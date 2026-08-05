Premium Global Income Split Fund Declares Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PGIC; PGIC.PR.A) Premium Global Income Split Fund has declared monthly distributions payable on August 31, 2026 to shareholders of record on August 14, 2026 in the following amounts per share:

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share Class A Shares PGIC $0.08000

Preferred Shares PGIC.PR.A $0.06250





To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com .



John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.

25 King Street West

Commerce Court North

Suite 2110, Box 48

Toronto, Ontario, M5L 1A1





Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.