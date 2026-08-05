LifeVantage Welcomes Terrence Moorehead as Chief Executive Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN) (“LifeVantage” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, today announced Terrence Moorehead has officially joined the Company as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors. Moorehead’s appointment was previously announced on April 16, 2026.

Moorehead brings over 25 years of global leadership experience in consumer wellness, brand transformation, and digital modernization. He most recently served as President and CEO of Nature’s Sunshine Products, where he led a multi-year transformation that modernized the brand, strengthened digital and commercial capabilities, and delivered sustained growth in revenue and profitability.

“We are thrilled to welcome Terrence to LifeVantage,” said Raymond Greer, Chairman of the Board. “Terrence is a proven transformational leader with deep experience elevating science-backed wellness brands and driving operational excellence. His strategic vision, disciplined execution, and track record of delivering profitable growth make him exceptionally well positioned to lead LifeVantage into its next phase. We look forward to partnering with him as we continue to advance our strategy and create long-term value for customers, employees, and stockholders.”

“I’m honored to join LifeVantage at such an exciting moment,” said Moorehead. “The Company has a strong foundation, differentiated products, and a passionate community. I’m eager to work closely with our employees, partners, and the Board to accelerate growth, strengthen our brand, and unlock the significant opportunities ahead.”

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the Activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics-the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds can unlock your genes and the health coded within. Our products work with your unique biology and help your body make what it needs for health. The line of scientifically validated activators includes the flagship Protandim® family of products, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, the MindBody GLP-1 System™, and the comprehensive gut activator P84, and the activation-supporting nutrients such as Omega, D3+, and the Rise AM & Reset PM System®, as well as AXIO® nootropic energy drink mixes, the full TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products, and Petandim®, a pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. Our independent Consultants sell our products to Customers and share the business opportunity with entrepreneurs seeking to begin their own business. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Reed Anderson, ICR

(646) 277-1260

reed.anderson@icrinc.com