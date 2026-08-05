RGC Resources, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings

 | Source: RGC Resources Inc. RGC Resources Inc.

ROANOKE, Va., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGCO) announced consolidated earnings of $559,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $538,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended June 30, 2025. Operating margin for the third quarter was $757,000 higher than the equivalent period a year earlier aided by higher non-gas base rates that became effective January 1, 2026. Operating expenses were higher by a similar amount resulting in a nominal decline in operating earnings.

CEO Paul Nester stated, “This year’s third quarter included improved margins from higher base rates and SAVE investment, as well as continued residential growth, offset by persistent inflation and the effect of an industrial customer ceasing operations. Delivered firm volumes were steady to the prior year, and interruptible volumes to industrial customers increased, albeit at lower-tiered margins.”

The Company’s net income of $14.2 million, or $1.37 per diluted share, in the first nine months of fiscal 2026 was up 5.2% from $13.5 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, a year earlier due to stronger operating margins and lower interest expense, particularly early in the year.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from any expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements, regarding inflation, customer growth, ratemaking, infrastructure investment and margins. These risks and uncertainties include gas prices and supply, geopolitical considerations, expectations regarding the MVP and the Company’s rate application along with risks included under Item 1-A in the Company’s fiscal 2025 Form 10-K updated by the Company’s March 31, 2026 Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no duty to update these statements should expectations change or actual results differ from current expectations except as required by applicable laws and regulations.

Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Summary financial statements for the third quarter and fiscal year to date are as follows:


RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
         
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
   2026  2025  2026  2025
         
Operating revenues $17,105,393 $17,264,615 $92,822,870 $81,016,198
Operating expenses  15,933,124  16,068,055  73,816,314  62,091,675
Operating income  1,172,269  1,196,560  19,006,556  18,924,523
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates  764,178  772,082  2,495,239  2,427,470
Other income, net  328,966  244,000  1,526,376  1,180,969
Interest expense  1,551,750  1,512,754  4,808,738  4,922,959
Income before income taxes  713,663  699,888  18,219,433  17,610,003
Income tax expense  154,763  161,476  4,033,178  4,125,694
         
Net income $558,900 $538,412 $14,186,255 $13,484,309
         
Net earnings per share of common stock:        
Basic $0.05 $0.05 $1.39 $1.31
Diluted $0.05 $0.05 $1.37 $1.31
         
Cash dividends per common share$0.2175 $0.2075 $0.6525 $0.6225
         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:      
Basic  10,276,190  10,319,232  10,210,450  10,294,227
Diluted  10,418,876  10,324,165  10,392,293  10,298,688
         
         
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
         
    June 30, 
Assets    2026  2025  
Current assets   $22,006,819 $21,595,712  
Utility property, net    282,505,823  270,538,465  
Other non-current assets    35,146,489  32,623,816  
         
  Total Assets   $339,659,131 $324,757,993  
         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity       
Current liabilities   $23,406,692 $20,695,773  
Long-term debt, net    145,607,087  139,743,390  
Deferred credits and other non-current liabilities   47,771,173  48,057,512  
   Total Liabilities    216,784,952  208,496,675  
Stockholders' Equity    122,874,179  116,261,318  
         
  Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity  $339,659,131 $324,757,993  
         

Contact:      Timothy J. Mulvaney
                    Vice President, Treasurer and CFO
Telephone:  (540) 777-3997


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