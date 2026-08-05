Symbotic Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symbotic Inc. (Nasdaq: SYM), a leader in A.I.-enabled robotics technology for the supply chain, announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended on June 27, 2026. Symbotic reported revenue of $721 million, up 22% year-over-year, and net income of $55 million, compared with a net loss of $21 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. Adjusted EBITDA1 reached $95 million, more than double the $45 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.7 billion at the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, down from $2.0 billion at the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.

“We are well on track to deliver against our key objectives for our fiscal year,” said Rick Cohen, Symbotic Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Importantly, we are seeing increasing opportunities to broaden the scope of our work with existing and prospective customers.”

“We delivered another quarter of growth and a large expansion in our profitability,” said Izzy Martins, Symbotic Chief Financial Officer. “Looking ahead, we see a continuation of our profitable growth trajectory supported by 77 systems in deployment.”

OUTLOOK

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, Symbotic expects revenue of $760 million to $780 million, and adjusted EBITDA2 of $100 million to $105 million.

WEBCAST INFORMATION

Symbotic will host a webcast today at 5:00 pm ET to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2026 results. The webcast link is: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/go/symbotic-q3-2026.

NEW BOARD MEMBER

Symbotic also announced the election of Steve Pagliuca to its Board of Directors, effective August 4, 2026.

Mr. Pagliuca is the Founder and CEO of PagsGroup, a growth capital investment firm with expertise in biotech, technology, media, and sports. He is also a Chairman and Principal Owner of Atalanta B.C. football club. Previously, he was a Managing General Partner and Co-Owner of the Boston Celtics, where he served as Chairman of the Basketball Committee and as Founder and President of the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation. He is also a former Co-Chair of Bain Capital, where he continues to serve as a Senior Advisor.

“I am delighted to welcome Steve to our Board of Directors,” said Cohen. “He brings an exceptional track record of helping high-growth companies scale, navigate complex markets, and create lasting value. His strategic insight and experience building world-class organizations will strengthen our Board as we enter our next phase of growth.”

ABOUT SYMBOTIC

Symbotic is an automation technology leader reimagining the supply chain with its end-to-end, A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Symbotic reinvents the warehouse as a strategic asset for the world’s largest retail, wholesale, food & beverage, and medical supply distribution companies. Applying next-generation technology, high-density storage and machine learning to solve today's complex distribution challenges, Symbotic enables companies to move goods with unmatched speed, agility, accuracy and efficiency. As the backbone of commerce, Symbotic transforms the flow of goods and the economics of the supply chain for its customers. For more information, visit www.symbotic.com.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Symbotic reports its financial results in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). This press release contains financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. GAAP (“non-GAAP financial measures”), including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted research and development expenses, adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses, and free cash flow. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool as they do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures Symbotic uses may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as that of other companies and, therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to corresponding U.S. GAAP measures to provide additional information regarding the results of operations from management’s perspective. Accordingly, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, in isolation from, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. All non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release are reconciled to their closest reported U.S. GAAP financial measures. Symbotic recommends that investors review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Symbotic defines adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as GAAP net income (loss) excluding the following items: interest income; income taxes; depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets; stock-based compensation; business combination transaction expenses; equity method investment; internal control remediation; business transformation costs; fair value adjustments on strategic investments; restructuring charges; and other infrequent items that may arise from time to time. Symbotic defines adjusted gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, as GAAP gross profit excluding the following items: depreciation, stock-based compensation, and restructuring charges. Symbotic defines adjusted gross profit margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, as adjusted gross profit divided by total revenue. Symbotic defines adjusted research and development expenses, a non-GAAP financial measure, as GAAP research and development expenses excluding the following items: depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets and stock-based compensation. Symbotic defines adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses, a non-GAAP financial measure, as GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses excluding the following items: depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets; stock-based compensation; business combination transaction expenses; internal control remediation; business transformation costs; and other infrequent items that may arise from time to time. Symbotic defines free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by or used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal use software development costs. In addition to Symbotic’s financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Symbotic believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted research and development expenses, adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses, and free cash flow non-GAAP financial measures, are useful in evaluating the performance of Symbotic’s business because they highlight trends in its core business.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, Symbotic’s expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning our possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our ability to or expectations regarding Symbotic to:

meet the technical requirements of existing or future agreements with its customers, including with respect to existing backlog;

expand its target customer base and maintain its existing customer base;

realize the benefits expected from its GreenBox Systems LLC joint venture, which is now doing business as Exol (“Exol”), the commercial agreement with Exol, the commercial agreement with Nueva Wal Mart de México, S. de R.L. de C.V and the acquisition of the Advanced Systems and Robotics business from Walmart;

realize its outlook, including its system gross margin;

manage the timing and cost of any product replacement, programs and related recalls;

anticipate industry trends;

maintain and enhance its systems;

execute its growth strategy;

develop, design and sell systems that are differentiated from those of competitors;

execute its research and development strategy;

acquire, maintain, protect and enforce intellectual property;

attract, train and retain effective officers, key employees or directors;

comply with laws and regulations applicable to its business;

stay abreast of modified or new laws and regulations applying to its business;

successfully defend litigation;

issue equity securities in connection with future transactions;

meet future liquidity requirements and, if applicable, comply with restrictive covenants related to long-term indebtedness;

timely and effectively remediate any material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting;

anticipate rapid technological changes;

maintain the listing of the Symbotic common stock on Nasdaq; and

effectively respond to general economic and business conditions.





Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to:

the future performance of Symbotic’s business and operations;

expectations regarding revenues, expenses, adjusted EBITDA and anticipated cash needs;

expectations regarding cash flow, liquidity and sources of funding;

expectations regarding capital expenditures;

the anticipated benefits of Symbotic’s leadership structure;

the effects of pending and future legislation;

the effects of inflation, prevailing price levels, exchange rates, changes in trade agreements and trade protection measures including tariffs and other economic factors;

the direct and indirect effects of geopolitical conditions in the United States and in global economies, including those resulting from acts of war and conflicts and responses to such events;

business disruption;

disruption to the business due to Symbotic’s dependency on Walmart;

increasing competition in the warehouse automation industry;

any delays in the design, production or launch of Symbotic’s systems and products;

the failure to meet customers’ requirements under existing or future contracts or customers’ expectations as to price or pricing structure;

any defects in new products or enhancements to existing products;

the fluctuation of operating results from period to period due to a number of factors, including the pace of customer adoption of Symbotic’s new products and services and any changes in its product mix that shift too far into lower gross margin products; and

any consequences associated with joint ventures and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.





Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Certain of these risks are identified and discussed in Symbotic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 27, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 24, 2025. These risk factors will be important to consider in determining future results and should be reviewed in their entirety. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith, and Symbotic believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding its financial performance, financial position and cash flows as of and for periods ended on certain dates and to present information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because of their inherent uncertainty and to appreciate the limited purposes for which they are being used by management. While Symbotic believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such assumptions and expectations will prove to have been correct.

The forward-looking statements relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on that date. Symbotic is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports that Symbotic has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC.

Any financial projections in this press release or discussed in the webcast are forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Symbotic’s control. While all projections are necessarily speculative, Symbotic believes that the preparation of prospective financial information involves increasingly higher levels of uncertainty the further out the projection extends from the date of preparation. The assumptions and estimates underlying the projected results are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the projections. The inclusion of projections in this communication should not be regarded as an indication that Symbotic, or its representatives, considered or considers the projections to be a reliable prediction of future events.

Annualized and estimated numbers are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

This communication is not intended to be all-inclusive or to contain all the information that a person may desire in considering an investment in Symbotic and is not intended to form the basis of an investment decision in Symbotic. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other reports we file with, or furnish to, the SEC and other regulatory agencies and made by our directors, officers, other employees and other persons authorized to speak on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Charlie Anderson

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

ir@symbotic.com

MEDIA INQUIRIES

mediainquiry@symbotic.com

Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 27, 2026 March 28, 2026 June 28, 2025 June 27, 2026 June 28, 2025 Revenue: Systems $ 670,952 $ 634,496 $ 559,108 $ 1,895,740 $ 1,536,539 Software maintenance and support 12,765 12,924 8,121 36,574 20,331 Operation services 37,121 29,060 24,892 94,989 71,595 Total revenue 720,838 676,480 592,121 2,027,303 1,628,465 Cost of revenue: Systems 523,607 495,551 453,967 1,489,031 1,246,745 Software maintenance and support 3,486 3,368 1,705 9,808 5,593 Operation services 32,835 27,609 24,607 84,178 72,476 Total cost of revenue 559,928 526,528 480,279 1,583,017 1,324,814 Gross profit 160,910 149,952 111,842 444,286 303,651 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 43,780 51,283 49,729 138,069 150,967 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 84,235 92,566 71,557 258,020 205,567 Restructuring charges — 12 16,361 2,685 16,361 Total operating expenses 128,015 143,861 137,647 398,774 372,895 Operating income (loss) 32,895 6,091 (25,805 ) 45,512 (69,244 ) Other income, net 30,587 10,855 8,451 54,688 27,987 Income (loss) before income tax and equity method investment 63,482 16,946 (17,354 ) 100,200 (41,257 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 1,149 (572 ) (44 ) (38 ) 1,204 Loss from equity method investment (9,631 ) (6,945 ) (3,776 ) (22,375 ) (7,831 ) Net income (loss) 55,000 9,429 (21,174 ) 77,787 (47,884 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 43,327 7,460 (17,251 ) 61,543 (38,982 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 11,673 $ 1,969 $ (3,923 ) $ 16,244 $ (8,902 ) Income (loss) per share of Class A Common Stock: Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.02 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.08 ) Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.01 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.08 ) Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding: Basic 128,076,383 125,538,207 109,201,745 123,029,814 107,664,864 Diluted 133,252,947 134,364,904 109,201,745 131,666,538 107,664,864





Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures The following table reconciles GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands) June 27, 2026 March 28, 2026 June 28, 2025 June 27, 2026 June 28, 2025 Net income (loss) $ 55,000 $ 9,429 $ (21,174 ) $ 77,787 $ (47,884 ) Interest income (11,335 ) (10,906 ) (8,373 ) (33,840 ) (23,371 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (1,149 ) 572 44 38 (1,204 ) Depreciation and amortization 10,241 11,322 12,940 30,249 30,969 Stock-based compensation 50,519 57,188 39,527 151,824 102,984 Business combination transaction expenses 244 710 422 965 7,522 Equity method investment 9,631 6,945 3,776 22,375 7,831 Internal control remediation 1,486 1,931 1,795 5,832 7,046 Business transformation costs 54 550 75 3,134 2,475 Fair value adjustments on strategic investments (19,378 ) — — (21,039 ) (4,481 ) Restructuring charges (76 ) 12 16,361 2,560 16,130 Adjusted EBITDA $ 95,237 $ 77,753 $ 45,393 $ 239,885 $ 98,017





The following table reconciles GAAP gross profit to Adjusted gross profit:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands) June 27, 2026 March 28, 2026

June 28, 2025

June 27, 2026 June 28, 2025 Gross profit $ 160,910 $ 149,952 $ 111,842 $ 444,286 $ 303,651 Depreciation and amortization 1,507 1,614 3,538 4,603 8,957 Stock-based compensation 17,545 14,208 11,813 44,424 22,844 Restructuring charges (76 ) — — (124 ) (231 ) Adjusted gross profit $ 179,886 $ 165,774 $ 127,193 $ 493,189 $ 335,221





Gross profit margin 22.3 % 22.2 % 18.9 % 21.9 % 18.6 % Adjusted gross profit margin 25.0 % 24.5 % 21.5 % 24.3 % 20.6 %





The following table reconciles GAAP research and development expenses to Adjusted research and development expenses: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands) June 27, 2026 March 28, 2026 June 28, 2025 June 27, 2026 June 28, 2025 Research and development expenses $ 43,780 $ 51,283 $ 49,729 $ 138,069 $ 150,967 Depreciation and amortization (5,959 ) (5,161 ) (7,133 ) (16,110 ) (15,044 ) Stock-based compensation (8,642 ) (17,123 ) (10,442 ) (33,686 ) (34,408 ) Adjusted research and development expenses $ 29,179 $ 28,999 $ 32,154 $ 88,273 $ 101,515





The following table reconciles GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses to Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands) June 27, 2026 March 28, 2026 June 28, 2025 June 27, 2026 June 28, 2025 Selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 84,235 $ 92,566 $ 71,557 $ 258,020 $ 205,567 Depreciation and amortization (2,775 ) (4,547 ) (2,270 ) (9,537 ) (6,969 ) Stock-based compensation (24,332 ) (25,857 ) (17,272 ) (73,714 ) (45,731 ) Business combination transaction expenses (244 ) (710 ) (422 ) (965 ) (7,522 ) Internal control remediation (1,486 ) (1,931 ) (1,795 ) (5,832 ) (7,046 ) Business transformation costs (54 ) (550 ) (75 ) (3,134 ) (2,475 ) Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 55,344 $ 58,971 $ 49,723 $ 164,838 $ 135,824





The following table reconciles GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to free cash flow: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands) June 27, 2026 March 28, 2026 June 28, 2025 June 27, 2026 June 28, 2025 Revised3 Revised3 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (147,297 ) $ 261,341 $ (196,512 ) $ 305,584 $ 278,090 Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal use software development costs (17,333 ) (43,368 ) (14,867 ) (62,753 ) (42,784 ) Free cash flow $ (164,630 ) $ 217,973 $ (211,379 ) $ 242,831 $ 235,306





Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Common Share Information

Total Common Shares issued and outstanding:

June 27, 2026

September 27, 2025

Class A Common Shares issued and outstanding 128,931,651 112,635,932 Class V-1 Common Shares issued and outstanding 71,373,131 74,693,311 Class V-3 Common Shares issued and outstanding 403,559,196 403,559,196 603,863,978 590,888,439





Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) June 27, 2026 September 27, 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,746,446 $ 1,244,993 Accounts receivable 288,533 186,705 Unbilled accounts receivable 459,843 181,658 Inventories 220,841 164,390 Deferred expenses 59,063 20,532 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 83,060 86,582 Total current assets 2,857,786 1,884,860 Property and equipment, net 158,575 117,649 Intangible assets, net 83,245 79,149 Goodwill 59,871 59,871 Equity method investment 140,468 123,034 Other assets 224,174 131,166 Total assets $ 3,524,119 $ 2,395,729 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 327,807 $ 286,669 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 265,517 200,442 Deferred revenue 1,553,749 1,242,312 Total current liabilities 2,147,073 1,729,423 Deferred revenue 182,810 124,932 Other liabilities 60,270 63,629 Total liabilities 2,390,153 1,917,984 Commitments and contingencies — — Equity: Class A Common Stock, 3,000,000,000 shares authorized, 128,931,651 and 112,635,932 shares issued and outstanding at June 27, 2026 and September 27, 2025, respectively 15 13 Class V-1 Common Stock, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 71,373,131 and 74,693,311 shares issued and outstanding at June 27, 2026 and September 27, 2025, respectively 7 7 Class V-3 Common Stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, 403,559,196 shares issued and outstanding at June 27, 2026 and September 27, 2025 40 40 Additional paid-in capital 2,028,978 1,556,611 Accumulated deficit (1,317,539 ) (1,333,783 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,732 ) (2,695 ) Total stockholders' equity 708,769 220,193 Noncontrolling interest 425,197 257,552 Total equity 1,133,966 477,745 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,524,119 $ 2,395,729





Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands) June 27, 2026 March 28, 2026 June 28, 2025 June 27, 2026 June 28, 2025 Revised4 Revised4 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 55,000 $ 9,429 $ (21,174 ) $ 77,787 $ (47,884 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,250 11,323 12,941 30,277 30,954 Amortization of leases (2,968 ) 2,536 1,261 956 3,172 Loss from equity method investment 9,631 6,945 3,776 22,375 7,831 Foreign currency losses (gains) — 31 (61 ) 58 (73 ) Loss on disposal of assets 76 — — 76 201 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 4,241 4,753 3,921 13,826 4,901 Deferred taxes, net — — — — — Stock-based compensation 48,429 48,549 36,803 142,919 92,322 Gain from strategic investment fair value adjustment (19,378 ) — — (21,039 ) (4,481 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (155,934 ) (24,487 ) 1,389 (101,331 ) 65,570 Inventories (23,839 ) (23,184 ) 3,470 (71,145 ) (30,187 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,566 ) (209,544 ) (48,390 ) (265,836 ) 52,779 Deferred expenses (15,526 ) (15,731 ) 27,503 (38,532 ) 23,582 Other assets 26,009 7,288 (54,449 ) 35,632 (61,928 ) Accounts payable 33,441 41,661 (4,407 ) 51,245 40,544 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 13,620 41,334 12,532 63,672 (7,613 ) Deferred revenue (123,829 ) 360,362 (171,331 ) 368,777 117,288 Other liabilities (1,954 ) 76 (296 ) (4,133 ) (8,888 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (147,297 ) 261,341 (196,512 ) 305,584 278,090 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal use software development costs (17,333 ) (43,368 ) (14,867 ) (62,753 ) (42,784 ) Acquisitions of strategic investments (73,420 ) (11,299 ) (24,233 ) (123,247 ) (42,225 ) Cash paid for business and asset acquisitions — (20,157 ) 58,169 (20,157 ) (141,831 ) Net cash used in investing activities (90,753 ) (74,824 ) 19,069 (206,157 ) (226,840 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment for taxes related to net share settlement of stock-based compensation awards — — — — (3,012 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan — 3,898 — 3,898 3,233 Distributions to or on behalf of Symbotic Holdings LLC partners 14 — 57 (1,208 ) (1,175 ) Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock — (61 ) — 424,307 — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 14 3,837 57 426,997 (954 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (31 ) (16 ) 24 (39 ) (10 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (238,067 ) 190,338 (177,362 ) 526,385 50,286 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period 2,011,645 1,821,307 958,002 1,247,193 730,354 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 1,773,578 $ 2,011,645 $ 780,640 $ 1,773,578 $ 780,640 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands) June 27, 2026 March 28, 2026 June 28, 2025 June 27, 2026 June 28, 2025 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,746,446 $ 2,009,435 $ 777,576 $ 1,746,446 $ 777,576 Restricted cash 27,132 2,210 3,064 27,132 3,064 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 1,773,578 $ 2,011,645 $ 780,640 $ 1,773,578 $ 780,640

1 Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined below under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information.” See the tables below for reconciliations to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measure.

2 Symbotic is not providing guidance for net income (loss), which is the most comparable GAAP financial measure to adjusted EBITDA, because information reconciling forward-looking adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) is unavailable to it without unreasonable effort. Symbotic is not able to provide reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP financial measures because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of Symbotic’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for stock-based compensation.

3 Amounts for the nine months ended June 28, 2025 have been revised to reflect the reclassification of $58.2 million of cash flows related to the ASR acquisition from investing activities to operating activities. As a result, previously reported net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow each decreased by $58.2 million, to $278.1 million and $235.3 million, respectively. The revision did not affect total cash flows, net loss, or earnings per share. See Note 2 to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 27, 2026.

4 Amounts for the nine months ended June 28, 2025 have been revised to reflect the reclassification of $58.2 million of cash flows related to the ASR acquisition from investing activities to operating activities. As a result, previously reported net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow each decreased by $58.2 million, to $278.1 million and $235.3 million, respectively. The revision did not affect total cash flows, net loss, or earnings per share. See Note 2 to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 27, 2026.