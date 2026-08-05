Cytek Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (“Cytek Biosciences” or “Cytek”) (Nasdaq: CTKB), a leading cell analysis solutions company, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Recent Highlights

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2026 was $48.1 million, representing a 6% increase compared to the second quarter of 2025



Launched Cytek Borealis™, a new 7-laser full spectrum flow cytometer with new and proprietary reagents enabling high-resolution 60-color panels



Introduced Cytek Aurora™ Evo instrument configurations with expanded automation capabilities for highly automated lab environments



Total recurring revenue, comprised of service and reagent revenues, reached $18.5 million in the second quarter. On a trailing-12-month basis, recurring revenue represented 35% of total revenue, up from 32% on a trailing-12-month basis as of the second quarter of 2025



Expanded to a total installed base of 3,933 Cytek instruments, adding 142 units in the second quarter of 2026



Updates full year 2026 total revenue guidance to $207 million to $212 million, raising the midpoint by $1 million





“Our second quarter results reflect continued execution against our strategic priorities, exemplified by strong double-digit revenue growth in instruments in the U.S. and in China and ongoing and consistent expansion of our service business,” said Wenbin Jiang, CEO of Cytek Biosciences. “Looking ahead, our priorities remain clear: accelerating adoption of our instrument platforms, including newly launched instruments, expanding recurring revenue business and extending our technology leadership. We believe our investments in products, people, and operations position Cytek well for the remainder of 2026 and the long-term opportunity ahead.”

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2026 was $48.1 million, a 6% increase compared to the second quarter of 2025. The increase in revenue was driven by strong instrument growth in the U.S. and in China, and continued growth in service.

GAAP gross profit was $28.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, a 19% increase compared to the second quarter of 2025. GAAP gross profit margin was 59% in the second quarter of 2026 compared to 52% in the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted gross profit margin, after adjusting for stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, was 61% in the second quarter of 2026 compared to 56% in the second quarter of 2025. Excluding the impact of a one-time tariff refund, GAAP and adjusted gross margin in the second quarter of 2026 were 53% and 56%, respectively.

Operating expenses were $39.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, a 15% increase compared to the second quarter of 2025 due to increased research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative expenses.

Research and development expenses were $9.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, a 10% increase compared to the second quarter of 2025.

Sales and marketing expenses were $13.2 million for the second quarter of 2026, a 9% increase compared to the second quarter of 2025.

General and administrative expenses were $16.8 million for the second quarter of 2026, a 24% increase compared to the second quarter of 2025 due to litigation-related expenses, severance and personnel costs.

Loss from operations in the second quarter of 2026 was $11.4 million compared to loss from operations of $10.6 million in the second quarter of 2025. Net loss in the second quarter of 2026 was $12.2 million compared to a net loss of $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA loss in the second quarter of 2026 was $1.5 million compared to positive adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, after adjusting for stock-based compensation expense, foreign currency exchange impacts and a write-off of an investment in an early-stage technology company.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $262.0 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $262.2 million as of March 31, 2026, a decrease of $0.2 million.

2026 Outlook

Cytek Biosciences is updating its revenue outlook for the full year 2026 to be in the range of $207 million to $212 million, raising the midpoint by $1 million, assuming no change in current foreign currency exchange rates.

Webcast Information

Cytek will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at investors.cytekbio.com.

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP®) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek’s platform includes: its core FSP instruments, the Cytek Aurora™, Northern Lights™, Cytek Aurora™ CS and Cytek Aurora™ Evo systems; the Cytek Orion™ reagent cocktail preparation system; the Enhanced Small Particle™ (ESP™) detection technology; the flow cytometers and imaging products under the Amnis® and Guava® brands; and reagents, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com.

Cytek’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures (other than Cytek’s Northern Lights-CLC system and certain reagents, which are available for clinical use only in China and the European Union).

Cytek, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP, Cytek Aurora, Cytek Borealis, Northern Lights, Enhanced Small Particle, ESP, Cytek Orion, Amnis and Guava are trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Cytek uses its website (www.cytekbio.com), LinkedIn page and X account as channels of distribution for information about the company, its products, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Certain information disseminated through these channels may be material to investors, and Cytek may use these channels to disseminate such information in accordance with Regulation FD and other applicable disclosure requirements. Therefore, investors should monitor Cytek’s website, LinkedIn page, and X account in addition to following its SEC filings, news releases, public conference calls and webcasts.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Cytek has presented certain financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”) and also on a non-GAAP basis for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, including “Adjusted gross profit,” “Adjusted gross profit margin,” “Adjusted EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA excluding investment income,” referenced in this release, taken in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provide useful information for both management and investors by excluding certain non-cash and other expenses that are not indicative of the company’s core operating results. Management uses non-GAAP measures to compare the company’s performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans and to benchmark the company’s performance externally against competitors. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of the company’s operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Cytek encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP operating results are presented in the accompanying tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Cytek’s business strategies, market opportunities, product plans and expectations, and continued investment in its products, people, and infrastructure; Cytek’s expanding installed base and future recurring revenue growth in its service and reagent businesses; and Cytek’s future financial performance, including its outlook for fiscal year 2026 and expectations for 2026 total revenue. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management. These statements also deal with future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include global geopolitical, economic and market conditions; Cytek’s ability to manage the impacts of recent and future export controls and licensing requirements, tariffs and NIH funding policies on its business; Cytek’s ability to evaluate its prospects for future viability and predict future performance; Cytek’s ability to accurately forecast customer demand and adoption of its products; Cytek’s ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of collaborations; Cytek’s dependence on certain sole and single source suppliers; competition; market acceptance of Cytek’s current and potential products; Cytek’s ability to manage the growth and complexity of its organization, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and hire and retain key employees; Cytek’s ability to manufacture its products in high-quality commercial quantities successfully and consistently to meet demand; Cytek’s ability to increase penetration in its existing markets and expand into adjacent markets; Cytek’s ability to secure additional distributors or maintain good relationships with its existing distributors; Cytek’s ability to successfully develop and introduce new products; Cytek’s ability to maintain, protect and enhance its intellectual property; Cytek’s ability to continue to stay in compliance with its material contractual obligations, applicable laws and regulations; and foreign currency exchange impacts. You should refer to the section titled “Risk Factors” set forth in Cytek’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 7, 2026, Cytek’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC on or about the date hereof and other filings Cytek makes with the SEC from time to time for a discussion of important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by Cytek’s forward-looking statements. Although Cytek believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot provide any assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct nor can it guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and Cytek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Cytek’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Information contained on, or that is referenced or can be accessed through, our website does not constitute part of this document and inclusions of any website addresses herein are inactive textual references only.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com

Investor Contact:

Mark Meehan

Cytek Biosciences

mmeehan@cytekbio.com





Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data) June 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,846 $ 90,853 Marketable securities 188,158 170,676 Trade accounts receivable, net 49,698 62,509 Inventories 52,251 48,428 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,978 19,530 Total current assets 377,931 391,996 Property and equipment, net 20,801 18,009 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,962 11,315 Goodwill 16,690 16,697 Intangible assets, net 14,865 16,821 Other noncurrent assets 5,685 6,704 Total assets $ 446,934 $ 461,542 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 8,408 $ 6,410 Legal settlement liability, current 2,353 2,495 Accrued expenses 23,855 23,417 Other current liabilities 20,513 16,978 Deferred revenue, current 29,206 28,504 Total current liabilities 84,335 77,804 Legal settlement liability, noncurrent 6,368 6,786 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 18,058 18,339 Operating lease liability, noncurrent 13,517 14,042 Long-term debt 246 525 Other noncurrent liabilities 2,456 2,307 Total liabilities 124,980 119,803 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 authorized shares as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively; 129,982,753 and 128,550,136 issued and outstanding shares as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 130 129 Additional paid-in capital 451,846 441,107 Accumulated deficit (132,761 ) (101,738 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,739 2,241 Total stockholders’ equity 321,954 341,739 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 446,934 $ 461,542









Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue, net: Product $ 32,556 $ 31,415 $ 61,335 $ 59,525 Service 15,584 14,187 30,940 27,534 Total revenue, net 48,140 45,602 92,275 87,059 Cost of sales: Product 12,884 14,921 28,805 30,450 Service 6,916 6,814 13,876 12,585 Total cost of sales 19,800 21,735 42,681 43,035 Gross profit 28,340 23,867 49,594 44,024 Operating expenses: Research and development 9,741 8,826 19,345 18,550 Sales and marketing 13,174 12,134 24,820 24,643 General and administrative 16,825 13,531 35,292 26,429 Total operating expenses 39,740 34,491 79,457 69,622 Loss from operations (11,400 ) (10,624 ) (29,863 ) (25,598 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (281 ) (414 ) (543 ) (705 ) Interest income 819 555 1,606 1,063 Other income (expense), net (781 ) 3,708 (216 ) 7,199 Total other income (expense), net (243 ) 3,849 847 7,557 Loss before income taxes (11,643 ) (6,775 ) (29,016 ) (18,041 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 515 (1,192 ) 2,008 (1,056 ) Net loss $ (12,158 ) $ (5,583 ) $ (31,024 ) $ (16,985 ) Net loss, basic and diluted $ (12,158 ) $ (5,583 ) $ (31,024 ) $ (16,985 ) Net loss per share, basic $ (0.09 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.13 ) Net loss per share, diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.13 ) Weighted-average shares used in calculating net loss per share, basic 129,460,518 126,934,294 129,084,814 127,632,999 Weighted-average shares used in calculating net loss per share, diluted 129,460,518 126,934,294 129,084,814 127,632,999 Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (12,158 ) $ (5,583 ) $ (31,024 ) $ (16,985 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax 517 603 845 43 Unrealized loss on marketable securities (147 ) (33 ) (348 ) (98 ) Net comprehensive loss $ (11,788 ) $ (5,013 ) $ (30,527 ) $ (17,040 )









Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 GAAP gross profit $ 28,340 $ 23,867 $ 49,594 $ 44,024 Stock based compensation $ 736 $ 1,110 $ 1,465 $ 2,196 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets $ 490 $ 481 $ 984 $ 974 Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit $ 29,566 $ 25,458 $ 52,043 $ 47,194 GAAP gross margin 59 % 52 % 54 % 51 % Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin 61 % 56 % 56 % 54 % GAAP net income $ (12,158 ) $ (5,583 ) $ (31,024 ) $ (16,985 ) Depreciation and amortization $ 2,985 $ 2,988 $ 5,797 $ 5,869 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes $ 515 $ (1,192 ) $ 2,008 $ (1,056 ) Interest income $ (819 ) $ (555 ) $ (1,606 ) $ (1,062 ) Interest expense $ 281 $ 414 $ 543 $ 705 Foreign currency exchange loss (gain) $ 729 $ (1,593 ) $ 1,881 $ (2,871 ) Stock based compensation $ 5,339 $ 6,791 $ 10,200 $ 13,420 Write-off Investment $ 1,587 $ — $ 1,587 $ — Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ (1,541 ) $ 1,270 $ (10,614 ) $ (1,980 ) Investment income $ (1,383 ) $ (2,048 ) $ (3,012 ) $ (4,309 ) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA excluding investment income $ (2,924 ) $ (778 ) $ (13,626 ) $ (6,289 )



