknowledged that professional developer customers were increasingly using competing AI tools, Wix Harmony lacked key capabilities, product updates and innovation had been delayed, and the Company had fallen behind the evolving workflow needs of professional developers.

On this news, Wix's stock price fell $20.56 per share, or 27.10%, to close at $55.32 per share on May 13, 2026, thereby further injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Wix had overstated the competitiveness and performance of its AI product offerings compared to those offered by other companies; (2) Wix had understated the costs associated with developing and promoting its AI product offerings; (3) as a result, Defendants had overstated the commercial and financial benefits of Wix’s AI product offerings; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Wix.com Ltd. securities between February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026, you may move the Court no later than September 22, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.