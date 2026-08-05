RevenueKit Makes Local SEO More Accessible to Small Businesses and Marketing Agencies

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevenueKit is expanding access to local search marketing tools designed to help small and medium-sized businesses reach customers through Google, Yelp and other online marketplaces.





According to data from Google, 46% of all Google searches involve consumers looking for a local business, while 93% of clicks in Google Maps go to the top three results. This data shows how important it is for a local business to secure a top-three position on Google. Businesses that do not appear among those results can be practically invisible to customers searching online.

RevenueKit provides local seo software that helps businesses strengthen their online presence, collect customer reviews and improve their visibility in local search results. The platform focuses on top-of-funnel marketing, giving businesses tools to attract new leads and bring first-time customers through their doors.

Local SEO has traditionally been difficult and expensive, often requiring businesses to hire experienced marketing agencies. RevenueKit gives local business owners direct access to tools that can help them improve their Google rankings without requiring a large marketing budget or years of technical experience.

For companies comparing the best local seo software, RevenueKit combines reputation management, automated review text messages, gamified lead-capture forms and loyalty integrations within one platform. Simply put, local businesses can use RevenueKit as a one-stop-shop to find new customers online, capture their contact information, and enroll them into a loyalty program to make sure they keep coming back for more.

Customer results shared by RevenueKit include Hyperwolf collecting 1,000 Google reviews in 90 days, Stilo Supply doubling its Google reviews within 90 days and HelloHigh adding 16,317 contacts to its loyalty program over 12 months.





“Before RevenueKit, maybe 5–10% of our customers came in from Google. Now it’s 75–85% of our new customers,” said the owner of Cultivate Barbershop.

RevenueKit also offers google reviews software that allows businesses to request feedback from customers through automated SMS campaigns. Maintaining a consistent stream of positive customer reviews is one of the key factors Google considers when ranking local businesses online. These reviews can also strengthen consumer trust and help businesses improve their visibility across local search platforms.

Marketing firms can use RevenueKit as local seo software for agencies, with pricing available for as little as $25 per month for each local business customer. The platform functions as local seo agency software for firms managing multiple client accounts and locations.

As local seo marketing agency software, RevenueKit gives agencies an affordable way to support local clients, monitor marketing activity and build repeatable local search campaigns. Multi-location discounts are available beginning with a customer’s second location.

RevenueKit offers a 10-day free trial followed by month-to-month billing without annual contracts. Businesses and agencies can also access free local marketing videos, guides, and tools through the company’s website and Youtube channel . RevenueKit has tons of free content focused on helping local business owners learn about digital marketing.

About RevenueKit

RevenueKit is a marketing software company that helps local businesses attract new customers and increase revenue through improved visibility on Google, Yelp and other online marketplaces. Its platform includes reputation management, automated review requests, gamified lead capture and loyalty integrations. RevenueKit also supports marketing agencies managing local SEO campaigns for multiple businesses and locations. The company offers a 10-day free trial, month-to-month subscriptions and discounts for businesses with two or more locations. For more information, visit RevenueKit’s official website.

Media Contact:

Hilart Abrahamian

RevenueKit

800-375-RKIT

hilart@revenuekit.com

https://www.revenuekit.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9479a5f7-4196-450e-b658-e70a0ba63a7b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb01d6fe-5929-4d0c-a5bd-f3060ac96552