MannKind Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

 | Source: MannKind MannKind

  • Achieved three major catalysts to drive future growth:
    • Launched the pediatric indication of Afrezza® following FDA approval
    • FUROSCIX ReadyFlow™ autoinjector approved for treatment of edema in HF and CKD
    • Positive nintedanib DPI Phase 1b data in IPF patients validates continued Phase 2 advancement
  • Encouraging early momentum in Afrezza pediatric launch
    • 1 in 3 of the top 100 pediatric insulin writers have prescribed
  • Q2 2026 total revenues of $109.4M, +43% vs. Q2 2025
  • Conference call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. ET

DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD)
a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming chronic disease care through innovative, patient-centric solutions for cardiometabolic and orphan lung diseases, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2026, and provided a business update.

“This was a transformative period for MannKind, during which we delivered all three major catalysts we set out to achieve in 2026,” said Michael Castagna, Chief Executive Officer of MannKind. “The two recent FDA approvals are expected to fuel our near-term growth opportunities to help patients living with diabetes, heart failure and CKD. The positive Phase 1b INFLO-1 results for MNKD-201 reduces development risk and strengthens our confidence in the ability of our platform to help people living with IPF and other fibrotic diseases. Together, these milestones validate our diversification strategy and position MannKind for sustainable growth.”

Business Update and Upcoming Milestones 
Commercial Products

  • Revenue from marketed products (Afrezza, Furoscix®) grew 27% from Q1 2026 to Q2 2026

Furoscix

  • Furoscix (furosemide injection) generated $22.2 million in net sales for Q2 2026
  • Continued growth in Integrated Delivery Networks, increasing doses purchased by 36% over Q1 2026
  • Record number of nephrology units dispensed, increasing by 67% over Q1 2026
  • Received FDA approval of Furoscix ReadyFlow™ on July 23, 2026, the first and only autoinjector delivering IV-equivalent diuretic therapy for the treatment of edema in adults with heart failure (HF) or chronic kidney disease (CKD); expected to be commercially available in late August

Afrezza 

  • Afrezza (insulin human) Inhalation Powder generated $17.0 million in net sales for Q2 2026
  • Received FDA approval of Afrezza on May 29, 2026 for use in children and adolescents ages 6 and older living with diabetes
  • Awarded Breakthrough T1D grant supporting advancement of INHALE-1ST, a pediatric trial of Afrezza in youth with newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes

Development
Nintedanib DPI (MNKD-201) 

  • Topline data readout of U.S. Phase 1b INFLO-1 demonstrates safety and tolerability in IPF patients
  • Site activation and enrollment underway in the global Phase 2 INFLO-2 study

Ralinepag DPI (MNKD-1501)

  • On track for IND filing by year end
  • Received a $5 million payment from United Therapeutics (UT) to support the rapid advancement of ralinepag DPI

Corporate Update

  • Cash, cash equivalents and investments as of June 30, 2026, totaled $111 million
  • Closed $50 million private placement on July 24, 2026; proceeds will fund the $45 million CVR payment triggered by the FDA approval of Furoscix ReadyFlow

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenues

  Three Months
Ended June 30,		 
  2026  2025  $ Change  % Change 
Revenues (Dollars in thousands) 
Afrezza  17,021   18,329   (1,308)  (7%)
Furoscix  22,191      22,191  N/A 
V-Go®  2,770   4,125   (1,355)  (33%)
Collaborations and services  35,022   22,845   12,177   53%
Royalties  32,370   31,228   1,142   4%
Total revenues $109,374  $76,527  $32,847   43%
                 

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2026 increased compared to the same period in the prior year due to the addition of Furoscix to our product portfolio through the October 7, 2025 acquisition of scPharma, as well as increases in collaborations and services revenue, and royalties. The increase in collaborations and services revenue was primarily attributable to increased product sold to UT and revenue earned related to the development of ralinepag DPI. The increase in royalties was due to UT’s increase in net revenue from sales of Tyvaso DPI.

Operating Expenses and Other Financial Highlights

  • Cost of goods sold – commercial, excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets, was $14.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $4.6 million for the same period in 2025.
    • The increase is primarily attributable to the inclusion of Furoscix into our product portfolio following the acquisition of scPharma in October 2025. Gross margin percentage decreased in the current period due to the inclusion of Furoscix, which has a lower gross margin percentage than Afrezza.
  • Research and development expenses were $18.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $13.7 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of 32%.
    • The increase was primarily attributable to the development of the Furoscix ReadyFlow Formulation as well as higher personnel costs following the acquisition of scPharma and increased development costs for MNKD-201, which has begun enrolling subjects. The increase was partially offset by lower clinical development expenses resulting from the discontinuation of the ICoN-1 clinical study for MNKD-101 and the completion of the Afrezza pediatric study (INHALE-1).
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were $58.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $31.6 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of 84%.        
    • The increase was primarily related to costs associated with the promotion and support of Furoscix, as well as expanding our field-based teams and activities to support the launches associated with the recent approvals of the pediatric indication for Afrezza and the Furoscix ReadyFlow Autoinjector.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

Revenues

  Six Months
Ended June 30,		 
  2026  2025  $ Change  % Change 
Revenues (Dollars in thousands) 
Afrezza  32,294   33,216   (922)  (3%)
Furoscix  37,684      37,684  N/A 
V-Go  5,911   8,211   (2,300)  (28%)
Collaborations and services  58,536   52,221   6,315   12%
Royalties  65,119   61,233   3,886   6%
Total revenues $199,544  $154,881  $44,663   29%
                 

Total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2026 increased compared to the same period in the prior year due to the addition of Furoscix to our product portfolio through the October 7, 2025 acquisition of scPharma, as well as increases in collaborations and services revenue, and royalties. The increase in collaborations and services revenue was primarily attributable to an increase in revenue earned related to the development of ralinepag DPI. The increase in royalties was due to UT’s increase in net revenue from sales of Tyvaso DPI.

Operating Expenses and Other Financial Highlights

  • Cost of goods sold – commercial, excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets, was $21.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $8.4 million for the same period in 2025. 
    • The increase is primarily attributable to the inclusion of Furoscix into our product portfolio following the acquisition of scPharma in October 2025. Gross margin percentage decreased in the current period due to the inclusion of Furoscix, which has a lower gross margin percentage than Afrezza.
  • Research and development expenses were $35.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $24.7 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of 43%.
    • The increase was primarily attributable to the development of the Furoscix ReadyFlow Formulation as well as higher personnel costs following the acquisition of scPharma and increased development costs for MNKD-201, which has begun enrolling subjects. The increase was partially offset by lower clinical development expenses resulting from the discontinuation of the ICoN-1 clinical study for MNKD-101 and the completion of the Afrezza pediatric study (INHALE-1).
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were $112.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $56.6 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of 98%. 
    • The increase was primarily related to costs associated with the promotion and support of Furoscix, as well as expanding our field-based teams and activities to support the launches associated with the recent approvals of the pediatric indication for Afrezza and the Furoscix ReadyFlow Autoinjector.

Conference Call and Webcast
MannKind will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be accessible via a link on MannKind’s website at https://investors.mannkindcorp.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will also be available in the same location within 24 hours after the call and accessible for approximately 90 days.

About MannKind
MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming chronic disease care through innovative, patient-centric solutions. Focused on cardiometabolic and orphan lung diseases, we develop and commercialize treatments that address serious unmet medical needs, including diabetes, pulmonary hypertension, and fluid overload in heart failure and chronic kidney disease.

With deep expertise in drug-device combinations, MannKind aims to deliver therapies designed to fit seamlessly into daily life.

Learn more at mannkindcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing for expected commercial availability of Furoscix ReadyFlow and the broadened growth potential for Furoscix; the timing of a planned IND filing of ralinepag DPI; expectations regarding MannKind’s ongoing and planned clinical trials and nonclinical studies; and our being positioned for sustainable growth. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intend,” “will,” “goal,” “potential,” “prepare,” “opportunity” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon MannKind’s current expectations. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks associated with developing product candidates; risks and uncertainties related to unforeseen delays that may impact the timing of clinical trials and reporting data; risks associated with safety and other complications of our products and product candidates; risks associated with the regulatory review process; risks associated with competition; manufacturing risks; market adoption risks; and other risks detailed in MannKind’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the “Risk Factors” heading of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, being filed with the SEC later today. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and MannKind undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Tyvaso DPI is a trademark of United Therapeutics Corporation.

AFREZZA, FUROSCIX, FUROSCIX READYFLOW, MANNKIND, and V-GO are trademarks of MannKind Corporation.

 
MANNKINDCORPORATIONANDSUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
       
  Three Months
Ended June 30,		  Six Months
Ended June 30,		 
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
  (In thousands except per share data) 
Revenues:            
Commercial product sales $41,982  $22,454  $75,889  $41,427 
Collaborations and services  35,022   22,845   58,536   52,221 
Royalties  32,370   31,228   65,119   61,233 
Total revenues  109,374   76,527   199,544   154,881 
Expenses:            
Cost of goods sold – commercial, excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets  14,409   4,607   21,917   8,375 
Cost of revenue – collaborations and services  15,131   15,961   25,094   29,709 
Research and development  18,001   13,675   35,232   24,697 
Selling, general and administrative  58,302   31,622   112,389   56,636 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  4,367      8,734    
(Gain) loss on foreign currency transaction  (486)  5,363   (1,804)  7,872 
Total expenses  109,724   71,228   201,562   127,289 
(Loss) income from operations  (350)  5,299   (2,018)  27,592 
Other income (expense):            
Interest income, net  1,022   1,832   2,452   3,788 
Interest expense  (11,894)  (285)  (19,372)  (4,930)
Interest expense on liability for sale of future royalties  (510)  (3,473)  (3,073)  (7,050)
Interest expense on financing liability  (2,414)  (2,433)  (4,807)  (4,843)
Loss on settlement of debt        (917)   
Other expense  (4,992)     (7,769)   
Total other expense  (18,788)  (4,359)  (33,486)  (13,035)
(Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense  (19,138)  940   (35,504)  14,557 
Income tax (benefit) expense  (106)  272   147   731 
Net (loss) income $(19,032) $668  $(35,651) $13,826 
Net (loss) income per share – basic $(0.06) $0.00  $(0.12) $0.05 
Weighted average shares used to compute net (loss) income
per share – basic		  309,191   304,954   308,732   304,222 
Net (loss) income per share – diluted $(0.06) $0.00  $(0.12) $0.04 
Weighted average shares used to compute net (loss) income
per share – diluted		  309,191   311,484   308,732   312,381 
                 


MANNKIND CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
       
  June 30, 2026  December 31, 2025 
  (In thousands except share
and per share data)		 
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $52,929  $74,882 
Short-term investments  58,201   96,464 
Accounts receivable, net  43,207   38,367 
Inventory  44,419   35,313 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  46,956   46,553 
Total current assets  245,712   291,579 
Restricted cash  749   745 
Long-term investments     5,012 
Property and equipment, net  85,160   82,423 
Goodwill  67,595   67,595 
Developed technology - on-body infusor  181,389   190,027 
IPR&D - ReadyFlow Formulation  129,600   129,600 
Other intangible assets  4,976   5,072 
Other assets  17,123   20,129 
Total assets $732,304  $792,182 
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $11,042  $9,034 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  60,768   64,628 
Senior convertible notes – current     36,280 
Liability for sale of future royalties – current  14,292   14,298 
Contingent consideration – current  34,015   21,132 
Financing liability – current  10,486   10,328 
Deferred revenue – current  11,085   15,331 
Recognized loss on purchase commitments – current  1,210    
Total current liabilities  142,898   171,031 
Liability for sale of future royalties – long term  133,552   136,985 
Financing liability – long term  92,497   93,092 
Deferred revenue – long term  36,857   39,977 
Recognized loss on purchase commitments – long term  62,922   65,952 
Operating lease liability  9,687   10,689 
Contingent consideration – long term     5,114 
Milestone liabilities  2,003   2,003 
Term loan  319,085   318,361 
Total liabilities  799,501   843,204 
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders' deficit:      
Undesignated preferred stock, $0.01 par value – 10,000,000 shares authorized;
no shares issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2026 or December 31, 2025		      
Common stock, $0.01 par value – 800,000,000 shares authorized;
309,911,682 and 307,832,587 shares issued and outstanding as of
June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively		  3,099   3,078 
Additional paid-in capital  3,161,330   3,141,741 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (19)  115 
Accumulated deficit  (3,231,607)  (3,195,956)
Total stockholders' deficit  (67,197)  (51,022)
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $732,304  $792,182 
         

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented under GAAP, we are presenting non-GAAP net (loss) income and non-GAAP net (loss) income per share – basic, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We are providing these non-GAAP financial measures to disclose additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations, and they are among the indicators management uses as a basis for evaluating our financial performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provide management and investors with an additional understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures; should be read in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP; have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP; and are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, from time to time in the future there may be other items that we may exclude for purposes of our non-GAAP financial measures; and we may in the future
cease to exclude items that we have historically excluded for purposes of our non-GAAP financial measures. Likewise, we may determine to modify the nature of adjustments to arrive at our non-GAAP financial measures. Because of the non-standardized definitions of non- GAAP financial measures, the non-GAAP financial measures as used by us in this report have limits in their usefulness to investors and may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be directly comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The following table reconciles our financial measures for net (loss) income and net (loss) income per share ("EPS") for basic weighted average shares as reported in our condensed consolidated statement of operations to a non-GAAP presentation:

                 
  Three Months
Ended June 30,		  Six Months
Ended June 30,		 
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
  Net Loss  Basic EPS  Net Income  Basic EPS  Net Loss  Basic EPS  Net Income  Basic EPS 
                         
GAAP reported net (loss) income $(19,032) $(0.06) $668  $0.00  $(35,651) $(0.12) $13,826  $0.05 
Non-GAAP adjustments:                        
Stock compensation  10,226   0.03   7,520   0.03   16,681   0.05   12,905   0.04 
Interest expense on liability for sale of future royalties  510   0.00   3,473   0.01   3,073   0.01   7,050   0.02 
Sold portion of royalty revenue(1)  (3,237)  (0.01)  (3,123)  (0.01)  (6,512)  (0.02)  (6,123)  (0.02)
(Gain) loss on foreign currency transaction  (486)  0.00   5,363   0.02   (1,804)  (0.01)  7,872   0.03 
Amortization of intangible assets acquired  4,367   0.01         8,734   0.03       
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  4,992   0.02         7,769   0.03       
Loss on settlement of debt              917   0.00       
Non-GAAP adjusted net (loss) income $(2,660) $(0.01) $13,901  $0.05  $(6,793) $(0.03) $35,530  $0.12 
Weighted average shares used to compute net (loss) income per share – basic  309,191      304,954      308,732      304,222    
                             
(1) Represents the non-cash portion of the 1% royalty on net sales of Tyvaso DPI earned during the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 which is remitted to the royalty purchaser and recognized as royalties from collaborations in our condensed consolidated statements of operations.
                             


 

            








        

            

                

                    
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