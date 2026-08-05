Symbotic Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Steve Pagliuca, Former Co-Chair of Bain Capital, Elected to Symbotic’s Board of Directors

 | Source: Symbotic LLC Symbotic LLC

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symbotic Inc. (Nasdaq: SYM), a leader in A.I.-enabled robotics technology for the supply chain, announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended on June 27, 2026. Symbotic reported revenue of $721 million, up 22% year-over-year, and net income of $55 million, compared with a net loss of $21 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. Adjusted EBITDA1 reached $95 million, more than double the $45 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.7 billion at the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, down from $2.0 billion at the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.

“We are well on track to deliver against our key objectives for our fiscal year,” said Rick Cohen, Symbotic Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Importantly, we are seeing increasing opportunities to broaden the scope of our work with existing and prospective customers.”

“We delivered another quarter of growth and a large expansion in our profitability,” said Izzy Martins, Symbotic Chief Financial Officer. “Looking ahead, we see a continuation of our profitable growth trajectory supported by 77 systems in deployment.”

OUTLOOK

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, Symbotic expects revenue of $760 million to $780 million, and adjusted EBITDA2 of $100 million to $105 million.

WEBCAST INFORMATION

Symbotic will host a webcast today at 5:00 pm ET to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2026 results. The webcast link is: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/go/symbotic-q3-2026.

NEW BOARD MEMBER

Symbotic also announced the election of Steve Pagliuca to its Board of Directors, effective August 4, 2026.

Mr. Pagliuca is the Founder and CEO of PagsGroup, a growth capital investment firm with expertise in biotech, technology, media, and sports. He is also a Chairman and Principal Owner of Atalanta B.C. football club. Previously, he was a Managing General Partner and Co-Owner of the Boston Celtics, where he served as Chairman of the Basketball Committee and as Founder and President of the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation. He is also a former Co-Chair of Bain Capital, where he continues to serve as a Senior Advisor.

“I am delighted to welcome Steve to our Board of Directors,” said Cohen. “He brings an exceptional track record of helping high-growth companies scale, navigate complex markets, and create lasting value. His strategic insight and experience building world-class organizations will strengthen our Board as we enter our next phase of growth.”

ABOUT SYMBOTIC

Symbotic is an automation technology leader reimagining the supply chain with its end-to-end, A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Symbotic reinvents the warehouse as a strategic asset for the world’s largest retail, wholesale, food & beverage, and medical supply distribution companies. Applying next-generation technology, high-density storage and machine learning to solve today's complex distribution challenges, Symbotic enables companies to move goods with unmatched speed, agility, accuracy and efficiency. As the backbone of commerce, Symbotic transforms the flow of goods and the economics of the supply chain for its customers. For more information, visit www.symbotic.com.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Symbotic reports its financial results in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). This press release contains financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. GAAP (“non-GAAP financial measures”), including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted research and development expenses, adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses, and free cash flow. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool as they do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures Symbotic uses may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as that of other companies and, therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to corresponding U.S. GAAP measures to provide additional information regarding the results of operations from management’s perspective. Accordingly, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, in isolation from, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. All non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release are reconciled to their closest reported U.S. GAAP financial measures. Symbotic recommends that investors review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Symbotic defines adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as GAAP net income (loss) excluding the following items: interest income; income taxes; depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets; stock-based compensation; business combination transaction expenses; equity method investment; internal control remediation; business transformation costs; fair value adjustments on strategic investments; restructuring charges; and other infrequent items that may arise from time to time. Symbotic defines adjusted gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, as GAAP gross profit excluding the following items: depreciation, stock-based compensation, and restructuring charges. Symbotic defines adjusted gross profit margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, as adjusted gross profit divided by total revenue. Symbotic defines adjusted research and development expenses, a non-GAAP financial measure, as GAAP research and development expenses excluding the following items: depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets and stock-based compensation. Symbotic defines adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses, a non-GAAP financial measure, as GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses excluding the following items: depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets; stock-based compensation; business combination transaction expenses; internal control remediation; business transformation costs; and other infrequent items that may arise from time to time. Symbotic defines free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by or used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal use software development costs. In addition to Symbotic’s financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Symbotic believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted research and development expenses, adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses, and free cash flow non-GAAP financial measures, are useful in evaluating the performance of Symbotic’s business because they highlight trends in its core business.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, Symbotic’s expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning our possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our ability to or expectations regarding Symbotic to:

  • meet the technical requirements of existing or future agreements with its customers, including with respect to existing backlog;
  • expand its target customer base and maintain its existing customer base;
  • realize the benefits expected from its GreenBox Systems LLC joint venture, which is now doing business as Exol (“Exol”), the commercial agreement with Exol, the commercial agreement with Nueva Wal Mart de México, S. de R.L. de C.V and the acquisition of the Advanced Systems and Robotics business from Walmart;
  • realize its outlook, including its system gross margin;
  • manage the timing and cost of any product replacement, programs and related recalls;
  • anticipate industry trends;
  • maintain and enhance its systems;
  • execute its growth strategy;
  • develop, design and sell systems that are differentiated from those of competitors;
  • execute its research and development strategy;
  • acquire, maintain, protect and enforce intellectual property;
  • attract, train and retain effective officers, key employees or directors;
  • comply with laws and regulations applicable to its business;
  • stay abreast of modified or new laws and regulations applying to its business;
  • successfully defend litigation;
  • issue equity securities in connection with future transactions;
  • meet future liquidity requirements and, if applicable, comply with restrictive covenants related to long-term indebtedness;
  • timely and effectively remediate any material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting;
  • anticipate rapid technological changes;
  • maintain the listing of the Symbotic common stock on Nasdaq; and
  • effectively respond to general economic and business conditions.

Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to:

  • the future performance of Symbotic’s business and operations;
  • expectations regarding revenues, expenses, adjusted EBITDA and anticipated cash needs;
  • expectations regarding cash flow, liquidity and sources of funding;
  • expectations regarding capital expenditures;
  • the anticipated benefits of Symbotic’s leadership structure;
  • the effects of pending and future legislation;
  • the effects of inflation, prevailing price levels, exchange rates, changes in trade agreements and trade protection measures including tariffs and other economic factors;
  • the direct and indirect effects of geopolitical conditions in the United States and in global economies, including those resulting from acts of war and conflicts and responses to such events;
  • business disruption;
  • disruption to the business due to Symbotic’s dependency on Walmart;
  • increasing competition in the warehouse automation industry;
  • any delays in the design, production or launch of Symbotic’s systems and products;
  • the failure to meet customers’ requirements under existing or future contracts or customers’ expectations as to price or pricing structure;
  • any defects in new products or enhancements to existing products;
  • the fluctuation of operating results from period to period due to a number of factors, including the pace of customer adoption of Symbotic’s new products and services and any changes in its product mix that shift too far into lower gross margin products; and
  • any consequences associated with joint ventures and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Certain of these risks are identified and discussed in Symbotic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 27, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 24, 2025. These risk factors will be important to consider in determining future results and should be reviewed in their entirety. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith, and Symbotic believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding its financial performance, financial position and cash flows as of and for periods ended on certain dates and to present information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because of their inherent uncertainty and to appreciate the limited purposes for which they are being used by management. While Symbotic believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such assumptions and expectations will prove to have been correct.

The forward-looking statements relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on that date. Symbotic is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports that Symbotic has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC.

Any financial projections in this press release or discussed in the webcast are forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Symbotic’s control. While all projections are necessarily speculative, Symbotic believes that the preparation of prospective financial information involves increasingly higher levels of uncertainty the further out the projection extends from the date of preparation. The assumptions and estimates underlying the projected results are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the projections. The inclusion of projections in this communication should not be regarded as an indication that Symbotic, or its representatives, considered or considers the projections to be a reliable prediction of future events.

Annualized and estimated numbers are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

This communication is not intended to be all-inclusive or to contain all the information that a person may desire in considering an investment in Symbotic and is not intended to form the basis of an investment decision in Symbotic. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other reports we file with, or furnish to, the SEC and other regulatory agencies and made by our directors, officers, other employees and other persons authorized to speak on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Charlie Anderson
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
ir@symbotic.com

MEDIA INQUIRIES

mediainquiry@symbotic.com

Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
 
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(in thousands, except share and per share data)June 27, 2026 March 28, 2026 June 28, 2025 June 27, 2026 June 28, 2025
Revenue:         
Systems$670,952  $634,496  $559,108  $1,895,740  $1,536,539 
Software maintenance and support 12,765   12,924   8,121   36,574   20,331 
Operation services 37,121   29,060   24,892   94,989   71,595 
   Total revenue 720,838   676,480   592,121   2,027,303   1,628,465 
Cost of revenue:         
Systems 523,607   495,551   453,967   1,489,031   1,246,745 
Software maintenance and support 3,486   3,368   1,705   9,808   5,593 
Operation services 32,835   27,609   24,607   84,178   72,476 
   Total cost of revenue 559,928   526,528   480,279   1,583,017   1,324,814 
Gross profit 160,910   149,952   111,842   444,286   303,651 
Operating expenses:         
Research and development expenses 43,780   51,283   49,729   138,069   150,967 
Selling, general, and administrative expenses 84,235   92,566   71,557   258,020   205,567 
Restructuring charges    12   16,361   2,685   16,361 
   Total operating expenses 128,015   143,861   137,647   398,774   372,895 
Operating income (loss) 32,895   6,091   (25,805)  45,512   (69,244)
Other income, net 30,587   10,855   8,451   54,688   27,987 
Income (loss) before income tax and equity method investment 63,482   16,946   (17,354)  100,200   (41,257)
Income tax benefit (expense) 1,149   (572)  (44)  (38)  1,204 
Loss from equity method investment (9,631)  (6,945)  (3,776)  (22,375)  (7,831)
Net income (loss) 55,000   9,429   (21,174)  77,787   (47,884)
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 43,327   7,460   (17,251)  61,543   (38,982)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders$11,673  $1,969  $(3,923) $16,244  $(8,902)
          
Income (loss) per share of Class A Common Stock:         
Basic$0.09  $0.02  $(0.04) $0.13  $(0.08)
Diluted$0.09  $0.01  $(0.04) $0.12  $(0.08)
Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding:         
Basic 128,076,383   125,538,207   109,201,745   123,029,814   107,664,864 
Diluted 133,252,947   134,364,904   109,201,745   131,666,538   107,664,864 


Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 
The following table reconciles GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:
 
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(in thousands)June 27, 2026 March 28, 2026 June 28, 2025 June 27, 2026 June 28, 2025
Net income (loss)$55,000  $9,429  $(21,174) $77,787  $(47,884)
Interest income (11,335)  (10,906)  (8,373)  (33,840)  (23,371)
Income tax expense (benefit) (1,149)  572   44   38   (1,204)
Depreciation and amortization 10,241   11,322   12,940   30,249   30,969 
Stock-based compensation 50,519   57,188   39,527   151,824   102,984 
Business combination transaction expenses 244   710   422   965   7,522 
Equity method investment 9,631   6,945   3,776   22,375   7,831 
Internal control remediation 1,486   1,931   1,795   5,832   7,046 
Business transformation costs 54   550   75   3,134   2,475 
Fair value adjustments on strategic investments (19,378)        (21,039)  (4,481)
Restructuring charges (76)  12   16,361   2,560   16,130 
Adjusted EBITDA$95,237  $77,753  $45,393  $239,885  $98,017 


The following table reconciles GAAP gross profit to Adjusted gross profit:
 
 Three Months Ended
 Nine Months Ended
(in thousands)June 27, 2026 March 28, 2026
 June 28, 2025
 June 27, 2026 June 28, 2025
Gross profit$160,910  $149,952  $111,842  $444,286  $303,651 
Depreciation and amortization 1,507   1,614   3,538   4,603   8,957 
Stock-based compensation 17,545   14,208   11,813   44,424   22,844 
Restructuring charges (76)        (124)  (231)
Adjusted gross profit$179,886  $165,774  $127,193  $493,189  $335,221 


Gross profit margin22.3% 22.2% 18.9% 21.9% 18.6%
Adjusted gross profit margin25.0% 24.5% 21.5% 24.3% 20.6%


The following table reconciles GAAP research and development expenses to Adjusted research and development expenses:
 
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(in thousands)June 27, 2026 March 28, 2026 June 28, 2025 June 27, 2026 June 28, 2025
Research and development expenses$43,780  $51,283  $49,729  $138,069  $150,967 
Depreciation and amortization (5,959)  (5,161)  (7,133)  (16,110)  (15,044)
Stock-based compensation (8,642)  (17,123)  (10,442)  (33,686)  (34,408)
Adjusted research and development expenses$29,179  $28,999  $32,154  $88,273  $101,515 


The following table reconciles GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses to Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses:
 
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(in thousands)June 27, 2026 March 28, 2026 June 28, 2025 June 27, 2026 June 28, 2025
Selling, general, and administrative expenses$84,235  $92,566  $71,557  $258,020  $205,567 
Depreciation and amortization (2,775)  (4,547)  (2,270)  (9,537)  (6,969)
Stock-based compensation (24,332)  (25,857)  (17,272)  (73,714)  (45,731)
Business combination transaction expenses (244)  (710)  (422)  (965)  (7,522)
Internal control remediation (1,486)  (1,931)  (1,795)  (5,832)  (7,046)
Business transformation costs (54)  (550)  (75)  (3,134)  (2,475)
Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses$55,344  $58,971  $49,723  $164,838  $135,824 
 


The following table reconciles GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to free cash flow:
 
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(in thousands)June 27, 2026 March 28, 2026 June 28, 2025 June 27, 2026 June 28, 2025
     Revised3   Revised3
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities$(147,297) $261,341  $(196,512) $305,584  $278,090 
Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal use software development costs (17,333)  (43,368)  (14,867)  (62,753)  (42,784)
Free cash flow$(164,630) $217,973  $(211,379) $242,831  $235,306 


Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Common Share Information
 
Total Common Shares issued and outstanding:
 
 June 27, 2026
 September 27, 2025
Class A Common Shares issued and outstanding128,931,651  112,635,932 
Class V-1 Common Shares issued and outstanding71,373,131  74,693,311 
Class V-3 Common Shares issued and outstanding403,559,196  403,559,196 
 603,863,978  590,888,439 


Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
(in thousands, except share data)June 27, 2026 September 27, 2025
ASSETS
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$1,746,446  $1,244,993 
Accounts receivable 288,533   186,705 
Unbilled accounts receivable 459,843   181,658 
Inventories 220,841   164,390 
Deferred expenses 59,063   20,532 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 83,060   86,582 
   Total current assets 2,857,786   1,884,860 
Property and equipment, net 158,575   117,649 
Intangible assets, net 83,245   79,149 
Goodwill 59,871   59,871 
Equity method investment 140,468   123,034 
Other assets 224,174   131,166 
   Total assets$3,524,119  $2,395,729 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$327,807  $286,669 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 265,517   200,442 
Deferred revenue 1,553,749   1,242,312 
   Total current liabilities 2,147,073   1,729,423 
Deferred revenue 182,810   124,932 
Other liabilities 60,270   63,629 
   Total liabilities 2,390,153   1,917,984 
Commitments and contingencies     
Equity:   
Class A Common Stock, 3,000,000,000 shares authorized, 128,931,651 and 112,635,932 shares issued and outstanding at June 27, 2026 and September 27, 2025, respectively 15   13 
Class V-1 Common Stock, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 71,373,131 and 74,693,311 shares issued and outstanding at June 27, 2026 and September 27, 2025, respectively 7   7 
Class V-3 Common Stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, 403,559,196 shares issued and outstanding at June 27, 2026 and September 27, 2025 40   40 
Additional paid-in capital 2,028,978   1,556,611 
Accumulated deficit (1,317,539)  (1,333,783)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,732)  (2,695)
Total stockholders' equity 708,769   220,193 
Noncontrolling interest 425,197   257,552 
Total equity 1,133,966   477,745 
Total liabilities and equity$3,524,119  $2,395,729 


Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
 
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(in thousands)June 27, 2026 March 28, 2026 June 28, 2025 June 27, 2026 June 28, 2025
     Revised4   Revised4
Cash flows from operating activities:         
Net income (loss)$55,000  $9,429  $(21,174) $77,787  $(47,884)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:         
Depreciation and amortization 10,250   11,323   12,941   30,277   30,954 
Amortization of leases (2,968)  2,536   1,261   956   3,172 
Loss from equity method investment 9,631   6,945   3,776   22,375   7,831 
Foreign currency losses (gains)    31   (61)  58   (73)
Loss on disposal of assets 76         76   201 
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 4,241   4,753   3,921   13,826   4,901 
Deferred taxes, net              
Stock-based compensation 48,429   48,549   36,803   142,919   92,322 
Gain from strategic investment fair value adjustment (19,378)        (21,039)  (4,481)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:         
Accounts receivable (155,934)  (24,487)  1,389   (101,331)  65,570 
Inventories (23,839)  (23,184)  3,470   (71,145)  (30,187)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,566)  (209,544)  (48,390)  (265,836)  52,779 
Deferred expenses (15,526)  (15,731)  27,503   (38,532)  23,582 
Other assets 26,009   7,288   (54,449)  35,632   (61,928)
Accounts payable 33,441   41,661   (4,407)  51,245   40,544 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 13,620   41,334   12,532   63,672   (7,613)
Deferred revenue (123,829)  360,362   (171,331)  368,777   117,288 
Other liabilities (1,954)  76   (296)  (4,133)  (8,888)
   Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (147,297)  261,341   (196,512)  305,584   278,090 
Cash flows from investing activities:         
Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal use software development costs (17,333)  (43,368)  (14,867)  (62,753)  (42,784)
Acquisitions of strategic investments (73,420)  (11,299)  (24,233)  (123,247)  (42,225)
Cash paid for business and asset acquisitions    (20,157)  58,169   (20,157)  (141,831)
   Net cash used in investing activities (90,753)  (74,824)  19,069   (206,157)  (226,840)
Cash flows from financing activities:         
   Payment for taxes related to net share settlement of stock-based compensation awards             (3,012)
   Net proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan    3,898      3,898   3,233 
   Distributions to or on behalf of Symbotic Holdings LLC partners 14      57   (1,208)  (1,175)
   Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock    (61)     424,307    
   Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 14   3,837   57   426,997   (954)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (31)  (16)  24   (39)  (10)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (238,067)  190,338   (177,362)  526,385   50,286 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period 2,011,645   1,821,307   958,002   1,247,193   730,354 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period$1,773,578  $2,011,645  $780,640  $1,773,578  $780,640 
          
          
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(in thousands)June 27, 2026 March 28, 2026 June 28, 2025 June 27, 2026 June 28, 2025
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:         
Cash and cash equivalents$1,746,446  $2,009,435  $777,576  $1,746,446  $777,576 
Restricted cash 27,132   2,210   3,064   27,132   3,064 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash$1,773,578  $2,011,645  $780,640  $1,773,578  $780,640 
 

1 Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined below under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information.” See the tables below for reconciliations to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measure.

2 Symbotic is not providing guidance for net income (loss), which is the most comparable GAAP financial measure to adjusted EBITDA, because information reconciling forward-looking adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) is unavailable to it without unreasonable effort. Symbotic is not able to provide reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP financial measures because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of Symbotic’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for stock-based compensation.

3 Amounts for the nine months ended June 28, 2025 have been revised to reflect the reclassification of $58.2 million of cash flows related to the ASR acquisition from investing activities to operating activities. As a result, previously reported net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow each decreased by $58.2 million, to $278.1 million and $235.3 million, respectively. The revision did not affect total cash flows, net loss, or earnings per share. See Note 2 to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 27, 2026.

4 Amounts for the nine months ended June 28, 2025 have been revised to reflect the reclassification of $58.2 million of cash flows related to the ASR acquisition from investing activities to operating activities. As a result, previously reported net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow each decreased by $58.2 million, to $278.1 million and $235.3 million, respectively. The revision did not affect total cash flows, net loss, or earnings per share. See Note 2 to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 27, 2026.


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