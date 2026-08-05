Encore Capital Group Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Favorable purchasing conditions continue in U.S. market

Global portfolio purchases of $444 million, including record $372 million in U.S.

Global collections up 13% to record $737 million

Earnings per share of $2.81 includes $1.00 per share of refinancing costs

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG), an international specialty finance company, today reported consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

“Encore’s performance in the second quarter affirmed our industry leadership through record U.S. portfolio purchasing and record global collections in addition to meaningfully improving the funding of our global business through a billion-dollar refinancing at attractive terms,” said Ashish Masih, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Second quarter global portfolio purchases were $444 million and global collections were $737 million. This collections performance helped drive GAAP net income in the second quarter of $64 million or $2.81 per share, which includes refinancing costs of $1.00 per share.”

“Our MCM business in the U.S. continues to deliver very strong results. Capitalizing on the ongoing attractive market opportunity in the U.S. driven by ample portfolio supply, MCM purchased $372 million of portfolios in the second quarter, our strongest purchasing quarter ever. MCM also delivered record collections of $572 million in the second quarter, up 17% compared to Q2 a year ago. This exceptional collections performance is the result of strong execution and continued significant portfolio purchasing as well as the deployment of new technologies, enhanced digital capabilities and continued operational innovation.”

“Our Cabot business in Europe delivered a solid second quarter. Portfolio purchases were $72 million while collections of $164 million were in line with the second quarter last year.”

“In May we refinanced $1 billion of debt, incurring $30.5 million of refinancing costs in the second quarter, which will save approximately $15 million in annual interest expense going forward.”

“As a result of our strong first half of the year, we are revising our global collections guidance and now expect our full-year 2026 collections to be in a range between $2.80 billion and $2.85 billion, reflecting year-over-year growth of 8-10%. Additionally, we now expect our EPS in 2026 to be within a range from $13.00 to $14.00 per share, even after absorbing $1.00 per share of refinancing costs in the second quarter. Our guidance for portfolio purchasing remains within a range from $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion. As always, we remain committed to the critical role we play in the consumer credit ecosystem and to helping consumers restore their financial health,” said Masih.

In the second quarter, the company repurchased approximately $27 million of its shares of common stock.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2026:

Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except percentages and earnings per share) 2026

2025

Change Portfolio purchases(1) $ 443,815 $ 367,099 21 % Average receivable portfolios(2) $ 4,523,560 $ 4,068,656 11 % Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC) $ 10,178,335 $ 9,362,400 9 % Collections $ 736,864 $ 654,985 13 % Revenues $ 491,872 $ 442,122 11 % Operating expenses $ 304,970 $ 291,389 5 % Net income $ 63,999 $ 58,721 9 % Earnings per share $ 2.81 $ 2.49 13 %

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(1) Includes U.S. purchases of $372.3 million and $317.3 million, and Europe purchases of $71.5 million and $49.8 million in Q2 2026 and Q2 2025, respectively. (2) Represents the average of receivable portfolios for the quarter (sum of receivable portfolios at the beginning and end of the quarter divided by 2).

Conference Call and Webcast

Encore will host a conference call and slide presentation today, August 5, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, to present and discuss second quarter results.

Members of the public are invited to access the live webcast via the Internet by logging in on the Investor Relations page of Encore's website at encorecapital.com. To access the live conference call by telephone, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website shortly after the call concludes.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release includes certain financial measures that exclude the impact of certain items and therefore have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company has included information concerning adjusted EBITDA because management utilizes this information in the evaluation of its operations and believes that this measure is a useful indicator of the Company’s ability to generate cash collections in excess of operating expenses through the liquidation of its receivable portfolios. Adjusted EBITDA has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income and net income per share as indicators of the Company’s operating performance. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure, as presented by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is below.

About Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Encore Capital Group is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe, Encore purchases portfolios of consumer receivables from major banks, credit unions, and utility providers.

Encore partners with individuals as they repay their debt obligations, helping them on the road to financial recovery and ultimately improving their economic well-being. Encore is the first and only company of its kind to operate with a Consumer Bill of Rights that provides industry-leading commitments to consumers. Headquartered in San Diego, Encore is a publicly traded NASDAQ Global Select company (ticker symbol: ECPG) and a component stock of the Russell 2000, the S&P Small Cap 600 and the Wilshire 4500. More information about the company can be found at http://www.encorecapital.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, most importantly, those statements preceded by, or that include, the words “will,” “may,” “believe,” “projects,” “expects,” “anticipates” or the negation thereof, or similar expressions, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Reform Act”). These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results (including purchases and collections), performance, supply and pricing, liquidity, business plans or prospects. For all “forward-looking statements,” the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent report on Form 10-K, as it may be amended from time to time. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Bruce Thomas

Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Vice President, Global Investor Relations

bruce.thomas@encorecapital.com

SOURCE: Encore Capital Group, Inc.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(In Thousands, Except Par Value Amounts)

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 182,932 $ 156,784 Receivable portfolios, net 4,609,705 4,371,532 Property and equipment, net 80,615 82,080 Other assets 163,269 193,113 Goodwill 528,742 536,291 Total assets $ 5,565,263 $ 5,339,800 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 190,810 $ 230,261 Borrowings 4,179,515 4,001,293 Other liabilities 116,221 131,496 Total liabilities 4,486,546 4,363,050 Commitments and Contingencies Equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000 shares authorized, 21,209 and 21,688 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 212 217 Additional paid-in capital — — Accumulated earnings 1,209,896 1,104,640 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (131,391 ) (128,107 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,078,717 976,750 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,565,263 $ 5,339,800

The following table presents certain assets and liabilities of consolidated variable interest entities (“VIEs”) included in the condensed consolidated statements of financial condition above. Most assets in the table below include those assets that can only be used to settle obligations of consolidated VIEs. The liabilities exclude amounts where creditors or beneficial interest holders have recourse to the general credit of the Company.

June 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,527 $ 40,256 Receivable portfolios, net 1,221,069 1,151,221 Other assets 4,272 3,540 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,545 3,101 Borrowings 785,213 791,182 Other liabilities 315 2,774





ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenues Portfolio revenue $ 400,242 $ 361,174 $ 790,261 $ 706,392 Changes in recoveries 71,115 55,599 133,855 77,063 Total debt purchasing revenue 471,357 416,773 924,116 783,455 Servicing revenue 18,228 22,300 38,866 44,847 Other revenues 2,287 3,049 4,301 6,595 Total revenues 491,872 442,122 967,283 834,897 Operating expenses Salaries and employee benefits 119,585 117,738 234,126 223,670 Cost of legal collections 96,599 79,649 185,820 147,662 General and administrative expenses 38,724 41,327 78,353 82,345 Other operating expenses 36,831 36,990 71,664 71,242 Collection agency commissions 6,119 8,374 12,456 15,247 Depreciation and amortization 7,112 7,311 13,970 14,655 Total operating expenses 304,970 291,389 596,389 554,821 Income from operations 186,902 150,733 370,894 280,076 Other expense Interest expense (73,907 ) (73,943 ) (146,957 ) (144,473 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (30,533 ) — (30,533 ) — Other income 385 1,226 1,175 2,873 Total other expense (104,055 ) (72,717 ) (176,315 ) (141,600 ) Income before income taxes 82,847 78,016 194,579 138,476 Provision for income taxes (18,848 ) (19,295 ) (44,337 ) (32,959 ) Net income $ 63,999 $ 58,721 $ 150,242 $ 105,517 Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.97 $ 2.50 $ 6.94 $ 4.45 Diluted $ 2.81 $ 2.49 $ 6.66 $ 4.41 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 21,554 23,507 21,640 23,692 Diluted 22,791 23,578 22,555 23,926





ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, In Thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

2025

Operating activities: Net income $ 150,242 $ 105,517 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,970 14,655 Loss on extinguishment of debt 30,533 — Other non-cash interest expense, net 5,189 7,211 Stock-based compensation expense 10,618 8,707 Changes in recoveries (133,855 ) (77,063 ) Other, net 7,623 7,045 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Other assets 8,530 14,897 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities (39,904 ) (26,162 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 52,946 54,807 Investing activities: Purchases of receivable portfolios, net of put-backs (800,301 ) (725,391 ) Collections applied to receivable portfolios 665,017 553,400 Purchases of property and equipment (13,249 ) (13,320 ) Other, net 17,883 15,659 Net cash used in investing activities (130,650 ) (169,652 ) Financing activities: Payment of loan and debt refinancing costs (38,382 ) (2,491 ) Proceeds from credit facilities 791,079 549,605 Repayment of credit facilities (723,790 ) (418,463 ) Proceeds from senior secured notes 1,128,676 — Repayment of senior secured notes (983,540 ) — Repurchase and retirement of common stock (47,029 ) (25,215 ) Other, net (20,182 ) (16,206 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 106,832 87,230 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 29,128 (27,615 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,980 ) 646 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 156,784 199,865 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 182,932 $ 172,896 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 148,719 $ 133,830 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds 33,786 29,278 Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing activities: Receivable portfolios transferred to real estate owned $ 1,868 $ 2,011





ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Supplemental Financial Information Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, unaudited) 2026

2025

2026

2025

GAAP net income, as reported $ 63,999 $ 58,721 $ 150,242 $ 105,517 Adjustments: Interest expense 73,907 73,943 146,957 144,473 Interest income (1,092 ) (1,362 ) (2,186 ) (2,908 ) Provision for income taxes 18,848 19,295 44,337 32,959 Depreciation and amortization 7,112 7,311 13,970 14,655 Stock-based compensation expense 6,043 5,283 10,618 8,707 Acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses(1) 3,213 1,042 4,678 1,290 Loss on extinguishment of debt 30,533 — 30,533 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 202,563 $ 164,233 $ 399,149 $ 304,693 Collections applied to principal balance(2) $ 269,880 $ 244,677 $ 539,349 $ 488,977

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