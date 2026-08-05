RGC Resources, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings

ROANOKE, Va., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGCO) announced consolidated earnings of $559,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $538,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended June 30, 2025. Operating margin for the third quarter was $757,000 higher than the equivalent period a year earlier aided by higher non-gas base rates that became effective January 1, 2026. Operating expenses were higher by a similar amount resulting in a nominal decline in operating earnings.

CEO Paul Nester stated, “This year’s third quarter included improved margins from higher base rates and SAVE investment, as well as continued residential growth, offset by persistent inflation and the effect of an industrial customer ceasing operations. Delivered firm volumes were steady to the prior year, and interruptible volumes to industrial customers increased, albeit at lower-tiered margins.”

The Company’s net income of $14.2 million, or $1.37 per diluted share, in the first nine months of fiscal 2026 was up 5.2% from $13.5 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, a year earlier due to stronger operating margins and lower interest expense, particularly early in the year.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from any expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements, regarding inflation, customer growth, ratemaking, infrastructure investment and margins. These risks and uncertainties include gas prices and supply, geopolitical considerations, expectations regarding the MVP and the Company’s rate application along with risks included under Item 1-A in the Company’s fiscal 2025 Form 10-K updated by the Company’s March 31, 2026 Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no duty to update these statements should expectations change or actual results differ from current expectations except as required by applicable laws and regulations.

Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Summary financial statements for the third quarter and fiscal year to date are as follows:





RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Operating revenues $ 17,105,393 $ 17,264,615 $ 92,822,870 $ 81,016,198 Operating expenses 15,933,124 16,068,055 73,816,314 62,091,675 Operating income 1,172,269 1,196,560 19,006,556 18,924,523 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 764,178 772,082 2,495,239 2,427,470 Other income, net 328,966 244,000 1,526,376 1,180,969 Interest expense 1,551,750 1,512,754 4,808,738 4,922,959 Income before income taxes 713,663 699,888 18,219,433 17,610,003 Income tax expense 154,763 161,476 4,033,178 4,125,694 Net income $ 558,900 $ 538,412 $ 14,186,255 $ 13,484,309 Net earnings per share of common stock: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 1.39 $ 1.31 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 1.37 $ 1.31 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.2175 $ 0.2075 $ 0.6525 $ 0.6225 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 10,276,190 10,319,232 10,210,450 10,294,227 Diluted 10,418,876 10,324,165 10,392,293 10,298,688 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, Assets 2026 2025 Current assets $ 22,006,819 $ 21,595,712 Utility property, net 282,505,823 270,538,465 Other non-current assets 35,146,489 32,623,816 Total Assets $ 339,659,131 $ 324,757,993 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities $ 23,406,692 $ 20,695,773 Long-term debt, net 145,607,087 139,743,390 Deferred credits and other non-current liabilities 47,771,173 48,057,512 Total Liabilities 216,784,952 208,496,675 Stockholders' Equity 122,874,179 116,261,318 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 339,659,131 $ 324,757,993

Contact: Timothy J. Mulvaney

Vice President, Treasurer and CFO

Telephone: (540) 777-3997

