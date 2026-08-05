As Hill Country Flood Recovery Continues, Broadway Bank Invites Texans to Give

Bank's contributions, totaling $30,000, kick off a broader call for Texans to support

families and communities rebuilding after devastating floods

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Hill Country communities begin the long road to recovery from recent flooding, community leaders say donations remain well below what will be needed to support families rebuilding their lives. Recovery depends on the generosity of Texans and the need remains urgent. To help meet that need, Broadway Bank has contributed a total of $30,000 to organizations providing long-term recovery assistance across the region and is inviting individuals and businesses across Texas to join the recovery effort. Broadway Bank donation recipients include the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, Calvary Temple Church Kerrville, The Salvation Army Kerrville, Kerrville Pets Alive and Lift Fund.

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country has extensive experience coordinating long-term disaster recovery, distributing funding to vetted organizations doing the work on the ground. Since the July 2025 floods, the Foundation has partnered with 125 nonprofit organizations and distributed more than $82 million to help families rebuild homes, restore businesses, access critical services and strengthen long-term recovery across the region. That experience gives donors confidence their contributions will be stewarded responsibly and directed where they are needed most throughout the recovery process.

"The emergency response may be over, but recovery is just beginning," said Austin Dickson, CEO of the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country. "Many families still face months of rebuilding, and community giving has not yet matched the level of need. Every contribution today helps ensure we're able to continue supporting recovery in the weeks and months ahead. Partnerships like this one with Broadway Bank ensure assistance reaches families, nonprofits and communities who need it most."

"The Hill Country has always been defined by resilient communities and neighbors helping neighbors," said Harvey P. Hartenstine, president and CEO of Broadway Bank. "Recovery doesn't end when the headlines fade; it’s a shared responsibility. We hope our contribution encourages others to give as well. Recovery is strongest when businesses, nonprofits and neighbors come together to help communities rebuild."

Community members who wish to support recovery efforts may contribute directly to the Texas Hill Country Flood Relief Fund through the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country at https://bit.ly/donate-tx-hill-country. Individuals who prefer to make a donation in person can do so by visiting their local Broadway Bank financial center. Every donation helps provide relief and long-term recovery assistance for individuals, families and communities affected by the flooding.

About Broadway Bank

Broadway Bank has served Texas since 1941, growing into one of the state's leading privately owned financial institutions. Today, we manage more than $5.4 billion in assets and $3.8 billion under wealth management. We provide comprehensive services including Commercial and Private Banking, Wealth Management, Business and Personal Banking, and Insurance across the Lone Star State with financial experts throughout San Antonio, Austin, the Hill Country, and Dallas. As an independent, family-owned bank, we remain financially sound and focused on Texas. For more information, visit broadway.bank.



About Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life across the Hill Country region by connecting charitable donors with community needs. Based in Kerrville and serving 10 counties, the foundation manages a diverse portfolio of funds and grants that support local nonprofits, scholarships and community initiatives. Since its founding in 1982, the foundation has worked to strengthen communities, inspire generosity and create lasting positive impact for current and future generations. For more information, visit www.communityfoundation.net.

For Media Inquiries:

Karina Alderete

(210) 283-6615

kalderete@broadway.bank

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c1990eb-8afa-46e4-a5f3-bc43b35fb15f