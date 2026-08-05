Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of New Director

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (“Birchcliff” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: BIR) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rebecca Schulz to the Corporation’s Board of Directors, effective today.

Ms. Schulz is a public affairs and policy leader with extensive experience across government, business, energy, environment and economic development. She is currently Vice President, Regulatory and External Affairs of Whitecap Resources Inc. Prior thereto, Ms. Schulz was Alberta’s Minister of Environment and Protected Areas as a Member of the Legislative Assembly for Calgary Shaw, with key projects focused on energy, emissions policy, land planning and water management. She holds a Master’s Degree in Communication from Johns Hopkins University and an Honours Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Saskatchewan. Ms. Schulz was first elected to the Alberta Legislative Assembly in 2019 and her other Ministerial portfolios included Municipal Affairs and Children’s Services.

Jeff Tonken, Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated: “On behalf of the Board of Directors and our Executive Team, we are very pleased to welcome Rebecca to the Birchcliff Board. Her experience and expertise will make her an excellent addition and further strengthen our Board.”

ABOUT BIRCHCLIFF:

Birchcliff is an intermediate oil and natural gas company based in Calgary, Alberta with operations focused on the exploration and development of the Montney Resource Play in Alberta. Birchcliff’s common shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “BIR”.