Taboola to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in delivering performance at scale for advertisers, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

Event: CITI Global TMT Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Fireside Chat: 2:35 p.m. ET

Event: B. Riley Consumer & TMT Conference

Date: Thursday, September 10, 2026

Event: Benchmark Annual TMT Conference

Date: Thursday, September 17, 2026

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chats will be available on Taboola’s investor relations website at investors.taboola.com .

About Taboola

Taboola empowers businesses to grow through performance advertising technology that goes beyond search and social and delivers measurable outcomes at scale.

Taboola works with thousands of businesses who advertise directly on Realize, Taboola’s powerful ad platform, reaching over 600 million daily active users across some of the best publishers in the world. Publishers like NBC News, Yahoo, and OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others use Taboola’s technology to grow audience and revenue, enabling Realize to offer unique data, specialized algorithms, and unmatched scale.