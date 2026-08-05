Nasdaq Reports July 2026 Volumes

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today reported monthly volumes for July 2026 on its Investor Relations website. A data sheet showing this information can be found at: https://ir.nasdaq.com/financials/volume-statistics.

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Media Relations Contact:

David Lurie

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David.Lurie@Nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ato Garrett

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Ato.Garrett@Nasdaq.com

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