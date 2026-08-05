Veeco Announces LUMINA®+ MOCVD System Order for Manufacturing Indium Phosphide Lasers

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced that a global leader in optical and photonic technologies has selected its LUMINA®+ Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD) system to fabricate indium phosphide (InP) lasers for innovative communication solutions in the datacom industry. The LUMINA+ system has now been adopted across all major applications in the arsenide and phosphide (As/P) epitaxial space, including the fast-growing InP laser market.

“Following a series of recent orders and qualifications, this order extends the strong position of our LUMINA+ system for high-volume As/P production,” said Anil Vijayendran, Vice President of MOCVD Products at Veeco. “Offering the same great process performance as the original LUMINA system, the LUMINA+ system achieves breakthrough productivity, bringing much-needed scale to the optical transceiver industry.”

The fully automated LUMINA+ system has the largest As/P batch size in the MOCVD market, best-in-class throughput and lowest cost per wafer supported by Veeco’s TurboDisc® technology. This makes it the ideal choice for expanding InP laser production capacity. With a seamless wafer-size transition, LUMINA+ can deposit high-quality epitaxial layers on InP wafers of any size.

Optical transceivers are high-speed devices that convert electrical signals into optical signals. They are essential for handling massive data flows with low latency by connecting AI servers across racks inside a data center (scale-out), within racks as a replacement for copper connections (scale-up), and across multiple data center facilities (scale-across).

According to LightCounting, a market research firm, sales of optical transceivers and related products are expected to reach $39 billion in 2026, up 53% from 2025. The optical transceiver market is expected to continue this rapid growth over the next several years, driven by record capital deployment by the world’s leading hyperscalers and the shift in demand from training toward inference and agentic AI workloads. As major optical component manufacturers continue to build out InP laser capacity to meet this increasing demand, the LUMINA+ system positions Veeco as a key MOCVD epitaxy supplier to support this expansion.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), single wafer etch & clean and lithography technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Veeco Contacts:

Investor Relations: Alex Delacroix | (516) 528 1020 | adelacroix@veeco.com

Media: Brenden Wright | (410) 984-2610 | bwright@veeco.com