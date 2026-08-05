Work Heights Celebrates 12 Years as Brooklyn’s Coworking Market Reaches 90 Operators

Photo Courtesy of: Work Heights

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Work Heights , Brooklyn's coworking market has grown to roughly 90 operators, according to industry tallies, a crowded field that has expanded even as the broader sector endured closures and bankruptcies. Among them is Work Heights, an independently owned network that has operated for 12 years and runs seven locations across the borough.

Founded in 2014 by Sam Strauss-Malcolm, Work Heights has remained privately held with no outside investors, a distinction in a market that includes both national chains and a growing number of smaller competitors. The company operates spaces in Crown Heights, Williamsburg, Boerum Hill, Bedford-Stuyvesant, Prospect Lefferts Gardens, and Prospect Heights.

The coworking industry expanded rapidly in the 2010s before contracting sharply, with several high-profile operators closing locations or restructuring. Brooklyn's count of roughly 90 operators reflects continued local demand, particularly among freelancers and small businesses, even as larger firms retrenched.

Strauss-Malcolm said the company has weathered the volatility by growing slowly and staying focused on individual neighborhoods.

"We were never trying to be everywhere," Strauss-Malcolm said. "We were trying to be the right space for one neighborhood at a time, and then do it again."

The company began with a single location in Crown Heights, a former property that Strauss-Malcolm renovated himself over four years. It has since added six more sites, most recently a Williamsburg location that opened in early 2025.

Industry analysts have noted that independently owned operators, while smaller, have in some cases proven more durable than venture-backed competitors, in part because they carry less debt and face less pressure to expand quickly. Work Heights' 12-year run, spanning the sector's boom and its subsequent contraction, places it among the longer-tenured independents in a market where many competitors are far newer.

About Work Heights

Work Heights is a Brooklyn-based coworking company with seven locations across Williamsburg, Boerum Hill, Bed-Stuy, Prospect Heights, Prospect Lefferts Gardens, and Crown Heights. Founded in 2014 in Crown Heights, the company is independently owned and has served Brooklyn members for over a decade. Work Heights offers 24/7 access, private offices, dedicated desks, hot desks, conference rooms, podcast booths, and dog-friendly workspaces. One membership covers all seven neighborhood locations. For more information, visit workheights.com .

Company: Work Heights

Website: www.WorkHeights.com

Email: Tour@WorkHeights.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2dad2be-627b-4d92-be58-cd80d8b2517c