Mulvihill Canadian Bank ETF Declares Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: MBNK) Mulvihill Canadian Bank ETF has declared a monthly cash distribution in the amount of $0.05 per unit, payable on September 8, 2026, to unitholders of record on August 31, 2026.



For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com.





John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.

25 King Street West

Commerce Court North

Suite 2110, Box 48

Toronto, Ontario, M5L 1A1







Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.